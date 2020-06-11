THURSDAY
Paddle Up, Boat Up, Walk Up Concert with Jared Stout
Stout’s strong voice, growing catalog of originals and cool covers will cover the waters at a Claytor Lake marina. Bonus: Robby Carden on harmonica.
Details: 6 p.m. Rock House Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com
Dan it John!
Two members of Mad Iguanas do it up, drum-and-bass style, for a live, phase 2 audience.
Details: 8 p.m. All Sports Cafe, Salem. Free. 389-4647, allsportscafe.net, facebook.com/DanItJohn12
FRIDAY
Livestream Concert — The Rightly So with Letters to Abigail
Two female/male duos with rising profiles play acoustic Americana/folk.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, therightlyso.com, letterstoabigail
Berglund Center Play at Home Concert Series: Oldskool
Quartet covers a multitude of rock, pop and country styles.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center pages: facebook.com/theberglundcenter and instagram.com/berglundctr
Five Shades of Gray
A band that covers multiple decades’ worth of rock promises “a kick out your inhibitions crazy fun time” at the Pot, which apparently is all-in on phase 2 live music.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray
Village Dining: Daniel McBroom
Check out the new common outdoors space that Farmburguesa set up in a Grandin Village lot. Grab food from your favorite village diner, drink some adult bevs and check out McBroom’s music.
Details: 6 p.m. FarmBurguesa, 1908 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 566-3377, farmburguesa.com, reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Sidewinders is doing live music again, and starting with a weekend of one of its most popular regular performers.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. $8 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, stevenmetzmusic.com
SUNDAY
William Seymour
Acoustic picker and singer, recently relocated to Roanoke, plays under a shade tree on the Fork in the Front Stage.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Pub, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
TUESDAY
Eric Wayne Band
Martin’s Downtown remains streaming-only, where live music is concerned, in phase 2. Wayne and his crew have been Tuesday regulars.
Details: 8 p.m. from Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Donation-based. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
