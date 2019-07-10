THURSDAY
The Ron Holloway Band
With Groova Scape
D.C. sax master Holloway has jammed with Warren Haynes, Little Feat, the Allman Brothers Band and Root Boy Slim. He returns to Roanoke with his own band for a gig at 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Read a Roanoke Times piece on Holloway from 2016, posted via bit.ly/2xFJPPz.
Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 general admission advance, $12 door; $15 and $17 seats; $25 mezzanine via torchly.io/qsQfgX3LwZ. 5pointsmusic.com, theronhollowayband.com, facebook.com/groovascapeband
Edwin McCain
South Carolina man McCain, crooner of 1990s vintage VH1 and radio smashes “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More,” returns to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $51.50, $36.50 (plus fees). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, edwin.com
Deb Callahan
With Alleghany Highlands Blues Society Band
Philadelphian Callahan includes plenty of soul and R&B in her blues. She had a recent blues hit with the album “Sweet Soul,” with noted drummer Tony Braunagel producing.
Details: 8 p.m. Historic Masonic Amphitheater Underground Lounge, Clifton Forge. $15. historicmasonictheatre.com, debcallahanband.com, facebook.com/AlleghanyHighlandsBlues
Thursday Jams: The Happy Fits, with Virginia West
The headliner brings indie-pop to Abingdon’s weekly summer soiree.
Details: 7 p.m. Abingdon Market Pavilion, Abingdon. Free. abingdonmusicexperience.com/thursday-jams, thehappyfits.com
The Bang Tails
Blues and rock covers from a Roanoke trio.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thebangtails
Forry & Arnett
This singer and songwriter duo is also a duo of old friends.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo
Dirt Road Breakdown
Lee Worley stomps and strums, Bob Chew slides, and they both sing.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse, Christiansburg. Free. 251-7600, thefarmhousechristiansburg.com, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
Tapas and Tunes: Low Low Duo
Singer/guitarist J.D. Sutphin and guitarist Joshua Mason are half of the rock/country band Low Low Chariot.
Details: 8 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, lowlowchariot.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Red Wing Roots
With Lucinda Williams, The Wood Brothers, Mandolin Orange, Peter Rowan, The Tim O’Brien Band, The Steel Wheels and more
Road trip alert: For a wonderful variety of Americana styles and some of the prettiest scenery one can find in the commonwealth, Red Wing Roots is your huckleberry.
Details: Noon Friday; noon Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday. 94 Natural Chimneys Lane, Mount Solon. $156.95 3-day general admission (online purchase fee included) and more prices at redwingroots.com/tickets; 12-younger free. lucindawilliams.com, thewoodbrothers.com
FRIDAY
Audacity Brass Band
This New Orleans-style horn band, from Richmond via Farmville, is scheduled to play the Lockn’ Festival in late August.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. audacitybrassband.com
D.M.P. Presents: Women’s Night at The Spot
With Elisabeth Beckwitt, Amanda Bocchi, Virginia Hollow
Check out a trio of singer-songwriters, each of whom brings a distinctive perspective to the craft.
Details: The Spot on Kirk. $5, all ages. facebook.com/ElisabethBeckwitt, amandabocchi.com, virginiahollow.com, facebook.com/heavymetalprincess64
Justin Fabus
Pittsburgh-bred Fabus looks to capture the Steel City’s hard-working, blue-collar vibe in his brand of country.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinfabus.com
Crawford & Power
Roanoke-based duo, which recently released debut EP “Play a Hank Jr. Song,” has strong playing, singing and performance chops.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, crawfordandpower.com
Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Showcase
Such creative stalwarts as Mike Franke, Greg Trafidlo and David Simpkins share songs over two sets.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, svsasongs.com
Thrillbillyz
Blues-rock veterans combine covers and originals with plenty of energy.
Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, 2406 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, thrillbillyz.com
Beyond The Crypt Goth Night: SameStory, with DJ Night Terror
It’s a night of goth, industrial, new wave and EDM, in band and DJ formats.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Salem. $5. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, samestory.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/djnightterrors
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mad Iguanas
Jamband originals and covers from the brothers Burton — Foster and Daniel — and an excellent supporting cast.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. 6 p.m. Saturday. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com
SATURDAY
Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band
Rowan, a bluegrass titan who has signed on with Charlottesville-based Rebel Records, in 2018 released the album “Carter Stanley’s Eyes.” The disc is a combination of original music and covers learned from the likes of Carter and Ralph Stanley, A.P. Carter, Lead Belly and Bill Monroe. Rowan first made his name as guitarist and lead singer for bluegrass pioneer Monroe in the early 1960s, and his connections to first-generation ’grassers shine through, even as he forges his own musical path.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30 in advance, $35 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, peter-rowan.com
Soul Sessions presents Soul Saturday: host Harvest Blaque
A poetry, music and comedy tradition in Roanoke stops in for a night at The Spot. Check out host Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock’s latest video, the jazz-hop-tinged “Relief,” at t.co/sJTxpBOELr.
