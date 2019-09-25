THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Devil’s Backbone Hoopla

With Caamp, The Motet, Ripe, ONA, Larry Keel Explosion feat. Robert Walter on keys, Robert Walter’s 20th Congress, Kat Wright, Aaron Lee Tasjan and more

Road trip deluxe: Dig live music, craft brews and outdoor activities at this annual festival in one of Central Virginia’s prettiest spots.

Details: 12:50 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Devils Backbone Brewpub, Roseland. Gate prices: $150 3-days, $125 Friday-Saturday, $92.50 Saturday-Sunday; Friday $57.50, Saturday $67.50, Sunday $30. dbbrewingcompany.com/event/hoopla2019

THURSDAY

Foreigner

With Jive Mother Mary

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.

Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park. SOLD OUT. foreigneronline.com, jivemothermary.com

Nobuntu

A cappella women’s quintet from Zimbabwe is acclaimed for inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro-jazz to gospel.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $25, $10 to students with ID. 231-5300, artscenter.vt.edu, nobuntu-music.com

Rare Demo

With Dover and the Elevators, King Of Herrings

With chirping, gurgling, grooving numbers like “Ca$h Bandicoot” and “My Cloud,” the Atlanta-based duo headlining Art Rat works to back up its self-styled “post-R&B” classification.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free, 18-older; BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, raredemo.bandcamp.com, doverandtheelevators.bandcamp.com

Higher Education

Hear reggae/rock from a College Park, Maryland, band.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, highereducationband.com

Local Band Night: Speakeasy, The Sidewalk Slammers, Orange Culture, Friend of the Three

Alt-rock, prog-rock, hip-hop laced with rock and jazz (and vice versa) are part of the scene at Blacksburg’s newest venue.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $3. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial, facebook.com/speakeasyverified, facebook.com/SidewalkSlammers757

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Strings & Things: Vol. 1

With Greensky Bluegrass, Perpetual Groove, Big Daddy Love, Chamomile and Whiskey and more

Flip back to Sunday’s Extra or visit bit.ly/2miawYs to read more about four days of musical variety in a quartet of Salem venues.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Old Salem Brewing Co. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Parkway Brewing Co. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Salem Farmers Market. 8 p.m. Sunday, Salem Civic Center. Free Thursday and Friday; $10 advance, $15 day of show Saturday; $25 advance, $30 day of show Sunday; advance tickets at bit.ly/2kRU8xl. salemciviccenter.com, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, pgroove.net, greenskybluegrass.com

FRIDAY

Abbey Road LIVE!

The day after the Beatles’ classic album “Abbey Road” turns 50, a band named for that era in Beatles music will play the thing, hit to quit.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $40, $22 (plus fee). abbeyroadlive.com

The Fall Back: Shafiq, Doeboy Jones, Marko Montana, Lady LOE, Porsh Boxx, Balla, Mic Woods, MOE Reese, Fatboi Mike, DJ Poe Mack

Roanoke-area hip-hop performers gather at The Coffee Pot to sling their rhymes, with show promoter Poe Mack at the turntables.

Details: 9:30 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $10 via poemack.com. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, reverbnation.com/therealestteam, youtube.com/user/doeboyjones

Brian Rigby Band

Hoboken, New Jersey-based pop-rocker Rigby, a fiery guitarist, and his crew return to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. brianrigbyband.com

Willie DE Band

With Appalachian Soul

The headliner, from the Charlottesville-area, is no stranger to The Spot. His rocking, bluesy, jazzy album “Runaway Child” dropped Sept. 20.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, williede.com

Grandin Chillage: GOTE

Country- and blues-flavored jams from GOTE are your soundtrack to food from the Thai This truck and Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. bevs.

Details: 6 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, facebook.com/dubstyleprodutions

Trey Calloway

This young performer is a “Carolina Man.” It’s the title of his album, even.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/treycallowaymusic

Five Dollar Shake

Hear rock and pop covers songs both cool and hot from a trio of expert players.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/FDShake

Fridays on the Quad: Thornrose

It’s Family Weekend at Roanoke College, and this variety band aims to spark a party.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Roanoke College, Back Quad, Salem. Free. roanoke.edu, thornroseband.com

The Entwined

With Professor Bill Stanton

Hear folky original tunes, covers, pub songs, cowboy ballads and more from the headliner.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, dhildy15.wixsite.com/website

Jimothy

Original pop-rock from guitarist/singer Jim Bohon and a band that includes Billy Steele (The Antecedents).

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/JimothyBand

The Willies

There is always a high probability of weirdness — and good rock ’n’ roll — when this trio hits a stage.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/willieheadquarters

SATURDAY

Nashville Night in Buchanan

With Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins, Trevor Rosen

Some of Nashville, Tennessee’s, most successful country music songwriters, including show organizer and Botetourt County native Ramsey (of Old Dominion), do a songwriters-in-the-round deal, for a good cause. All proceeds go to Ramsey’s My Hometown Fund (read more about it in the online version of Top Tickets, at roanoke.com/entertainment/music.

