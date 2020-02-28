He played bass guitar in arenas and stadiums with metal phenomenon Guns N’ Roses. He did the same in dive bars, ballrooms and the occasional arena with rakish rock ’n’ rollers The Replacements.
On Sunday, Tommy Stinson is playing a house show in Roanoke, solo, with an acoustic guitar. And he can’t hardly wait.
Stinson’s recent itinerary of unusual tour stops includes a record store, video store (“I wonder if we’re playing an adult video store,” he said, with a nicotine laugh. They’re not.), bike shop and an animal hospital. He and his opening act, Dave Ashdown, aka Dashdown, were headed to that veterinary building, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when The Roanoke Times made phone contact last week.
Stinson said that a friend from the Guns N’ Roses days saw his online pitch for gigs on a house show tour and decided to enlist the vet she worked for, to host the show there.
“So I’m playing an animal hospital, because I can, because I get to,” he said with a laugh.
Not that it will be too loud. Stinson’s output — including albums “Village Gorilla Head” and “One Man Mutiny,” the band Bash & Pop and duo Cowboys In The Campfire — can rock out, but Stinson doesn’t always need a P.A. system.
“A lot of times, I’ll put on my acoustic guitar and just walk around the room playing stuff,” he said. “And I’ll be honest with you, playing these intimate shows ... pays three times what any stupid, sh---y, 100-seat nightclub pays. ... And people seem to like the intimacy of it.”
The Replacements, a band of near-feral kids from Minneapolis who succeeded more at influencing other rock acts than in building their own career, have a fan in recent Patrick Henry High School graduate Reid Jepson. The 18-year-old said that a friend had turned him on to the band’s 1984 album, “Let It Be.”
“I was like, this is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard,” Jepson said. “Then I listened to everything else.”
Jepson, who plays drums for a young local group called Orange Culture, started following Stinson. He saw the same social media notification that Stinson’s Myrtle Beach friend saw, and he put in a pitch for his family’s basement.
“A couple weeks later I got a message, like, can we do March 1? Oh, yes, we can,” Jepson said.
When Stinson learned about Jepson’s drumming background, he immediately hatched a plan to reach out and get him to jam. At press time, Jepson was looking for some other players to join in.
Jepson doesn’t see himself as a concert entrepreneur. He simply wanted to put on a show to see one of his heroes play.
“They asked me what we wanted for it, and I said nothing,” he said. “This is just cool enough for me.”
Stinson knows about being a kid in a rock band. His older brother, Bob Stinson, formed a basement band with Tommy and drummer Chris Mars when the younger brother was not yet a teen. Another neighborhood dropout, Paul Westerberg, heard them playing, and they started The Replacements. Numerous books and print articles have recounted the booze-and-drug fueled, vandalistic and self-sabotaging run that the band went through between 1979 and 1991.
Westerberg and Tommy Stinson both spent significant time with author Bob Mehr, who wrote what critics acknowledge as the definitive book on the band, “Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements.” Stinson said he didn’t read it, and didn’t gain any perspective from telling Mehr his part of the story.
“It was enough to tell the story that I had lived, so I didn’t need to read the book to hear about the story that I’d already lived and all that,” he said. “You’re talking a bunch of anecdotes about a drunken mess of a band f-----g making their way from corner to corner trying to figure out what the f--- we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
Stinson played with Guns N’ Roses from 1998 to 2014, after which his personal life as a stay-at-home dad prevented him from touring at that level. He said that it was a positive experience. He is still friends with everyone in that camp, and there is not enough dirt to talk about, despite the many queries he receives.
Ultimately, he said, he prefers smaller stages than the ones that Guns, and sometimes The ’Mats, played on.
“After not being in it for a while, I don’t miss that level of rock show at all.”
His trip to Roanoke will be the complete opposite.
“And you know what’s fun? I actually get paid to come out here and have fun on my own terms now, and you just can’t beat that, you really can’t, after 40 years, and I certainly haven’t thought of a f------ way to beat it.”
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more from The Roanoke Times’ interview with Stinson.
Web extras
When I set up this interview, I checked in with the two biggest ‘Mats fans I personally know, colleagues Ralph Berrier Jr. and Neil Harvey. I figured they would have questions, and I was correct.