Details: 7 p.m. (6:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk. Free (donations accepted). facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke
Sam Reider & The Human Hands
With The Loose Strings Band
The Brooklyn, New York-based, accordion-led acoustic sextet headliner has played internationally.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $15, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amreidermusic.com/thehumanhands, theloosestringsband.com
Damn Tall Buildings
A quartet that met at Berklee College of Music wound up a busking unit, developing a rollicking acoustic repertoire.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, damntallbuildings.com
Parkway After Dark: The Darkside Experience
A group of Southwest Virginia aces recreates some Pink Floyd favorites.
Details: 8 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. $10. thedarksideexperience.com
Terry Brown & The Fire Band
Strong, soulful singer Brown and his cohort of vintage soul, R&B and pop players welcome guest Tim Martin on guitar.
Details: 7 p.m. Dumas Center, Roanoke. $10. 309-6028, facebook.com/firethebandroanoke
Tobacco Apache
This roots-rocking band doesn’t play out live that often, so if you’re into it, save the date.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. facebook.com/TobaccoApache
Larry Frick
Frick brings a jukebox worth of country covers, but he has originals, too.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7. larryfrick.com
Dread State
With Gravity Kong
Hardcore for a cause: The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. “The crisis at the border is one of morality,” Dread State said in a Facebook post.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row. $7, 21-older. dreadstatepunx.bandcamp.com, gravitykong.bandcamp.com, raicestexas.org
AXIS Five
Check out this Roanoke hard rock outfit’s latest, “Poison,” at youtu.be/amrysTI5brY.
Details: 9 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956, axisfiveband.com
Music Road Co
Soul, funk and reggae from a strong band of Floyd players.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, musicroadco.com
Corey Hunley and Kyle Forry
Forry stays busy this weekend, joining with another picking buddy, Hunley, at Starr Hill.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com
Blue Connection
Hear some ragged-but-right bluegrass with vintage roots.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, blueconnectionbluegrass.com
Dixie Breeze Band
It’s a night of country and Southern rock in Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3.
Peery Crawford Band
With Virginia Electric
Two Roanoke-area bands with a shared love of gritty roots and rock share a bill for the first time.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, virginiaelectricmusic.com, reverbnation.com/peerycrawfordband
SUNDAY
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about Bruce Springsteen and Conan O’Brien drummer Weinberg’s Beatles music celebration.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $64.50, $49.50, $117 meet-and-greet add-on. maxweinberg.com
The Two’s
Check out a New Orleans duo that can make a lot of excellent, roots-pop noise. Singer Ruby Rendrag delivers the vocals, with foot-powered drums underpinning her rhythm guitar work. Suki Kuehn, on cello, brings both bottom end rumble and texture, the latter via a battery of effects. Kuehn was a Navy-brat-turned-submariner who settled in New Orleans, where Rendrag grew up under the spell of her banjoist dad’s weekly living room jams before her mother gave her a Kiss record when she was just starting school. The duo plies atmospheric, world-tinged tunes.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12.24 advance (includes online purchase fee), $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, thetwosmusic.com
Trey Burnart Hall and Chris Gatens
Two Botetourt County natives who moved to Richmond and started the band Dharma Bombs hit an outdoor venue close to their old home places.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, front bar/grill, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/TreyBurnartHall, dharmabombs.com
Amy Grant
Road trip alert: From contemporary Christian star to crossover hit maker, Grant has had a heckuva career.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Historic Academy Theatre, Lynchburg. $80, $60, $35, $200 VIP. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, amygrant.com
TUESDAY
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Check out Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more about the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $129.50, $107, $81 advance (plus online purchase fees); $134.50, $112, $86. jasonbonham.net
WEDNESDAY
Scott Stapp
With Messer, Weapons of Anew
Visit Sunday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about multi-million-selling former Creed frontman Stapp.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $47, $37 (plus fees). scottstapp.com, messerband.com, weaponsofanewband.com
Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood
Hear jazz-inflected originals with compelling lyrics from Bocchi and her band.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free.
Wall Street Unplugged with Charissa Morrison
Host Morrison features singer/songwriters Ricky Hall and John Pence.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. charissamorrisonproject.com, bandcamp.com/infiniteways