THURSDAY
The Del McCoury Band
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show, celebrating McCoury’s 80th birthday.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $66, $45, $35, $25 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, delmccouryband.com
Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle
Old Crow Medicine Show’s frontman and a red-hot guitar player/singer combine for a Floyd show that is already sold out.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. SOLD OUT. ketchsecor.com, mollytuttlemusic.com
Blue Mule Christmas Show
A Roanoke Valley stalwart newgrass band brings it in the holidays.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com
The Fustics
Wilmington, North Carolina-based Americana-rock band, with Brad Heller up front, returns to Southwest Virginia.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/TheFustics
THURSDAY and SATURDAY
The Mantras
Prog-jammers from Greensboro, North Carolina, hit two spots in our neck of the woods.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 door. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10 advance, $12 day of show via bit.ly/mantrastix. themantras.com
FRIDAY
Bazaar Presents: Stimulator Jones, with Macklyn, Lauren Joiner
Multi-faceted Sam “Stimulator Jones” Lunsford’s music is heard internationally. Read more about Lunsford and his career in an April 2018 Roanoke Times story posted at bit.ly/RTStimulatorJones. Opening acts Macklyn and Lauren Joiner are up-and-coming, valley-centric acts that should complement the bill.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 at the door. thespotonkirk.org, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/MacklynMusic, bit.ly/laurenjoiner
Wavy Train
Charlotte, North Carolina, Grateful Dead tribute act formed with Jerry Garcia died, taking its name in part from scene stalwart Wavy Gravy.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, soundcloud.com/wavytrain
Lazy Man Dub Band
Lazy Man is synonymous with Roanoke’s reggae scene.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. lazymandubband.com
American Grim
Super hard-hitting metal from a New Jersey band with a new record, “Ultra Black.”
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5; 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, facebook.com/Americangrim
Cooper Greer
Missouri native Greer has an apt baritone for rock-driven country.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, reverbnation.com/coopergreer
Virginia Electric
Catch sets of Americana rock with punk energy and good musical content.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
Zach Wiley
Former Savannah Shoulders singer and songwriter Wiley has a new solo album, “Alberta Delft Blue.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/zachwileymusic
Medicinal Americana
It’s the first night of Dickens of a Christmas around the City Market building, so the Victorian Era-feel and rocking roots music will juxtapose.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, medicinalamericana.com
Andy Burnette Trio
Acoustic rock music from frontman Burnette, formerly of Plastic Musik, and his crew.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/andyburnettemusic
The Panini Brothers
With 4 Random Notes
We want a sandwich every time we think of the headliner, a band of folk-rockers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, paninibrothers.com
SATURDAY
Chance McCoy Duo
With Seph Custer
Read more about onetime Old Crow Medicine Show member, and former Floyd County resident, McCoy in an August story from The Roanoke Times, posted at bit.ly/rtchancemccoy.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show at townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, chancemccoy.com, sephcustermusic.com
Delbert McClinton
With The Nighthawks
Blues/Americana man McClinton, a Harvester regular, just keeps rolling. The inimitable singer and harmonica man is still making good records, for example, this year’s release, “Tall, Dark and Handsome.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47 standing room only. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, delbert.com, thenighthawks.com
Sons of F.U.N.K.
Check out a funk, rock, jazz and soul collective with at least three members who are part of the Parliament Funkadelic family, including drummer Rico “Smoov” Lewis, who has played 5 Points three other times with acts including Freekbass.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $25 mezzanine via torchly.io/rakXIG7QES. facebook.com/SonsOfFunk
Maiden and Crow Tattoo Grand Opening, feat. Black Plague, Fractured Frames, Survived By No One
The tattoo shop that has moved in next to The Spot is putting on a metal show. In a good move, it booked Roanoke’s own Black Plague.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 door; all ages. blackplagueband.com, fracturedframes.bandcamp.com
Enter The Haggis
Hear rocking Celtic music from a Toronto band, in the Harvester basement.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $27. enterthehaggis.com
The Floyd Radio Show: The Little Stony Nighthawks, The Dowdy Brothers Band, Little River Missionary Baptist Church Choir
The internet variety and skits show features old-time, bluegrass and church singing this time out. Stream it at mixlr.com/floyd-radio-show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. facebook.com/LittleStonyNighthawks, thedowdybrothers.com
Frank Viera
Pittsburgh-based Viera likes singing about love, football and fishing, among other topics.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. frankvieira.com
Mad Iguanas
Get some strong original jams from a pack of outstanding musicians.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, themadiguanas.com
Jared Stout Band
Stout and his band play country and rock while you model your tacky sweater for cash and beer prizes.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarms.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Black Wax Rebellion
Blacksburg rock ’n’ roll band lays it down at the soul shack.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, bit.ly/blackwaxFB
Keller Williams
It’s a solo show from Williams, who can move in multiple directions at once, alone or with any number of bands.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Joy and Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre, Lynchburg. $30 advance, $33 day of show. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, kellerwilliams.net
Black Mountain Revival
Acoustic Americana rock from Roanoke.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, blackmountainrevival.com
Wave Nite 8: Phaze Gawd, Yaco, Poe Mack, Nora. and more
Hear electronic dance music and hip-hop.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, 211 Draper Road N.W., Blacksburg. $5. sinewavesurfers.com, soundcloud.com/phazegawd, soundcloud.com/yacomane
Gift Local Holiday Market: The Ladies of Radar Rose
Jane Gabrielle and Anastasia Thompson play folk-rock.
Details: 9 a.m. (10 a.m. music) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, facebook.com/RadarRose
City Dirt Trio
Raleigh, North Carolina, Americana soul-rockers break down into a smaller unit.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. urbansoilmusic.com/city-dirt-trio
SUNDAY
Lowland Hum Presents: Songs for Christmas Time
With Claire Hitchins
The husband-wife team of Lowland Hum, based in Charlottesville, returns to The Spot on Kirk for a set of seasonal songs. Hitchins, a former Roanoker now in Charlottesville, is also returning to The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. lowlandhum.com, soundcloud.com/clairehitchinsmusic
Troublesome Blues Band
Hear folk-rock, acoustic rock and, of course, blues.
Details: 2 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/troublesomeblues
WEDNESDAY
Chachuba
Hear experimental electronic rock from a Chicago act.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. chachuba.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.