THURSDAY

The Del McCoury Band

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show, celebrating McCoury’s 80th birthday.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $66, $45, $35, $25 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, delmccouryband.com

Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle

Old Crow Medicine Show’s frontman and a red-hot guitar player/singer combine for a Floyd show that is already sold out.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. SOLD OUT. ketchsecor.com, mollytuttlemusic.com

Blue Mule Christmas Show

A Roanoke Valley stalwart newgrass band brings it in the holidays.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com

The Fustics

Wilmington, North Carolina-based Americana-rock band, with Brad Heller up front, returns to Southwest Virginia.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/TheFustics

THURSDAY and SATURDAY

The Mantras

Prog-jammers from Greensboro, North Carolina, hit two spots in our neck of the woods.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 door. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10 advance, $12 day of show via bit.ly/mantrastix. themantras.com

FRIDAY

Bazaar Presents: Stimulator Jones, with Macklyn, Lauren Joiner

Multi-faceted Sam “Stimulator Jones” Lunsford’s music is heard internationally. Read more about Lunsford and his career in an April 2018 Roanoke Times story posted at bit.ly/RTStimulatorJones. Opening acts Macklyn and Lauren Joiner are up-and-coming, valley-centric acts that should complement the bill. 

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/MacklynMusic, bit.ly/laurenjoiner

Wavy Train

Charlotte, North Carolina, Grateful Dead tribute act formed with Jerry Garcia died, taking its name in part from scene stalwart Wavy Gravy.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, soundcloud.com/wavytrain

Lazy Man Dub Band

Lazy Man is synonymous with Roanoke’s reggae scene.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. lazymandubband.com

American Grim

Super hard-hitting metal from a New Jersey band with a new record, “Ultra Black.”

Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5; 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, facebook.com/Americangrim

Cooper Greer

Missouri native Greer has an apt baritone for rock-driven country.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, reverbnation.com/coopergreer

Virginia Electric

Catch sets of Americana rock with punk energy and good musical content.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

Zach Wiley

Former Savannah Shoulders singer and songwriter Wiley has a new solo album, “Alberta Delft Blue.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/zachwileymusic

Medicinal Americana

It’s the first night of Dickens of a Christmas around the City Market building, so the Victorian Era-feel and rocking roots music will juxtapose.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, medicinalamericana.com

Andy Burnette Trio

Acoustic rock music from frontman Burnette, formerly of Plastic Musik, and his crew.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/andyburnettemusic

The Panini Brothers

With 4 Random Notes

We want a sandwich every time we think of the headliner, a band of folk-rockers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, paninibrothers.com

SATURDAY

Chance McCoy Duo

With Seph Custer

Read more about onetime Old Crow Medicine Show member, and former Floyd County resident, McCoy in an August story from The Roanoke Times, posted at bit.ly/rtchancemccoy.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show at townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, chancemccoy.com, sephcustermusic.com

Delbert McClinton

With The Nighthawks

Blues/Americana man McClinton, a Harvester regular, just keeps rolling. The inimitable singer and harmonica man is still making good records, for example, this year’s release, “Tall, Dark and Handsome.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47 standing room only. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, delbert.com, thenighthawks.com

Sons of F.U.N.K.

Check out a funk, rock, jazz and soul collective with at least three members who are part of the Parliament Funkadelic family, including drummer Rico “Smoov” Lewis, who has played 5 Points three other times with acts including Freekbass.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $25 mezzanine via torchly.io/rakXIG7QES. facebook.com/SonsOfFunk

Maiden and Crow Tattoo Grand Opening, feat. Black Plague, Fractured Frames, Survived By No One

The tattoo shop that has moved in next to The Spot is putting on a metal show. In a good move, it booked Roanoke’s own Black Plague.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 door; all ages. blackplagueband.com, fracturedframes.bandcamp.com

Enter The Haggis

Hear rocking Celtic music from a Toronto band, in the Harvester basement.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $27. enterthehaggis.com

The Floyd Radio Show: The Little Stony Nighthawks, The Dowdy Brothers Band, Little River Missionary Baptist Church Choir

The internet variety and skits show features old-time, bluegrass and church singing this time out. Stream it at mixlr.com/floyd-radio-show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/LittleStonyNighthawks, thedowdybrothers.com

Frank Viera

Pittsburgh-based Viera likes singing about love, football and fishing, among other topics.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. frankvieira.com

Mad Iguanas

Get some strong original jams from a pack of outstanding musicians.

Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, themadiguanas.com

Jared Stout Band

Stout and his band play country and rock while you model your tacky sweater for cash and beer prizes.

Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarms.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Black Wax Rebellion

Blacksburg rock ’n’ roll band lays it down at the soul shack.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, bit.ly/blackwaxFB

Keller Williams

It’s a solo show from Williams, who can move in multiple directions at once, alone or with any number of bands.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Joy and Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre, Lynchburg. $30 advance, $33 day of show. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, kellerwilliams.net

Black Mountain Revival

Acoustic Americana rock from Roanoke.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, blackmountainrevival.com

Wave Nite 8: Phaze Gawd, Yaco, Poe Mack, Nora. and more

Hear electronic dance music and hip-hop.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, 211 Draper Road N.W., Blacksburg. $5. sinewavesurfers.com, soundcloud.com/phazegawd, soundcloud.com/yacomane

Gift Local Holiday Market: The Ladies of Radar Rose

Jane Gabrielle and Anastasia Thompson play folk-rock.

Details: 9 a.m. (10 a.m. music) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, facebook.com/RadarRose

City Dirt Trio

Raleigh, North Carolina, Americana soul-rockers break down into a smaller unit.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. urbansoilmusic.com/city-dirt-trio

SUNDAY

Lowland Hum Presents: Songs for Christmas Time

With Claire Hitchins

The husband-wife team of Lowland Hum, based in Charlottesville, returns to The Spot on Kirk for a set of seasonal songs. Hitchins, a former Roanoker now in Charlottesville, is also returning to The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. lowlandhum.com, soundcloud.com/clairehitchinsmusic

Troublesome Blues Band

Hear folk-rock, acoustic rock and, of course, blues.

Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/troublesomeblues

WEDNESDAY

Chachuba

Hear experimental electronic rock from a Chicago act.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. chachuba.com

