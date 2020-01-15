THURSDAY
Dr. Bacon
This Asheville, North Carolina, septet’s rocked-up take on the riff from Skip James’ “Hard Time Killin Floor” caught us early. Baritone sax and a cracking rhythm section kept our interest beyond that.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, drbaconband.com
Hoot and Holler: Celebrity Crush
Every generation has them, and a group of story tellers gathers at The Grandin to spin tales about theirs.
Details: 7 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $12.50. grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/hootandhollerstories
Citizen Cope
Look back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this solo acoustic show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $48 ($1 per ticket to citizencope.com/charity). citizencope.com
Tre’ Smith
Hampton Roads-based Smith covers reggae, country, alternative and pop, and brings originals, too.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TreSmithMusic
FRIDAY
Lenny Marcus Band
New Orleans-seasoned, Roanoke Valley-based pianist and his swinging cats jazz up some Beethoven for the “Roots2Rock” live streaming show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Talmadge Recital Hall, Hollins University, Roanoke. Free. hollins.edu, lennymarcusmusic.com, roots2rock.com
Minimal Disturbance
With Olchar, Cambria, Mark Perry
Keyboardist Ron Stabinsky, who toured two years back with the Meat Puppets, and sax man Jack Wright combine in Minimal Disturbance for some maximum free jazz.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, springgardenmusic.com
Sine Wave Surfers
An electronic dance music collective gathers to rock the folks at The Milk Parlor.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, soundcloud.com/sinewavesurfers
Dropping Julia
New Jersey native Emily Kresky moved to Charlottesville and started a band that plays pop, swing and neo-soul. Check it out at Blue 5.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. droppingjulia.com
Almost Honest
With Reclamation, Suits for Ghosts
Almost Honest, from near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has a stoner-rock lean with a doomish, Viking-inspired lyrical sensibility.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, almosthonestofficial.com, facebook.com/SuitsForGhosts
Joy Tru
Looped-up folk music is in Tru’s wheelhouse.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, joytru.com
Big Lick Conspiracy
Roanoke improv comedy purveyors return to the 5 Points stage.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $17 bench and stool seat; $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, biglickconspiracy.com
Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Showcase
Stalwart songwriters share their creativity at Roanoke’s folk music nexus.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/svsasongs
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
8 Second Ride
This Georgia band says on its website that if you’re hearing a song on Sirius/XM, this quintet is playing it.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com
The Kind Thieves
Beckley, West Virginia, band brings rocking bluegrass jams to Blacksburg.
Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Martin’s Downtown. $5. 9 p.m. Saturday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $7. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thekindthieves.com
SATURDAY
Terry Brown Ascension Project feat. Jayna Brown
Brown, frontman for The Kings, teams with granddaughter Jayna Brown, of “America’s Got Talent” and “Snarky Puppy” fame. Add Brian Mesko and Jamiel Allen, and you have something strong.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
Firefall
“You Are The Woman” and “Strange Way” are among the hits in this band’s soft rock repertoire. Three original members, including bassist Mark Andes (Canned Heat, Spirit, Heart), remain.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $38 advance, $43 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, firefallofficial.com
The Ambassador
Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis returns to the Martin’s stage with a great band and plenty of original, good-vibes, pop-reggae music.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. theambassadormusic.com
The Lettermans
With Survived By No One, De Mere
The Philadelphia-based headliner has a good rock ’n’ roll guitarist and a singer influenced by Joey Ramone. A couple of Roanoke bands open.
Details: 8 p.m. The Front Row. $5, 21-older. lettermansofficial.bandcamp.com
Tin Can Locomotive
Singer/songwriter/guitarists Kyle Forry and Justin Arnett extend their musical friendship to this Americana/rock act.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive
Whiskey Kitten
Charissa Morrison and Ryan Greer turned out to be a musical love match.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/whiskeykittenduo
Gap Civil
It’s an old-time dance with a trio from Sparta, North Carolina.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, gapciviloldtimeband.com
Seven Mile Ford
Hear favorite rock and country covers at the home of the Barn Door sandwich.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $10. 728-0270, sevenmileford.net
Buck & Griz Capricorn Bash
A quintet of Floyd and Blacksburg jam all-stars returns to Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/whitney1865
SUNDAY
Daniel McBroom
Afternoon beers and brunch with McBroom, who might have his betrothed, Crystal McBroom, along to sing some.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom
The What Four
Four of the valley’s best players — keyboardist Jamiel Allen, bassist/guitarist Brian Mesko, saxophonist/guitarist Willis Greenstreet and drummer Jason Hoffheins — team up. Intriguing!
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.
TUESDAY
Mipso
With Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis
Look to Sunday’s Extra to read our story with Mipso’s Joseph Terrell.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $17 advance, $20 day of show. mipsomusic.com, bridgetkearneybenjaminlazardavis.bandcamp.com
WEDNESDAY
Dan it John
Daniel Burton and John Trent — the Mad Iguanas’ rhythm section — launch a spin-off project.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free.
