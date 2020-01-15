THURSDAY

Dr. Bacon 

This Asheville, North Carolina, septet’s rocked-up take on the riff from Skip James’ “Hard Time Killin Floor” caught us early. Baritone sax and a cracking rhythm section kept our interest beyond that.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, drbaconband.com

Hoot and Holler: Celebrity Crush

Every generation has them, and a group of story tellers gathers at The Grandin to spin tales about theirs.

Details: 7 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $12.50. grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/hootandhollerstories

Citizen Cope

Look back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this solo acoustic show.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $48 ($1 per ticket to citizencope.com/charity). citizencope.com

Tre’ Smith

Hampton Roads-based Smith covers reggae, country, alternative and pop, and brings originals, too.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/TreSmithMusic

FRIDAY

Lenny Marcus Band

New Orleans-seasoned, Roanoke Valley-based pianist and his swinging cats jazz up some Beethoven for the “Roots2Rock” live streaming show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Talmadge Recital Hall, Hollins University, Roanoke. Free. hollins.edu, lennymarcusmusic.com, roots2rock.com

Minimal Disturbance

With Olchar, Cambria, Mark Perry

Keyboardist Ron Stabinsky, who toured two years back with the Meat Puppets, and sax man Jack Wright combine in Minimal Disturbance for some maximum free jazz.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, springgardenmusic.com

Sine Wave Surfers

An electronic dance music collective gathers to rock the folks at The Milk Parlor.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, soundcloud.com/sinewavesurfers

Dropping Julia

New Jersey native Emily Kresky moved to Charlottesville and started a band that plays pop, swing and neo-soul. Check it out at Blue 5.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. droppingjulia.com

Almost Honest

With Reclamation, Suits for Ghosts

Almost Honest, from near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has a stoner-rock lean with a doomish, Viking-inspired lyrical sensibility.

Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, almosthonestofficial.com, facebook.com/SuitsForGhosts

Joy Tru

Looped-up folk music is in Tru’s wheelhouse.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, joytru.com

Big Lick Conspiracy

Roanoke improv comedy purveyors return to the 5 Points stage.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $17 bench and stool seat; $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, biglickconspiracy.com

Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Showcase

Stalwart songwriters share their creativity at Roanoke’s folk music nexus.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/svsasongs

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

8 Second Ride

This Georgia band says on its website that if you’re hearing a song on Sirius/XM, this quintet is playing it.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com

The Kind Thieves

Beckley, West Virginia, band brings rocking bluegrass jams to Blacksburg.

Details: 10 p.m. Friday. Martin’s Downtown. $5. 9 p.m. Saturday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $7. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thekindthieves.com

SATURDAY

Terry Brown Ascension Project feat. Jayna Brown

Brown, frontman for The Kings, teams with granddaughter Jayna Brown, of “America’s Got Talent” and “Snarky Puppy” fame. Add Brian Mesko and Jamiel Allen, and you have something strong.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

Firefall

“You Are The Woman” and “Strange Way” are among the hits in this band’s soft rock repertoire. Three original members, including bassist Mark Andes (Canned Heat, Spirit, Heart), remain.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $38 advance, $43 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, firefallofficial.com

The Ambassador

Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis returns to the Martin’s stage with a great band and plenty of original, good-vibes, pop-reggae music.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. theambassadormusic.com

The Lettermans

With Survived By No One, De Mere

The Philadelphia-based headliner has a good rock ’n’ roll guitarist and a singer influenced by Joey Ramone. A couple of Roanoke bands open.

Details: 8 p.m. The Front Row. $5, 21-older. lettermansofficial.bandcamp.com

Tin Can Locomotive

Singer/songwriter/guitarists Kyle Forry and Justin Arnett extend their musical friendship to this Americana/rock act.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive

Whiskey Kitten

Charissa Morrison and Ryan Greer turned out to be a musical love match.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/whiskeykittenduo

Gap Civil

It’s an old-time dance with a trio from Sparta, North Carolina.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8 at the door. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, gapciviloldtimeband.com

Seven Mile Ford

Hear favorite rock and country covers at the home of the Barn Door sandwich.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $10. 728-0270, sevenmileford.net

Buck & Griz Capricorn Bash

A quintet of Floyd and Blacksburg jam all-stars returns to Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/whitney1865

SUNDAY

Daniel McBroom

Afternoon beers and brunch with McBroom, who might have his betrothed, Crystal McBroom, along to sing some.

Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom

The What Four

Four of the valley’s best players — keyboardist Jamiel Allen, bassist/guitarist Brian Mesko, saxophonist/guitarist Willis Greenstreet and drummer Jason Hoffheins — team up. Intriguing!

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.

TUESDAY

Mipso

With Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis

Look to Sunday’s Extra to read our story with Mipso’s Joseph Terrell.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $17 advance, $20 day of show. mipsomusic.com, bridgetkearneybenjaminlazardavis.bandcamp.com

WEDNESDAY

Dan it John

Daniel Burton and John Trent — the Mad Iguanas’ rhythm section — launch a spin-off project.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free.

