There are multiple “oldies” acts on the road at any time. Many of them have no original members. Two of the most famous out there, though, have one founding member apiece.
Those acts, The Temptations and The Four Tops, are scheduled to play at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Friday. Onstage will be Temps co-founder Otis Williams and Tops co-founder Abdul “Duke” Fakir, representing a deeply harmonious, tightly choreographed, classic and continuing chapter in pop and rock history.
Beginnings
Both bands made their name on then Detroit-based Motown Records. The Tops kicked off their career with “Baby I Need Your Loving,” and the Temps scored their first hit with “The Way You Do the Things You Do.”
The Temptations settled on that name after signing with Motown owner Berry Gordy in the early 1960s, its members having migrated to Detroit from Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. The Tops, however, were all Motor City natives, and signed with Motown in 1963, having sung together for years before that.
Their music would ignite the worlds of R&B and soul music and influence countless performers.
The Temps’ hits included No. 1 singles in “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me”), “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “I Can’t Get Next to You,” with other memorable numbers “Ball of Confusion,” “Shaky Ground” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” also listed among Billboard magazine’s all-genre top 100.
The Tops hit No. 1 twice, with “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” according to Billboard.com. Five other songs — including “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I Got),” “Keeper of the Castle,” “Bernadette,” “Standing in the Shadows of Love” and “It’s the Same Old Song” — made the top 10.
Those catalogs, which featured earworm deep cuts, as well, got both bands into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Stevie Wonder gave the induction speech for The Four Tops, when the band entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Daryl Hall & John Oates had spoken on The Temptations’ behalf at the Rock Hall the year prior.
Today and tomorrow
Representatives of the two bands did not reply to requests for interviews.
Williams, 78, never left the band and has kept it consistently working, even as all his co-founders and two other key members, David Ruffin and Dennis Edwards, have died. According to a 2018 Rolling Stone article, he is “doggedly committed to the idea of the group, even when that meant kicking out other members or fighting former Temptations for the rights to use the group’s name.”
Williams told Rolling Stone that he likes finding talent, writing songs, producing and other behind-the-scenes activity.
“As Mr. Gordy and everybody else knows about myself, I am the glue,” he said. “If I’m going to glue something together, I want it to be worth something and make a profound statement.”
All the other Four Tops’ founding members — Levi Stubbs, Renaldo “Obie” Benson and Lawrence Payton — have died. They remained a steady quartet until 1997. Fakir, 84, continues to select singers to lay out those classic parts and dance moves.
Fakir told the Detroit Metro Times in 2014 that he was glad to perform his band’s biggest numbers. “I have this mindset: I’m a born artist,” he said. “As long as the audience loves the songs that we do, we’re going to keep doing them. It’s a joy to see people jump up and get excited. For me, it’s a thrill. They want to be a part of it, and that’s wonderful. Where else are you going to get that kind of love?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.