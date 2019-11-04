Roosty, soulful, Americana-slinging The Wood Brothers return to Jefferson Center on Thursday having experienced their greatest success to date.
The act’s seventh studio album, “One Drop of Truth,” got a Grammy Award nomination for best Americana album, in a category that featured award winner Brandi Carlile, along with John Prine, Lee Ann Womack and Bettye LaVette.
The record, which dropped in February 2018, has translated well live, with cuts including “The River Takes the Town,” “Happiness Jones,” “Sky High,” “Sparkling Wine” and “Can’t Look Away” making a lot of the set lists. But lately, a new song is creeping into The Wood Brothers’ shows. It’s a bluesy, finger-picked number called “Little Bit Sweet.” On Oct. 24, Rolling Stone online premiered another new one, “Alabaster” — go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear it.
Those tunes signal that it’s time for a new album. “Kingdom in My Mind” is due Jan. 24. As The Wood Brothers slowly introduce the new ones and head toward Jefferson Center for the first time since their debut there five years ago, they’re ending what music business people call the cycle for “One Drop of Truth.” In an interview the day before “Alabaster” premiered, singer/guitarist Oliver Wood said that he is ready to move forward.
“The whole recording world versus the touring world is quite out of sync,” Wood said. “We’ve been working on this new record that we just finished for the last year, and especially over the last three or four months we’ve been really working hard on it. I’m ready to move on and make the next record. I’m excited to play these songs live, but I’m done listening to them on the record.
“It’s same thing with the old record, and even playing the songs live. Currently not feeling sentimental, just ready to move forward and do the next thing. But I will balance that out and say that it’s awesome over the years to see what songs our fans have gravitated toward and really request all the time. And I like to give ‘em those songs.”
The Wood Brothers’ old standby is “Luckiest Man,” which was on their first record, “Ways Not to Lose.” It has held up over the years with “Chocolate on My Tongue,” “Atlas,” “Postcards from Hell” and newer numbers “Who the Devil,” “Snake Eyes” and “Neon Tombstone.”
“‘Luckiest Man,’ that’s maybe the most requested, and we play it every night,” he said. “I remember maybe two gigs in 10 years we didn’t play it, and I never get tired of playing it. I just think it’s great. It makes people happy, it’s what people wanna hear, and it makes them also receptive to something they haven’t heard yet — if you give ‘em some things they want. So I like the balance of the familiar and the unfamiliar.”
Taking part in the Grammy Awards ceremony itself was unfamiliar territory. Wood produced blues singer Shemekia Copeland’s Grammy-nominated “Outskirts of Love” and “33 1/3.” Actually getting the nomination for “One Drop of Truth” in cahoots with his brother, bassist/vocalist Chris Wood, and their longtime bandmate, drummer/keyboardist/vocalist Jano Rix, was another feeling entirely.
“It feels different to have co-produced it with the other guys, plus written and performed it,” he said. “That hit me a little deeper. The Grammys is something I was never really super tuned into, or super on my radar. I’ve been doing this a long time, made a lot of records, and I was just pretty jaded about the whole thing and I thought who cares about [it] anyway. But then, when we heard about it, we were, well actually, that’s pretty cool, but we’re not gonna go there. We’ll never win. Then we were like, well actually, let’s do go there, that could be kind of fun.
“You’re gonna go up against John Prine and Brandi Carlile, which we knew our asses were kicked. But we actually went just to see this kind of spectacle. There were some really neat things about it, and there were some real Hollywood TV bullcrap things about it, but it was fun. It was certainly an honor to be in the same category with some of those people, everybody else in the category. I was very proud of that.”
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about the process the Woods and Rix undertook to record the upcoming “Kingdom in My Mind,” and get Oliver Wood’s thoughts on opening act Nicole Atkins.
