THURSDAY

The Ron Holloway Band

With Groova Scape

D.C. sax master Holloway has jammed with Warren Haynes, Little Feat, the Allman Brothers Band and Root Boy Slim. He returns to Roanoke with his own band for a gig at 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Read a Roanoke Times piece on Holloway from 2016, posted via bit.ly/2xFJPPz.

Details: 8:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 general admission advance, $12 door; $15 and $17 seats; $25 mezzanine via torchly.io/qsQfgX3LwZ. 5pointsmusic.com, theronhollowayband.com, facebook.com/groovascapeband

Edwin McCain

South Carolina man McCain, crooner of 1990s vintage VH1 and radio smashes “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More,” returns to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $51.50, $36.50 (plus fees). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, edwin.com

Deb Callahan

With Alleghany Highlands Blues Society Band

Philadelphian Callahan includes plenty of soul and R&B in her blues. She had a recent blues hit with the album “Sweet Soul,” with noted drummer Tony Braunagel producing.

Details: 8 p.m. Historic Masonic Amphitheater Underground Lounge, Clifton Forge. $15. historicmasonictheatre.com, debcallahanband.com, facebook.com/AlleghanyHighlandsBlues

Thursday Jams: The Happy Fits, with Virginia West

The headliner brings indie-pop to Abingdon’s weekly summer soiree.

Details: 7 p.m. Abingdon Market Pavilion, Abingdon. Free. abingdonmusicexperience.com/thursday-jams, thehappyfits.com

The Bang Tails

Blues and rock covers from a Roanoke trio.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thebangtails

Forry & Arnett

This singer and songwriter duo is also a duo of old friends.

Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/forryarnettduo

Dirt Road Breakdown

Lee Worley stomps and strums, Bob Chew slides, and they both sing.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Farmhouse, Christiansburg. Free. 251-7600, thefarmhousechristiansburg.com, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

Tapas and Tunes: Low Low Duo

Singer/guitarist J.D. Sutphin and guitarist Joshua Mason are half of the rock/country band Low Low Chariot.

Details: 8 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, lowlowchariot.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Red Wing Roots

With Lucinda Williams, The Wood Brothers, Mandolin Orange, Peter Rowan, The Tim O’Brien Band, The Steel Wheels and more

Road trip alert: For a wonderful variety of Americana styles and some of the prettiest scenery one can find in the commonwealth, Red Wing Roots is your huckleberry.

Details: Noon Friday; noon Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday. 94 Natural Chimneys Lane, Mount Solon. $156.95 3-day general admission (online purchase fee included) and more prices at redwingroots.com/tickets; 12-younger free. lucindawilliams.com, thewoodbrothers.com

FRIDAY

Audacity Brass Band

This New Orleans-style horn band, from Richmond via Farmville, is scheduled to play the Lockn’ Festival in late August.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. audacitybrassband.com

D.M.P. Presents: Women’s Night at The Spot

With Elisabeth Beckwitt, Amanda Bocchi, Virginia Hollow

Check out a trio of singer-songwriters, each of whom brings a distinctive perspective to the craft.

Details: The Spot on Kirk. $5, all ages. facebook.com/ElisabethBeckwitt, amandabocchi.com, virginiahollow.com, facebook.com/heavymetalprincess64

Justin Fabus

Pittsburgh-bred Fabus looks to capture the Steel City’s hard-working, blue-collar vibe in his brand of country.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinfabus.com

Crawford & Power

Roanoke-based duo, which recently released debut EP “Play a Hank Jr. Song,” has strong playing, singing and performance chops.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, crawfordandpower.com

Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Showcase

Such creative stalwarts as Mike Franke, Greg Trafidlo and David Simpkins share songs over two sets.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, svsasongs.com

Thrillbillyz

Blues-rock veterans combine covers and originals with plenty of energy.

Details: 8 p.m. Rock & Roll Diner, 2406 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, thrillbillyz.com

Beyond The Crypt Goth Night: SameStory, with DJ Night Terror

It’s a night of goth, industrial, new wave and EDM, in band and DJ formats.

Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Salem. $5. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, samestory.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/djnightterrors

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Mad Iguanas

Jamband originals and covers from the brothers Burton — Foster and Daniel — and an excellent supporting cast.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. 6 p.m. Saturday. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com

SATURDAY

Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band

Rowan, a bluegrass titan who has signed on with Charlottesville-based Rebel Records, in 2018 released the album “Carter Stanley’s Eyes.” The disc is a combination of original music and covers learned from the likes of Carter and Ralph Stanley, A.P. Carter, Lead Belly and Bill Monroe. Rowan first made his name as guitarist and lead singer for bluegrass pioneer Monroe in the early 1960s, and his connections to first-generation ’grassers shine through, even as he forges his own musical path.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30 in advance, $35 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, peter-rowan.com

Soul Sessions presents Soul Saturday: host Harvest Blaque

A poetry, music and comedy tradition in Roanoke stops in for a night at The Spot. Check out host Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock’s latest video, the jazz-hop-tinged “Relief,” at t.co/sJTxpBOELr.

