THURSDAY
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels
Pennsylvania-based Rattie’s trio plays his original Americana/rock music.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, chrisrattie.com
Live stream: Sara Trunzo & Tiffany Williams
Trunzo opened for Darrell Scott at Harvester Performance Center. UPDATE: Since this issue went to press, we have learned that Mickey Nelson, who was to be a part of this streaming bill, died on Tuesday. Nelson, an interior designer who owned a Campbell Avenue store, was also a gifted singer/songwriter who performed occasionally in the valley. Third Street organizers will pay tribute to him at 7:30 p.m., the time slot during which he was to have performed, in a Zoom meeting cast to Facebook Live.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Via Third Street Coffehouse Facebook Live (bit.ly/thirdstreetFB). 521-4507, saratrunzo.com, tiffanymwilliams.com
FRIDAY
Anthony Wayne Vibe
Americana-rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Wayne and multi-instrumental sideman John Snyder run live, in-person sets of Wayne’s material.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. awvibe.com
LiveStream Concert - Abigail Flowers with The Entwined
Headliner Flowers is a Nashville, Tennessee-based jazz singer. The Entwined is a Third Street regular.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Via Third Street Coffeehouse Facebook Live. Donation-based. abigailflowersmusic.com, facebook.com/theentwined
Henry Hardt’s Mudcats
Charlie Poole, the Rev. Gary Davis and Robert Johnson are among the throwback street performance masters that this act covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/HenryHardtsMudcats
Berglund Center Play at Home Concert: Wicked Phat
Rockers from Riner play covers and originals.
Details: 7 p.m. Streaming from Berglund Center’s Facebook Live, facebook.com/theberglundcenter, and instagram.com/berglundctr. Donation-based. facebook.com/wickedphat
Tuesday’s Release
A classic rock cover band plays the Pot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, bit.ly/tuesdaysreleaseFB
SATURDAY
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concerts
You’ve got friends at drive-in theaters on this night. A live-streaming Brooks concert plays twice on big screens nationwide, including a Christiansburg landmark.
Details: 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Starlight Drive-In Theatre, Christiansburg. $100 per vehicle (max six per vehicle, with seat belt for each) via ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. 382-2202, starlitedrivein.info, garthbrooks.com
Anatomy of a Song: “One Fan,” with Ric Robertson and Nicholas Falk
Robertson, who has worked with Rhiannon Giddens and The Wood Brothers, does a workshop on one of his songs.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation via crowdcast.io/e/anatomy-of-a-song-ric/register. floydcountrystore.com/handmade-music-school, ricrobertsonmusic.com
Lisa Johnson Memorial / Georgia Metal Alliance Birthday Bash
With Rocky Top Karaoke, JoJo & Stu, Johnny Lex, SFT Trio at memorial show | Fractured Frames, Ethic, Dying Oath Washed Up at birthday bash
The first part of this all-day event pays tribute to Johnson, a longtime employee at the Coffee Pot, who lost her battle with addiction, leaving behind two children. Metal rules at night in a birthday party for Matthew “MF” Douglas.
Details: 1 p.m. memorial show; 9 p.m. birthday bash. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. Memorial show free, donations encouraged; $7 birthday bash. facebook.com/GMA.Virginia.Chapter
Eric Gress
Gress, who plays lead guitar for Crawford & Power, has his own thing going on, too.
Details: 6 p.m. Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards at Rockhouse Marina, 3775 Rock House Road, Pulaski. Free. 980-1488, rockhousemarina.com, ericgress.com
Hard 40
A rock and variety quartet hits the soul shack.
Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. $5. facebook.com/hard40band
SUNDAY
Chris Burton and Friends
The Dog Bowl Market has art, jewelry, a food truck and more, plus music.
Details: Noon. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, https://bit.ly/ChrisBurtonMusicFB
Chris Spradling and Andy Bowyer
Surrender Dorothy frontman Spradling and the band’s occasional percussionist/flutist, Bowyer, jam out.
Details: 2 p.m. Rock House Marina. Free. facebook.com/SurrenderDorothyMusic
