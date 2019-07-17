THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward, with Acid Cats
Hear soul, blues and jazz classics from 7-string guitarist Hunter and powerful singer Woodward, both veterans of Snarky Puppy’s “Family Dinner” series, and notable performers in their own right. With inimitable drummer Keita Ogawa (Banda Magda, Bokante) along to make it a trio, this show promises to be groove central. The opener will be playing sets at FloydFest later this month.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, charliehunter.com, lucywoodward.com, acidcatsmusic.com
Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs
Trumpet man Allen, from The Big Easy’s storied 9th Ward, plays a brand of music he calls “True Orleans,” and it’s the name of his recent album, too. Allen slips Caribbean, hip-hop and rock influences into his music. Allen’s trumpet playing is hot, and so is his backing quintet. If you like Trombone Shorty, you’ll like this act, too. You’ll feel like moving and grooving at 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $14 general admission advance, $16 door; $20 seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, shamarrallen.com
The Joiner Jazz Series Presents: LowDown Brass Band
A new series at The Spot is sponsored by a Roanoke father and daughter, Murray and Lauren Joiner. Chicago-based LowDown Brass Band infuses reggae, New Orleans funk, hip-hop and pop, with a tuba and drum set holding down the horn-happy octet. Check out “Dividends,” from the band’s latest album, “LowDown Breaks,” at youtu.be/D5v94li7hbo, with rhymes from the band’s M.C., Billa Camp.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (7 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, lowdownbrassband.com
JJ Grey & Mofro
Southern soul man Grey and his band return to Southwest Virginia with music from a lengthy and rootsy career. The band’s latest record is “Ol’ Glory.”
Details: 8 p.m. (6:30 p.m. gates) Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $35 advance, $40 door (season passes not accepted). limekilntheater.org, jjgrey.com
Thursday Jams: John Paul White, with Caleb Elliott
Road trip alert: Headliner White, formerly half of The Civil Wars, returns to Abingdon to close this year’s Thursday Jams schedule. White’s latest album, “The Hurting Kind,” dropped in April.
Details: 7 p.m. Abingdon Market Pavilion, Abingdon. Free. abingdonmusicexperience.com, johnpaulwhite.com, calebelliott.com
Medicinal Americana
Brian Mehalso is a strong guitarist leading a roots-rocking band.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, medicinalamericana.com
Ryan Greer Band
Hear plenty of originals and Americana covers from Greer.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, reverbnation.com/ryangreer
FRIDAY
Parker Millsap
With Sierra Ferrell
Look to Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more on this show.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, Roanoke. SOLD OUT. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org/parkermillsap, parkermillsap.com, sierraferrellmusic.com
JoJo Stockton
It’s Stockton’s birthday, and he’s using this gig for a birthday party and roast, with his band, Solacoustix.
Details: 8 p.m. The Quarter, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, thequarterrestaurant.com
Five Mile Mountain Road
Fiddle man Billy C. Hurt and his cohorts bring dance-ready bluegrass.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $12 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, facebook.com/fivemilemountainroad
Cinémathèque
With OmegaWolfe
The headliner features some of Roanoke’s best musicians playing surf, jazz and more.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/cinemathequeband, reverbnation.com/omegawolfe
Poe Mack
Prolific Roanoke rapper and producer’s most recent album is #truthisnothate.
Details: 9 p.m. The Rail Bar and Grille, Covington. Free. 965-6484, facebook.com/RAILBARANDGRILLE, poemack.com
First Fridays: SuperHold
The monthly “Party with a Purpose” turns its attention to hits from the 1980s.
Details: 5 p.m. 510 Jefferson St., Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, facebook.com/superhold
Lo Key
Hear funk, rock, reggae and soul originals from a Blacksburg band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/lokeyband
Mended Fences
Country on the rock side and other popular covers are in this band’s wheelhouse.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $10. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/MendedFencesBand
BlacKingCoal
Allan Dale Sizemore digs into blues, country and other roots styles.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackingcoal.com
Billy Kemp
With Bill Stanton opening
Hear a variety of folk styles from Tennessee-based, Baltimore-bred Kemp.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, billykemp.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Corey Cox
Cox, who recently covered the Deana Carter hit “Strawberry Wine,” is headed for some concerts in Belize after this weekend of Sidewinders shows.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, coreycoxmusic.com
Dirt Road Breakdown
These Americana rock covers come from a duo that sounds much bigger than that.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
SATURDAY
Molly Tuttle
With catherine the great
The 2018 Americana Music Awards instrumentalist of the year and IBMA 2017 guitar player of the year is way more than a hot six-stringer. She’s got songs, too.
Details: 8 p.m. (6:30 p.m. gates) Lime Kiln Theater. $20 advance, $25 gate. mollytuttlemusic.com, catherinethegreatmusic.com
Freekbass & The Bump Assembly
Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra to read more about this show, which features singer Sammi Garett, of Turkuaz.
Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music. $15 general admission, $18 day of show; $20 seating; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/tfFTqYkCjw. freekbass.com
Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Club 50th Anniversary Celebration
With Falling Creek, Dobie Toms & Faith Ridge, The Southern Gentlemen, Blue Connection and more, including open mic session
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about this event.
