THURSDAY
Children’s Trust & Hoot and Holler Present Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse
Child abuse survivors and their advocates tell their stories. A portion of the admission fee goes to the Children’s Trust’s mission.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $20. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/hootandhollerstories
Grizzly Goat
Utah-bred, Tennessee-based folk-rock act makes its fourth stop at Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. grizzlygoatmusic.com
Mercy Creek
Hard-grooving folk/world duo returns to the valley with music including a live album, “Live at OBX.”
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mercycreek.com
FRIDAY
Opera Roanoke Presents Apollo’s Fire
Read more about this Cleveland troupe’s “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering” show in Tuesday‘s Extra.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Hall, Roanoke. $75, $65, $60, $40, $20. operaroanoke.org, apollosfire.org
Psylo Joe
Slinky, funky, psychedelic rock from a Greenville, North Carolina, band.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. psylojoe.com
Matt Powell
Franklin County native Powell is a compelling Americana songwriter and a good singer and guitarist, too.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, bit.ly/mattpowellFB
Jordan Harman
Harman can loop of a mess of blues and soul for his strong vocals and rhythmic six-string work.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, jordanharman.com
Larry Frick
Frick is as close to a house act as Sidewinders has. He’s a human jukebox, too.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders SteakzHouse and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com
The Dirty Grass Players
Charm City (Baltimore, that is) bluegrass and newgrass act returns to Southwest Virginia.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. thedirtygrassplayers.com
Dan & Adonna
With Betsy Biesenbach
It’s a night of folk music and trivia with Dan & Adonna, also known as entwined.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, dhildy15.wixsite.com/website
Dale Cash
Hear rock and country from way back. See Cash cover Johnny Cash (no apparent relation) at vimeo.com/39153216.
Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, facebook.com/prestonsattherivercourse
Cliff Beach
Roots music done in Beach’s self-styled “contrary music” way.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, cliffbeach.com
CC Coates Band
Dig into blues-rock from a Floyd trio that plays Dogtown regularly.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/CCCoatesFB
SATURDAY
Doug Stone
Back in 1990, Doug Stone provided a fine slice of retro country with his “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” a real cry-in-your-beer song. “In a Different Light,” another ballad-style piece, hinted at office place romance. “A Jukebox With a Country Song” was a honky-tonk shuffle, heavy on the steel guitar. “Addicted to a Dollar” swung even harder. Hear those songs and others, played acoustically, when the Georgia-born tenor hits the Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage, Rocky Mount. $37 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, dougstone.com
The Floyd Radio Show
With Riley Baugus with DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Twin Creeks String Band, New Standard Bluegrass
Clawhammer banjo man Baugus is one of roots music’s best, with a resume that includes recording on the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss album “Raising Sand” and in the movie “Cold Mountain.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime, rileybaugusbanjos.com
C2 & The Brothers Reed
With Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats
It’s a double-header of high-energy rock ’n’ roll. Lexington, Kentucky-based headliner C2 & The Brothers Reed has a new singer, Matt Moore and bassist, Mack Keiffer. Unchanged is the act’s nasty groove.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $15 for two tickets advance, $10 per ticket day of show. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, c2andthebrothersreed.com, andrewscotchiemusic.com
Bazaar Presents: The Red Skulls, with Cinematheque, Dover & The Elevators
The headliner’s Joe and Sam Lunsford, Simon Nolen and Dan Bivins brought hot garage rock to Roanoke back in the day. Cool reunion show here. Sample The Red Skulls at youtu.be/D2twk84pFB8.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 at the door. facebook.com/cinemathequeband, doverandtheelevators.bandcamp.com
Brantley Gilbert
With Dylan Scott, Brandon Lay
Check out Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more about this country performer’s “Fire’t Up” tour stop in Salem.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $70.25, $60.25, $40.25. salemciviccenter.com, brantleygilbert.com
Jake Shimabukuro
Look to Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show from a ukulele master.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $50, $37 (plus fee). jakeshimabukuro.com
The Get Right Band
Asheville, North Carolina, rock trio has received shout-outs from podcast star Marc Maron, Huffington Post and Relix Magazine.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. thegetrightband.com
Bassyndicate presents Stylust
Los Angeles-based Geoff “Stylust” Reich brings his brand of dubstep to Blacksburg.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. facebook.com/bassyndicate, stylustbeats.net
The Dead Reckoning
Ace Roanoke-area pickers have a unique take on Grateful Dead music.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $20, $18 floor-level seating; $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Adam Calvert
This performer moved from Ohio to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, home of Dollywood, to launch his career, according to his online bio.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. adamcalvertmusic.com
Virginia Electric
Roanoke garage-Americana band goes from blasting to pensive to rollicking.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
Empty Bottles
Hear lots of your favorite covers, ranging from Prince to the Grateful Dead.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
SUNDAY
Jazzalachian Playboys
Get an idea of what this “Dawg Jazz”-style band brings, via this “Roots2Rock” episode.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/Jazzalachian-FB
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders / Star Country Concert Series: Lauren Alaina
It’s the second time at Sidewinders for Alaina, who opened in 2018 for Cole Swindell at Berglund Center and headlined Salem Star-B-Q in 2012. With hits including 2017’s “What If,” in which she accompanied Kane Brown, and her own “Getting Good” and “The Other Side,” from last year, it wasn’t a shock that this show sold out.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. laurenalainaofficial.com
Dean Napolitano
With Evan Pittfield
It’s comedy night in Blacksburg. Napolitano has done standup on HBO and on “The Late Late Show,” and acted in “Burn Notice.”
Details: 8 p.m. Bonkerz Comedy Club, McClains at First & Main, Blacksburg. $10 advance, $12 door. 750-4588, facebook.com/bonkerzcomedyclubblacksburg, deanolive.com
Prince Bellarose
Harrisonburg-based indie-rock trio debuts at Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/princebellerose
