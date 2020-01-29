THURSDAY

Children’s Trust & Hoot and Holler Present Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse

Child abuse survivors and their advocates tell their stories. A portion of the admission fee goes to the Children’s Trust’s mission.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $20. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/hootandhollerstories

Grizzly Goat

Utah-bred, Tennessee-based folk-rock act makes its fourth stop at Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. grizzlygoatmusic.com

Mercy Creek

Hard-grooving folk/world duo returns to the valley with music including a live album, “Live at OBX.”

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mercycreek.com

FRIDAY

Opera Roanoke Presents Apollo’s Fire

Read more about this Cleveland troupe’s “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering” show in Tuesday‘s Extra.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Hall, Roanoke. $75, $65, $60, $40, $20. operaroanoke.org, apollosfire.org

Psylo Joe

Slinky, funky, psychedelic rock from a Greenville, North Carolina, band.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. psylojoe.com

Matt Powell

Franklin County native Powell is a compelling Americana songwriter and a good singer and guitarist, too.

Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, bit.ly/mattpowellFB

Jordan Harman

Harman can loop of a mess of blues and soul for his strong vocals and rhythmic six-string work.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, jordanharman.com

Larry Frick

Frick is as close to a house act as Sidewinders has. He’s a human jukebox, too.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders SteakzHouse and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, larryfrick.com

The Dirty Grass Players

Charm City (Baltimore, that is) bluegrass and newgrass act returns to Southwest Virginia.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. thedirtygrassplayers.com

Dan & Adonna

With Betsy Biesenbach

It’s a night of folk music and trivia with Dan & Adonna, also known as entwined.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, dhildy15.wixsite.com/website

Dale Cash

Hear rock and country from way back. See Cash cover Johnny Cash (no apparent relation) at vimeo.com/39153216.

Details: 6 p.m. Preston’s at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn. Free. 633-2667, facebook.com/prestonsattherivercourse

Cliff Beach

Roots music done in Beach’s self-styled “contrary music” way.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, cliffbeach.com

CC Coates Band

Dig into blues-rock from a Floyd trio that plays Dogtown regularly.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/CCCoatesFB

SATURDAY

Doug Stone

Back in 1990, Doug Stone provided a fine slice of retro country with his “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” a real cry-in-your-beer song. “In a Different Light,” another ballad-style piece, hinted at office place romance. “A Jukebox With a Country Song” was a honky-tonk shuffle, heavy on the steel guitar. “Addicted to a Dollar” swung even harder. Hear those songs and others, played acoustically, when the Georgia-born tenor hits the Harvester. 

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage, Rocky Mount. $37 (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, dougstone.com

The Floyd Radio Show

With Riley Baugus with DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Twin Creeks String Band, New Standard Bluegrass

Clawhammer banjo man Baugus is one of roots music’s best, with a resume that includes recording on the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss album “Raising Sand” and in the movie “Cold Mountain.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime, rileybaugusbanjos.com

C2 & The Brothers Reed

With Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats

It’s a double-header of high-energy rock ’n’ roll. Lexington, Kentucky-based headliner C2 & The Brothers Reed has a new singer, Matt Moore and bassist, Mack Keiffer. Unchanged is the act’s nasty groove.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $15 for two tickets advance, $10 per ticket day of show. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, c2andthebrothersreed.com, andrewscotchiemusic.com

Bazaar Presents: The Red Skulls, with Cinematheque, Dover & The Elevators

The headliner’s Joe and Sam Lunsford, Simon Nolen and Dan Bivins brought hot garage rock to Roanoke back in the day. Cool reunion show here. Sample The Red Skulls at youtu.be/D2twk84pFB8.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 at the door. facebook.com/cinemathequeband, doverandtheelevators.bandcamp.com

Brantley Gilbert

With Dylan Scott, Brandon Lay

Check out Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more about this country performer’s “Fire’t Up” tour stop in Salem.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $70.25, $60.25, $40.25. salemciviccenter.com, brantleygilbert.com

Jake Shimabukuro

Look to Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show from a ukulele master.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $50, $37 (plus fee). jakeshimabukuro.com

The Get Right Band

Asheville, North Carolina, rock trio has received shout-outs from podcast star Marc Maron, Huffington Post and Relix Magazine.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. thegetrightband.com

Bassyndicate presents Stylust

Los Angeles-based Geoff “Stylust” Reich brings his brand of dubstep to Blacksburg.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. facebook.com/bassyndicate, stylustbeats.net

The Dead Reckoning

Ace Roanoke-area pickers have a unique take on Grateful Dead music.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $20, $18 floor-level seating; $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

Adam Calvert

This performer moved from Ohio to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, home of Dollywood, to launch his career, according to his online bio.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. adamcalvertmusic.com

Virginia Electric

Roanoke garage-Americana band goes from blasting to pensive to rollicking.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

Empty Bottles

Hear lots of your favorite covers, ranging from Prince to the Grateful Dead.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA

SUNDAY

Jazzalachian Playboys

Get an idea of what this “Dawg Jazz”-style band brings, via this “Roots2Rock” episode.

Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. bit.ly/Jazzalachian-FB

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders / Star Country Concert Series: Lauren Alaina

It’s the second time at Sidewinders for Alaina, who opened in 2018 for Cole Swindell at Berglund Center and headlined Salem Star-B-Q in 2012. With hits including 2017’s “What If,” in which she accompanied Kane Brown, and her own “Getting Good” and “The Other Side,” from last year, it wasn’t a shock that this show sold out.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. laurenalainaofficial.com

Dean Napolitano

With Evan Pittfield

It’s comedy night in Blacksburg. Napolitano has done standup on HBO and on “The Late Late Show,” and acted in “Burn Notice.”

Details: 8 p.m. Bonkerz Comedy Club, McClains at First & Main, Blacksburg. $10 advance, $12 door. 750-4588, facebook.com/bonkerzcomedyclubblacksburg, deanolive.com

Prince Bellarose

Harrisonburg-based indie-rock trio debuts at Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/princebellerose