Details: 2 p.m. Braeloch on Glenburn Farms, 2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton. Free (donations welcome). fiddleandbanjoclub.org
Salem’s Jazz in July Festival
With Jstop Latin Soul, Lenny Marcus & the Big Easy Band, Shawn Spencer and Star City Swag, Vosbein-MaGee Big Band, Jazzalachian Playboys
It’s hard to tell by the valley’s night life, but there are some outstanding jazz musicians here. Catch many of them in one place at Salem’s Longwood Park.
Details: 3 p.m. Longwood Park, Salem. Free. salemva.gov, facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul, lennymarcusmusic.com
Reggae by the River: Lazy Man Dub Band, Shorefire
This Buchanan event is exactly what is says it is. Lazy Man plays the event for the fifth consecutive year.
Details: 5 p.m. (4:30 gate) Town Park, Buchanan. $10, 12-younger free. townofbuchanan.com, reverbnation.com/lazymandubband, shorefiremusic.com
The Steel Wheels
With Hoot and Holler
The headliner, fresh off hosting its annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival (and before that, playing Rooster Walk), travels to Galax.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20, $10 to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thesteelwheels.com
Bill & The Belles
This vintage country-playing band from Johnson City, Tennessee, has become a favorite at Floyd Country Store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, billandthebelles.com
Steve Miller Band
With Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Matt Anderson
Road trip alert: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Miller is still drawing big crowds, who know he speaks of the pompatus of love.
Details: 7 p.m. Riverfront Park, Lynchburg. $60, $125 VIP (tax and fee not included). cityauditorium.com, stevemillerband.com, martystuart.net, stubbyfingers.ca
McFadden & Friends
Harmonica man Roscoe McFadden and his band are a guaranteed bluesy good time.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, soundcloud.com/mcfadden-and-friends
Dr. Bacon
This band has a rootsy, bluesy, swampy, soulful thing going on with its music.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. drbaconband.com
Paulo Franco & The Freightliners
Richmond-based singer/songwriter Franco has a multi-faceted batch of originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, peflmusic.com
Sedalia Bluegrass: South Hill Banks, New Standard Bluegrass
Check out a bluegrass event whose purpose is to raise funds for another event — a 2020 revival of the Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival.
Details: 5 p.m. Sedalia Center, Big Island. $20; camping $20 rough, $30 with electric hook-up. lynchburgtickets.com/sedaliabluegrass, southhillbanks.com, newstandardbluegrass.com
Electric Woodshed
Hear a band of stellar players rock Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, Little Feat and more.
Details: 8 p.m. The Pine Tavern, Floyd. $6 advance at Pine Tavern and Republic of Floyd, $8 door. 745-4482, thepinetavern.com, facebook.com/electricwoodshed
HC Oakes Band
Charlotte-area band covers a lot of classic rock, and delivers three-part harmonies.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/TheHCOakesBand
Chris Spradling
Surrender Dorothy frontman gets plenty of solo show work, too.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. reverbnation.com/chrisspradling
Suits For Ghosts
Original music in a classic rock vein, with room for improvisation.
Details: The Front Row, Roanoke. $5. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, facebook.com/SuitsForGhosts
SUNDAY
House of Waters, and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra
Here are two acts bringing fresh ideas and instrumentation to jazz music. House of Waters features Max ZT, whom NPR called the “Jimi Hendrix of the hammered dulcimer,” if you can imagine that. Hear for yourself via youtu.be/JWHEnr6XQuc. Steel drums master Scales has been coming to Roanoke for years, with various amazing sidemen. His musicianship and composition are world-class.
Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $15 general admission; $20 seating, $25 mezzanine via torchly.io/8IsWfwyAwm. houseofwaters.com, jonscales.com
Mason Creek
It’s a trad-grass, brunch-style, beery Sunday shindig.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
FITA Front Yard Summer Music Series: Hoot and Holler
This Asheville, North Carolina, act is spending the weekend in Southwest Virginia, after opening for aforementioned The Steel Wheels at Blue Ridge Music Center.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, front yard bar area, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, hootandhollermusic.com
TUESDAY
Ralph White
With Mark Perry, Kaily M Schenker
The headliner, a founding member of cult-grass band The Bad Livers, returns to Art Rat. Heevahava frontman Perry is among the openers.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (donations welcome), BYOB, 18-older. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, ralphewhite.com
WEDNESDAY
FloydFest Day One: Magnolia Boulevard, The Dead Reckoning, Travers Brothership, American Aquarium, GOTE and more
It’s move-in day, with music to jazz up the folks for the rest of FloydFest 19: Voyage Home. Read more in Sunday’s Extra or at roanoke.com/entertainment/music about the festival, which runs through July 28.
Details: Noon. Blue Cow Pavilion, Milepost 170.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd. Tickets prices and camping info at floydfest.com
Band of Tomorrow
Eclectic act from D.C. calls itself an “auditory contraband collective.”
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. bandoftomorrow.com
Wall Street Unplugged with Charissa Morrison
Hear more of host Morrison’s work on this Wall Street Wednesdays event, with a show that features alt-folk singer/songwriter Sharayah Spears.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, charissamorrisonproject.com, sharayah.bandcamp.com