THURSDAY
Carrie Newcomer
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this Americana concert at a higher education conference.
Details: 7 p.m. Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, Washington Lecture Hall, Roanoke. $25, free for conference registrees. cpe.vt.edu/cptcu/registration.html, carrienewcomer.com
Grand Ole Uproar
Greensboro, North Carolina, infuses ragtime, blues and rock ‘n’ roll into its sound.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thegrandoleuproar.com
GOTE
Check out a quartet, on its regular Thursday night gig in Salem, with the potential to elevate the stage.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. Free. 728-0270, facebook.com/dubstyleprods
Jared Stout and Robby Carden
Stout, whose band is a finalist in the Rockn’ to Lockn’ contest, breaks it down with just himself and ace harmonica man Carden.
Details: 6 p.m. McClain’s at First and Main. Free. facebook.com/jstoutmusic
FRIDAY
Freekbass & The Bump Assembly feat. Sammi Garett
This band has become a funky mainstay at 5 Points. Bootsy Collins protege Chris “Freekbass” Sherman and a group that this time around features Turkuaz singer Sammi Garett, is hitting the Roanoke venue for the third time since July 2019. Expect hard-grooving, thumb-thumping jams from the band’s recent album, “All The Way This. All The Way That.” and a couple of new songs from an album the quartet expects to drop this spring.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 advance, $17 day of show general admission; $22, $20 floor seating; $30, $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, freekbass.com
Popa Chubby
The blazing guitarist born Ted Horowitz is deeply fluent and fluid in the blues-rock idiom. The Bronx, New York, performer and his band make their second date in fewer than six months at Rocky Mount’s premiere venue. Chubby, whose nickname is a double entendre, extends his sense of humor to song titles, as well, including “Sweet Goddess of Love and Beer.” Hear his take on the classic “Hey Joe,” via youtu.be/HifQvKEiWkc.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $30 advance, $34 day of show. 484-8277, -music.com, popachubby.com
Will Overman
With Adam Bolt Trio
The headliner, an Americana singer/songwriter, used to be heard in and about Southwest Virginia with his Will Overman Band. That group split up, and after a hiatus, Overman is back to playing and recording and touring.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, $10 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, willovermanmusic.com, facebook.com/BOLTmusic
The Floyd Radio Show
With The Deer Creek Boys, Paul Brown and Terri McMurray, The New Macedon Rangers
The latest version of Floyd’s web-streaming variety show includes banjo man Paul Brown, whose voice you’d know from NPR’s Morning Edition. He retired from that gig in 2013. Hear him and McMurray via youtu.be/FX6gFgYTwmI.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, blueridgeheritage.com/artist/paul-brown, deercreekboys.co
The What Four
We’d recommend a show with any one of these cats — sax man Willis Greenstreet, guitarist Brian Mesko, keyboardist Jamiel Allen and drummer Jason Hoffheins. This show has all four. What?
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com
The Get Right Band
Asheville, North Carolina rockers return to Southwest Virginia for a Milk Parlor show.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thegetrightband.com
Mark Nicholson & The Distance
Hot electric guitarist and singer Nicholson and his band of local ringers, keyboardist Paul Tressel, drummer Mason Jennelle and bassist Mason Cass, spin some good old blues/rock.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. marknicholsonandthedistance.com
Kinnfolk
With Bob Schmucker
A young Celtic-style traditional music duo, which formed from Roanoke’s traditional Irish sessions, gets you warmed up for St. Patrick’s Day.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
Smokestack Lightnin’ Blues Band
Hear a mess of blues from a band that often features singer “Little” Rodger Crowder.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/SmokestackLightninBluesBand
Uptown
Hall & Oates, Rihanna and Chic are among the acts in this sextet’s wheelhouse.
Details: 8 p.m. Billy’s Barn. $10. facebook.com/Uptownbandva
StrangeBrew Band
This band covers the likes of Foreigner and Neil Young, with crunchy guitar-style.
Details: 9 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, bit.ly/schoonersFB, facebook.com/WeRockandRoll
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shelby Lee Lowe
Lowe, a frequent Sidewinders performer, brings some twang to originals “Cuss The Jukebox” and rock to “Drinkabilly.” In the latter, he sings “if you want ‘Freebird,’ it’ll cost you fifty.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 (includes second floor entertainment). 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com
SATURDAY
Jackyl
With Seven Year Witch
Jesse James Dupree still fronts southern hard rock band Jackyl, which means you’re likely to see a chainsaw solo on the song “The Lumberjack.” “Down On Me” and “I Stand Alone” are also part of the band’s repertoire.
Details: 8 p.m. Performance Center. $37, $24.50. jackyl.com, sevenyearwitch.com
Cinémathèque
Surf-rock with horns and extra percussion from ex-members of Chupacabras. This band, like that one, is well worth catching live.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. Turntable Hour) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/cinemathequeband
Forever Now Band
Floyd’s own progressive folk band hosts a CD release party.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/forevernowband1/
Jackass Flats
Richmond band brings ‘grass ‘n’ roll jams and covers including Flatt & Scruggs and the Beatles.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. jackassflats.net
Survived By No One
With Time Nothing, State of Aggression, DJ Night Terror
Prepare to bang your head and lose some of your hearing.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5; 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, facebook.com/SurvivedByNoOne, facebook.com/timenothingva, facebook.com/stateofaggression, facebook.com/djnightterrors
Paulo Franco & Chad Bennett
Richmond-based Franco brings folk-rock with compelling lyrics.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, peflmusic.com
Forry & Arnett
Americana-leaning singer/songwriter Kyle Forry gigs as much as anyone in the valley. Here, he and his longtime picking partner, Justin Arnett, join forces.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo
Mason Creek
Roanoke Valley trad-grassers hit at Cahas Mountain.
Details: 6 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
SUNDAY
Elkhorn
With Eight Point Star
Twelve-string acoustic/electric guitar duo from Philadephia and New York has a new album of psychedelic-folk instrumentals, “The Storm Sessions.” New River Valley-based Eight Point Star centers on fiddler Mike Gangloff (Black Twig Pickers) and finger-style, blues-leaning guitarist Matt Peyton.
Details: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Lodge No. 20, 199 Wilson Ave., Blacksburg. Free (promoter encourages donations to performers), elkhornmusic.com, facebook.com/eightpointstarband
Sunday Songwriters in the Round: Eric Wayne, Anthony Wayne, Aubrey Grant, Jared Stout
Hear some of Southwest Virginia’s best up-and-coming music makers.
Details: 4 p.m. Seven Sisters Brewery, Wytheville. Free. 276-227-0999, facebook.com/7sistersbrew
WEDNESDAY
5 Points Music Benefits: Blue Mule, with Jazzalachian Playboys
Newgrassy bluegrassers Blue Mule and the swinging acoustic act Jazzalachian Playboys are jamming to help out Dr. Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts. Mandolinist Tom Ohmsen plays in both groups.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $10 general admission; $15, $12 floor seating; $20, $15 mezzanine via torchly.io/VyggguUHmd. bluemulemusic.com, carilionclinic.org/healing-arts
Dry Reef
Philadephia band brings a night of reggae-adjacent jams to Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. dryreefband.com