From Berrier: What was it like to watch other bands in the 1990s – Gin Blossoms, Goo Goo Dolls, Green Day, etc. – score massive commercial success with a sound clearly inspired by the Replacements, who never had a gold record?
Stinson: You know, I’ll be honest with you, all these bands including Nirvana all claimed to be inspired by The Replacements. I never thought any of them sounded, looked, or had anything to do with anything The Replacements ever did. I never heard one note from the Gin Blossoms or the Goo Goo Dolls – I mean, Johnny [Rzeznik] in The Goo Goo Dolls has sort of the same timbre as Paul Westerburg in the early days, a little bit.
But none of those bands were the writers that Paul was, I mean none of them, as far as I’m concerned. And I take that legacy seriously. We worked our asses off. Paul was a f------ great songwriter. And those guys can claim all they want. I think it was more like they’re trying to sound f------ cool saying they like The Replacements and that’s where they got their f------ vibes from, but none of them sound like us at all. And that was probably a good thing for them. That’s probably why they got hits [laughs].
From Berrier: Do you care about getting into the Rock Hall of Fame?
Stinson: Hell no. I could give a f---. If they did it I’m not even sure we’d go. But I’ll tell you one thing. We’ve got some people that are on the board that are trying to get us on to it, that I love dearly. Like Questlove is the sweetest man. I love him to death. Great f------ drummer, great musician. Last time I saw him, he said, Tommy, “I’m gonna get you guys in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I swear I’m gonna do it.” That was about two years ago.
If he feels like we should do that, and for some reason we actually get it, the first thing I would do is say, thank you, Questlove. Thank you for being such a mensch. He’s dear to my heart.
[Note: Harvey had the questions that led me to ask Stinson about the book “Trouble Boys,” an exchange that made it into print.]
This was one of mine, inspired in part by both my ‘Mats fan buddies: I’ve read where you said you didn’t learn about making real friends until you were out of the Replacements. I’d have to imagine that the same applies to your brother, and I’ve read that [the sibling relationship] was a pretty dysfunctional relationship, too. As someone who was fired from a couple of bands, and it was my fault, I have felt the awkwardness coming from the other side of the table. How did you feel at the time? Was that ever addressed between you two as brothers, away from the band?
Stinson: The reality of that is that we were such a tight knit group of f---ups that on one level, we were socially inept and socially [challenged]. We didn’t make great friends out there. It wasn’t till we broke up, and I moved to California and I realized what friendship was like and made some good friends, and ended up being the conduit to a bunch of my friend groups … once I got over the sketchy part of being a Replacement, once I got that behind me, I was able to get into that more. And it was a good thing.
We did [talk about Bob Stinson's firing, as brothers] a little bit before he passed [in 1995, at 35]. We had some moments. It was hard. It’s hard to continue on a band without him, just as far as the family dynamic and all that stuff. A drag.
Q: It feels like a totally professional musician move to join a band like Guns N Roses, but it made no sense at all from that nihilistic Replacements context. What changed for you in the seven years between those bands that put you in the mind frame to make such a shift in music?
Stinson: After I auditioned, the way Axl had put it to me, he owned the name and he was going to continue on by hook or by crook. And I thought that was pretty f------ ballsy. And I thought, I’m f------ in. I’m down with you. And I took the bait. And it was a really good experience for me in a lot of ways. It was nothing but a great gig.
People are always asking me about the dirt. But let me tell you what. There ain’t really enough dirt really worth getting into about it. Every band has their trials and tribulations all that s---. Funny enough, I woke up this morning thinking about sending a text to Guns N’ Roses’ manager, just to say hey. because she was really integral to how that all went down.
But all my friends still play in the band. I get along with all of ’em. Duff has always been really cool to me, really sweet.
Q: What was the feeling of being at the center of the rhythm in stadiums and arenas packed with thousands of people? It seems like it would be an incredibly powerful feeling.
Stinson: You know, if was mostly fun. I’ll tell you what, though, the bigger the show, the bigger the arena, the bigger the f------ stadium, the more the work. It’s a lot that goes into it. To negotiate that stuff as you’re just trying to do your gig, it’s a whole f------ thing. After not being in it for a while, I don’t miss that level of rock show at all.
With this thing you’re doing now being the total opposite.
Complete opposite, and I’m looking forward to getting on the horn with [Jepson about playing with him] after I get off the horn with you, and trying to make that happen, because that sounds like a lot of fun to me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.