Details: 7 p.m. (6:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk. Free (donations accepted). facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke

Sam Reider & The Human Hands

With The Loose Strings Band

The Brooklyn, New York-based, accordion-led acoustic sextet headliner has played internationally.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $15, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amreidermusic.com/thehumanhands, theloosestringsband.com

Damn Tall Buildings

A quartet that met at Berklee College of Music wound up a busking unit, developing a rollicking acoustic repertoire.

Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, damntallbuildings.com

Parkway After Dark: The Darkside Experience

A group of Southwest Virginia aces recreates some Pink Floyd favorites.

Details: 8 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. $10. thedarksideexperience.com

Terry Brown & The Fire Band

Strong, soulful singer Brown and his cohort of vintage soul, R&B and pop players welcome guest Tim Martin on guitar.

Details: 7 p.m. Dumas Center, Roanoke. $10. 309-6028, facebook.com/firethebandroanoke

Tobacco Apache

This roots-rocking band doesn’t play out live that often, so if you’re into it, save the date.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. facebook.com/TobaccoApache

Larry Frick

Frick brings a jukebox worth of country covers, but he has originals, too.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $7. larryfrick.com

Dread State

With Gravity Kong

Hardcore for a cause: The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. “The crisis at the border is one of morality,” Dread State said in a Facebook post.

Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row. $7, 21-older. dreadstatepunx.bandcamp.com, gravitykong.bandcamp.com, raicestexas.org

AXIS Five

Check out this Roanoke hard rock outfit’s latest, “Poison,” at youtu.be/amrysTI5brY.

Details: 9 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $10. 563-4956, axisfiveband.com

Music Road Co

Soul, funk and reggae from a strong band of Floyd players.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, musicroadco.com

Corey Hunley and Kyle Forry

Forry stays busy this weekend, joining with another picking buddy, Hunley, at Starr Hill.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com

Blue Connection

Hear some ragged-but-right bluegrass with vintage roots.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, blueconnectionbluegrass.com

Dixie Breeze Band

It’s a night of country and Southern rock in Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3.

Peery Crawford Band

With Virginia Electric

Two Roanoke-area bands with a shared love of gritty roots and rock share a bill for the first time.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $5. 728-0270, virginiaelectricmusic.com, reverbnation.com/peerycrawfordband

SUNDAY

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about Bruce Springsteen and Conan O’Brien drummer Weinberg’s Beatles music celebration.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $64.50, $49.50, $117 meet-and-greet add-on. maxweinberg.com

The Two’s

Check out a New Orleans duo that can make a lot of excellent, roots-pop noise. Singer Ruby Rendrag delivers the vocals, with foot-powered drums underpinning her rhythm guitar work. Suki Kuehn, on cello, brings both bottom end rumble and texture, the latter via a battery of effects. Kuehn was a Navy-brat-turned-submariner who settled in New Orleans, where Rendrag grew up under the spell of her banjoist dad’s weekly living room jams before her mother gave her a Kiss record when she was just starting school. The duo plies atmospheric, world-tinged tunes.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12.24 advance (includes online purchase fee), $13 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, thetwosmusic.com

Trey Burnart Hall and Chris Gatens

Two Botetourt County natives who moved to Richmond and started the band Dharma Bombs hit an outdoor venue close to their old home places.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, front bar/grill, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/TreyBurnartHall, dharmabombs.com

Amy Grant

Road trip alert: From contemporary Christian star to crossover hit maker, Grant has had a heckuva career.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Historic Academy Theatre, Lynchburg. $80, $60, $35, $200 VIP. 434-846-8499, academycenter.org, amygrant.com

TUESDAY

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Check out Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more about the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $129.50, $107, $81 advance (plus online purchase fees); $134.50, $112, $86. jasonbonham.net

WEDNESDAY

Scott Stapp

With Messer, Weapons of Anew

Visit Sunday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about multi-million-selling former Creed frontman Stapp.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $47, $37 (plus fees). scottstapp.com, messerband.com, weaponsofanewband.com

Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood

Hear jazz-inflected originals with compelling lyrics from Bocchi and her band.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free.

Wall Street Unplugged with Charissa Morrison

Host Morrison features singer/songwriters Ricky Hall and John Pence.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. charissamorrisonproject.com, bandcamp.com/infiniteways

