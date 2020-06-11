Steven Metz

Steven Metz

 Steven Metz photo

THURSDAY

Paddle Up, Boat Up, Walk Up Concert with Jared Stout

Stout’s strong voice, growing catalog of originals and cool covers will cover the waters at a Claytor Lake marina. Bonus: Robby Carden on harmonica.

Details: 6 p.m. Rock House Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com

Dan it John!

Two members of Mad Iguanas do it up, drum-and-bass style, for a live, phase 2 audience.

Details: 8 p.m. All Sports Cafe, Salem. Free. 389-4647, allsportscafe.net, facebook.com/DanItJohn12

FRIDAY

Livestream Concert — The Rightly So with Letters to Abigail

Two female/male duos with rising profiles play acoustic Americana/folk.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, therightlyso.com, letterstoabigail

Berglund Center Play at Home Concert Series: Oldskool

Quartet covers a multitude of rock, pop and country styles.

Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center pages: facebook.com/theberglundcenter and instagram.com/berglundctr

Five Shades of Gray

A band that covers multiple decades’ worth of rock promises “a kick out your inhibitions crazy fun time” at the Pot, which apparently is all-in on phase 2 live music.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray

Village Dining: Daniel McBroom

Check out the new common outdoors space that Farmburguesa set up in a Grandin Village lot. Grab food from your favorite village diner, drink some adult bevs and check out McBroom’s music.

Details: 6 p.m. FarmBurguesa, 1908 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 566-3377, farmburguesa.com, reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Metz

Sidewinders is doing live music again, and starting with a weekend of one of its most popular regular performers.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. $8 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, stevenmetzmusic.com

SUNDAY

William Seymour

Acoustic picker and singer, recently relocated to Roanoke, plays under a shade tree on the Fork in the Front Stage.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley Brick Oven Pub, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

TUESDAY

Eric Wayne Band

Martin’s Downtown remains streaming-only, where live music is concerned, in phase 2. Wayne and his crew have been Tuesday regulars.

Details: 8 p.m. from Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Donation-based. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Tags

Load comments