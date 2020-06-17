THURSDAY
Virtual Victrola DJ Party with Kinney Rorrer
A bluegrass and old-time music stalwart and longtime radio host, Rorrer, will play 78 RPM discs on a vintage piece of media.
Details: 4 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation. crowdcast.io/e/victrola-dj-party/register, handmademusicschool.com
FRIDAY
Friday Night Jamboree Home Edition — Share the Music Fundraiser
With The New Macedon Rangers
This live-streamed version of a Floyd Country Store tradition is set to benefit the store’s sister organization, Handmade Music School, and the school’s Share The Music Program, which is set up to make traditional music learning available to all students.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Facebook Live (facebook.com/floydcountrystore). Donation-based via mightycause.com/story/Sharethemusic. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew
Berglund Center Play at Home Series: Elements of Us
A two-piece band from Lewisburg, West Virginia, featuring drums, guitar, keys and vocals, plays what it describes as ambient pop originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based through band’s Paypal. bit.ly/elementsofusFB
Livestream Concert: Drew Gibson with Bob Schmucker
Original folk music singer/songwriter Gibson streams it in from the road, while Roanoke folk stalwart Schmucker picks at Third Street.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Via streaming host Third Street Coffeehouse. Donation-based. bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, drew-gibson.com
SFT Trio
Live music is back at Mr. P’s, and a Scott Joshway-led trio hits there on this night.
Details: 8 p.m. Mr. P’s Neighborhood Grill, 3555 Electric Road, Roanoke. $5. 204-4994, facebook.com/MrPsNBG, https://bit.ly/sftTrioFB
SATURDAY
Handmade at Home: Women In Traditional Music with Alice Gerrard
Folk heroine Gerrard, a favorite at Floyd Country Store and its sister project, Handmade Music School, does a streaming presentation in photos, audio and video.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming via Handmade Music School. $15 suggested donation. crowdcast.io/e/pretty-good-for-a-girl, alicegerrard.com
Juice Presents: Rooftop Serenade
Roanoke poet Juice Smith does DJ sets from atop a downtown Roanoke corner. At first, it was to serenade a socially distant crowd, he said. Now, he’s also looking to provide comfort in times of protest.
Details: 8 p.m. First Street and Kirk Avenue, Roanoke. Donate for a larger summer party via https://bit.ly/juiceDonationFB.
Phat Anchovies
Dig into some originals and covers from a psychedelic blues-rock band with a strong singer.
Details: 8 p.m. All Sports Cafe, Salem. Free. 389-4647, allsportscafe.net, facebook.com/phatanchovies
Haus of Schmitt
Hear a live-streamed show of tight, professional covers of favorite rock hits and other party favorites.
Details: 8 p.m. Via Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke. Donation-based via PayPal ryanj989@gmail.com and Venmo @ryanhuntmuzik. 342-5670, vmt.org, facebook.com/hausofschmitt
Sean Elliott Jr.
Catch in-person sets of country, southern rock and more on Smith Mountain Lake shores.
Details: 6 p.m. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. Free. 719-0620, crazyhorse-marina.com, facebook.com/bedfordcountyoutlaw
Ben “Jammin’” Garst
Hear a mix of covers and originals from this performer.
Details: 4 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
SUNDAY
AmRhein Wine Cellars Summer Serenades: Charissa Morrison Project
Folk singer/songwriter Morrison takes the stage for a vino-consuming live audience.
Details: 1 p.m. AmRhein Wine Cellars, Bent Mountain. Free. 929-4632, amrheinwine.com, facebook.com/CharissaMorrisonProject
