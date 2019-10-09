THURSDAY
Jeremy Garrett
With Fireside Collective
Infamous Stringdusters singer and fiddler Garrett has a solo thing going, too, and it brings him back to 5 Points. Hear new single “I Am Who I Am,” which he co-wrote with Oliver Wood, at spoti.fi/31XgOMK.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $30 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, garrettgrass.com, firesidecollectiveband.com
Heather Mae “Glimmer” Album Release Show
With Marielle Kraft
Heather Mae, a frequent performer at The Spot, returns to celebrate the release of her new album.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $18. thespotonkirk.org, heathermae.net
Lake Street Dive
With Madison Cunningham
Check out Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42 advance (standing only show), $47 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, lakestreetdive.com, madisoncunningham.com
The Feel Good Tour Night of Celebration
With Kat Mills, Steve Guidus, Joel Stopka, Jonathan Barker, JoJo Stockton, Billy C. Hurt Jr., Rarely Available Band, Bill Hudson
The Feel Good Tour has been around since Hurricane Katrina, with the purpose of distributing musical instruments to schools and children in distress.
Details: 7 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages money or instrument donations to the organization). 521-4507, facebook.com/TheFeelGoodTour
The Dirty Grass Players
Baltimore newgrass and bluegrass unit hits Blacksburg.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thedirtygrassplayers.com
FRIDAY
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
With Fitz & The Tantrums, DJ Earworm
School is in full swing at Virginia Tech, and the kids best be ready to get funky. Multi-faceted .Paak has placed vintage soul and R&B vibes in a hip-hop context. Soul and pop band Fitz and The Tantrums provide great grooves and energy.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech Drillfield. Free. andersonpaak.com, fitzandthetantrums.com, djearworm.com
Eric Gales
With Isaac Hadden
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18 advance, $22 day of show general admission. ericgalesband.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Trey Burnart Hall CD Release Show
With Lobo Marino
Dharma Bombs co-founder Hall, a Botetourt county boy, created solo album “Story Songs” as he dealt with surgeries for torn vocal cords.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $7 advance, $10 day of show. facebook.com/TreyBurnartHall, lobomarinomusic.com
Coral Creek feat. Bill McKay
Keyboardist and singer McKay was a member of both the Derek Trucks Band and Leftover Salmon. Should be a night of good jams, with killer piano work.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8 advance via bit.ly/33hjHZn, $10 day of show. coralcreek.net
The Marshall Tucker Band
Southern rock and jam band from South Carolina has become a Rocky Mount regular.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52 advance, $57 day of show (plus fee). marshalltucker.com
Chuck Johnson
Sometime TK-421 singer Johnson, based in British Columbia, returns for a reunion with another band, Bananas at Large (see Saturday blurbs). Hear him solo the night before.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com
Harvest Blaque & Co.
With Dylan Dent, Amanda Bocchi
Dig into a night of original music with hip-hop, funk, rock and Americana vibes.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque, dylandent.bandcamp.com, amandabocchi.com
Y.A.L.E
Roanoke jamband all star unit hits Wall Street.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, bit.ly/2PKd9gc (Y.A.L.E. Facebook page)
Alex Key & the Locksmiths
It’s a traditional-leaning country outfit from Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/TheAlexKey
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
Road trip alert: Grammy Award-winning Louisianan Simien can deliver his zydeco music straight-up or spiced with other styles.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $30, $25. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, terrancesimien.com
Music Road Co.
This funky, Floyd-centered band will induce much moving and grooving, with bits of reggae, Afrobeat and rock.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 903-5338, blue5restaurant.com, musicroadco.com
Jesse Ray Carter
Blues, rockabilly and honky-tonk music with legitimate singing and guitar playing from Carter.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
John McBroom & Will Overman
McBroom (GOTE, Red Weather and more) teams up with Charlottesville’s Overman at the Boones Mill brew house.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, willovermanmusic.com
Howlin’ Mudbellies
The bluesy Mudbellies duo of Dan Dunlop and Greg Bump is now a trio, with drummer Brett Reynolds.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/HowlinMudbellies
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Black Twig Pickers
Old-time music with a taste of avante garde from a band that hasn’t played together much lately. But wow, it has gigs for days this weekend.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Floyd Country Store’s Friday Night Jamboree, Floyd. $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com. 9 p.m. Saturday. The Cellar, Blacksburg. Free. 953-0651. 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Floyd Country Store old-time jam. Free. blacktwigpickers.com
Forktoberfest Yard Party
With Pearl Snaps (Friday); Surferific Dudes, Daniel McBroom (Saturday), Possum (Sunday)
Hear lots of free music coming from the newly built stage under a tree on Fork in the Alley’s front yard. UPDATE: Pearl Snaps is a duo, Spencer McKenna and Dave Corbitt, not to be confused with another band of the same name.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Fork in the Alley’s Fork in the Front stage, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, surferific.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Metz is as much a regular at Sidewinders as any act you’ll find on the venue’s bill these days.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com
SATURDAY
Vieux Farka Toure
With Cheick Hamala Diabate
Headliner Toure, son of Malian music legend Ali Farka Toure, has been called “The Hendrix of the Sahara.” Diabate, also a Mali native, burns on ngoni and banjo. Both men and their bands return to 5 Points, this time as a double-bill.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25 advance, $30 day of show general admission; $30 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. vieuxfarkatoure.com, cheickhamala.com
Dorothy Norwood
With Devin Paylor and the Instruments of Praise Mass Choir, The Ramp Church International Sanctuary Choir, Loudon Avenue Christian Church Male Chorus
Atlanta-born, hymn-blasting singer who performed with Mahalia Jackson and helped found The Caravans is also known as Gospel music’s “World’s Greatest Storyteller.” Norwood opened shows for The Rolling Stones in 1972.