Details: 7 p.m. James River High School gymnasium, Buchanan. $35, $25 (plus fee) via bit.ly/2mIfy0t. cfwesternva.org

The Robert Cray Band

It may be impossible to over-stress the quality of music coming from Cray’s fingers, through his guitars and out of his amplifiers. The guy has a unique tone and a killer soul/blues voice to match it. Add to that a passel of outstanding songs — “Smoking Gun,” his biggest commercial hit, along with “Right Next Door (Because of Me),” “Chicken in the Kitchen,” “Time Makes Two” and “Poor Johnny,” and some Memphis soul classics from 2017 disc “Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm.” It will be Cray’s fourth time in as many years in Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $67, $54.50 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, robertcray.com

Dustin Lynch

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about Lynch’s headlining slot at Elmwood Park.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $65, $40, $30, $100 VIP via bit.ly/2m4KV4M. cityauditorium.com, dustinlynchmusic.com

Roanoke

With Hannah Leigh

Hear stellar harmonies, rocking grooves and country instrumentation from the Nashville-based headliner, in its return to The Spot. Check out “Where The Heart Runs” at youtu.be/YY6XC9wbtCA.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via bit.ly/2kFu8oH, $14 day of show. roanokeband.com

The Steel Wheels

With The Honey Dewdrops

Another successful season of live music at the revived Lime Kiln Theater goes in the books after Red Wing Roots Festival curators The Steel Wheels finish their set.

Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org, thesteelwheels.com

Dailey & Vincent

The NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club presents Grammy Award-winning country, bluegrass and gospel from a band with some of the best harmonies in the bluegrass business.

Details: 7:30 p.m. New River Community College, Dublin. $41, $36. 674-3600, nr.edu/fiddle, daileyandvincent.com

Yam Yam

A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania quintet that lists such influences as Snarky Puppy, Vulfpeck and Earth Wind & Fire brings some sweet soul to its funk and jazz mix.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. yamyamband.com

The Floorboards

A soulful Americana-rock band helps break in new venue The Dog Bowl, at Roanoke’s TV-famous salvage business.

Details: 6 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. $5. blackdogsalvage.com/dog-bowl, thefloorboardsmusic.com

Crawford & Power

Jake Crawford and Ethan Power were impressive fronting a quintet in an opening slot for Cody Johnson at Salem Civic Center on Sept. 14.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., 70 Main St., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, crawfordandpower.com

Corey Hunley

Hunley has guitar and vocal skills, good original Americana songs and is an automatic fun time onstage.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com

Kyle Dills Band

Rock Hill, South Carolina, country outfit hits the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7. facebook.com/KDillBand2016

Virginia Electric

Garage Americana quartet has plenty of originals, covers — and maybe a Beatlesesque surprise.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, virginiaelectricmusic.com

Bassyndicate Presents: G Space, with DJ Roca, MANG0, Aerial, Vasts

A DJ show with plenty of visual elements aims to raise funds for The Rainforest Foundation. Headliner G Space has done sets at Imagine Festival and Ultra Festival.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, $9 via bit.ly/2ldD8Sb. 951-1393, facebook.com/TheMilkParlorBlacksburg, gspacemusic.com, facebook.com/bassyndicate

49 Winchester

With Mitchel Evan

Russell County alt-country rockers spent last weekend at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. 49winchester.com, mitchelevanmusic.com

Radio Rehab

It’s a two-band day at Big Lick Brewing, starting with a rock cover trio that is playing for Northside High School’s multi-year reunion, but you can come hang, too.

Details: 3 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/RadioRehabBand

The Thrillbillyz

Band two at Big Lick Brewing continues the Northside High School soiree.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. thrillbillyz.com

Dirtyfoot

With Bionic Donkey, Ethic

Know why it’s clear that Matthew Douglas lives and breathes? He booked this metal show for the Georgia Metal Alliance’s Virginia Chapter.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $7. reverbnation.com/dirtyfoot4, facebook.com/BionicDonkey, reverbnation.com/ethicofficial

All Threes

With The Lowdowndirty, A Vessel of Honor, Shattered Earth

Varieties of metal on Salem Avenue.

Details: 8 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, facebook.com/AllThreesOfficial, thelowdowndirty.com, facebook.com/vesselmusicministry

SUNDAY

The Weight Band

Guitarist extraordinaire Jim Weider, who was a member of both The Band and Levon Helm’s post Band band, brings this intriguing project to Rocky Mount. The Weight Band gets its name from one of The Band’s most revered songs, and Weider’s unit performs that song and others from his old band (he came in after Robbie Robertson departed). But it’s not just a tribute show. The Weight Band has its own music, and recently released an album “World Gone Mad,” which summons up the vibes that Helm, Robertson, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson and other Band members created.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $45, $32 (plus fee). theweightband.com

Jazzalachian Playboys

Smooth bluegrass with hints of jazz, a la David “Dawg” Grisman.

Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

WEDNESDAY

The Purple Xperience

Check out a Minneapolis band that plays the music of that city’s funkiest rock star, with frontman Marshall Charloff doing his best Prince Rogers Nelson.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $37, $27 advance; $42, $32 day of show (plus fee). purplexperience.com

Electric Kif

This Miami act played the first GroundUp Music Festival and has opened for that fest’s curator, Snarky Puppy, as well as Ghost-Note. Could be the sleeper show of the week.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/Electrickif

Tags

Load comments