Details: 5 p.m. Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1415 8th St. N.W., Roanoke. Cost: $25 advance, $30 door. 540-265-5693, malaco.com/artists/gospel/dorothy-norwood
Jazz Club at Jefferson Center: Pat Bianchi Trio
Look to Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about the Jeff’s Jazz Club series opener, a vintage jazz organ affair.
Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, Roanoke. $30 each show. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, patbianchi.com
Bananas at Large
A funk, rock and pop favorite from years past used to hit it at places like Schooch’s and Cheers. Catch them on this night at Schooners.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956
Empire Strikes Brass
Brass-blasting funk and rock band from Asheville, North Carolina, includes Botetourt County native Debrissa McKinney on sax and vocals.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12 advance via bit.ly/35houLQ, $15 day of show. empirestrikesbrass.com
The Cleverlys
Ozark Mountains quintet does bluegrass covers of pop songs including Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” Beck’s “Loser” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $32, $22 advance; $32, $26 day of show. thecleverlys.com
The Brothers Footman
A late addition to October’s schedule at the Harvester, The Brothers Footman are merging country and soul in a different way.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $17 advance, $22 day of show (plus fee). thebrothersfootman.com
The Kings
Black Dog Salvage’s The Dog Bowl wraps up its inaugural music season with one of Roanoke’s stalwart party bands.
Details: 6 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. $5. blackdogsalvage.com/dog-bowl, thekingsband.com
Brew at the Zoo: Appalachian Soul
The band on the bill is so good, it might get the animals dancing. Drink Beale’s beer and eat 2Dye4Que chow while you listen.
Details: 5 p.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke. $15, $10 to members, $8 20-younger. mmzoo.org, appalachiansoulband.com
Five Mile Mountain Road
Billy C. Hurt Jr., Brennan Ernst and their band spark dancing in traditional styles.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $8 door. Five Mile Mountain Road
The Kind
Five talented musicians bring Grateful Dead tunes and other jams.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5, $8 20-younger. thekind.rocks
Becki & The Boom Booms
Singer Becki Morrison leads a talented blues outfit.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Virginia Electric
Roanoke rockers head up Bent Mountain to Floyd to play their original songs.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. virginiaelectricmusic.com
One Eyed Jack
Acoustic trio covers songs in multiple genres.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/3oneeyedjack
Omegawolfe
With John Pence
Omegawolfe is a good band for grooves that roll in threes and sixes.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5. Free. reverbnation.com/omegawolfe
William Seymour
Americana/folk originals and covers from Greenville, North Carolina-bred Seymour.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Co., 111 S. Pollard Ave., Vinton. Free. 265-8062, twincreeksbrewing.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Little Roger & the Cheap Thrills
Vintage blues from experienced players, led by “Little” Roger Crowder.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/LRandaCTs
MONDAY
Pink Talking Fish
This traveling outfit plays Pink Floyd, The Talking Heads and Phish in what it calls “hybrid tribute fusion” style. It’s the band’s third time at 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music. $18 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $24 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. pinktalkingfish.com
TUESDAY
Jimmie Vaughan
Look to Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this Texas blues king.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $62 advance, $67 day of show (plus fee). jimmievaughan.com
Ben Trout
Trout has a deep catalog of covers and some hip originals.
Details: 9 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. bit.ly/2UE0RLP (Trout’s Facebook page)
WEDNESDAY
The Orange Constant
This act, from Athens-via-Statesville, Georgia, slings groovy rock music.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. theorangeconstant.com
