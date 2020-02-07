It's typically a party when The SteelDrivers hit Jefferson Center. On Friday, the band's third time in front of a packed house there, there was a bonus reason to celebrate. It was CD release day for the band's latest, "Bad For You."
Onstage to sing the songs was Kelvin Damrell, the third lead vocalist in the band's history, after country music superstar Chris Stapleton and Gary Nichols. Not an easy position to be in, but the band trusted him.
"He has ridden a lot of miles with us," bassist Mike Fleming told the audience of more than 900 in Jefferson Center's sold-out Shaftman Performance Hall. "He's earned his stripes."
And after he got his voice good and loose a few songs in, he began earning the crowd's shouts of approval with one gymnastic vocal kicker after another. The Berea, Kentucky native is an ideal fit for the energy The SteelDrivers put out there.
Just as important would be the vibe on the new songs. The band opened its 100-minute set with the "Bad For You" title cut, a mid-tempo number warning a woman about a rambling man, sung from first-person perspective. "Ain't it kind of me to tell you the truth?" Damrell sang, before a chorus loaded with harmony work from fiddler Tammy Rogers and Fleming.
"I Choose You," a sweet and swinging love song, was the least edgy of the night, but with the feel of one that will be around for a while. Rogers said the band made a video for it, joking that folks should look for it on their "facepage or Instagram, or whatever you kids do these days."
The hopping number "The Bartender" explores the mixed feelings of the guy who serves your adult beverages. "I don't pull the trigger / I just load the gun," Damrell sang, closing it with a vocal flourish that got the crowd worked up and would have made his predecessor, Stapleton, proud. Those eastern Kentucky cats can blow chops with soul and power.
Damrell, like Stapleton, is a good flat-picking guitarist, too. Given that he claims to have been a hard rock fan coming up, with no experience in bluegrass, he has picked it up with impressive speed since he joined the band in January 2018, after Rogers' daughter reportedly saw him singing a Stapleton song on Youtube. Damrell's rock and blues chops on guitar and vocals kept the band's musical tension tight, and his tone was an excellent blend with Rogers' and Fleming's well-honed harmonies. The zydeco-flavored "Glad I'm Gone" — which Rogers told the crowd she co-write with Stapleton and another Nashville, Tennessee, songwriting ace, Dean Dillon — provided one of many examples of those three-part gems.
The vocal blends surely weren't a surprise to many of the "SteelHeads" in the room. Damrell was a member of the band last time it swung by Jefferson Center in April 2018, a show this reporter missed.
It wasn't all about the vocals. A new instrumental, banjo man Richard Bailey's "Mama Says No," got a big response from the audience. Introducing the peppy romp, Rogers said the band asked Bailey for a new banjo song, since his "California Chainsaw" had been such a streaming/download hit — in the neighborhood of two million, she said — from the band's last album, Grammy Award-winning "The Muscle Shoals Recordings."
"We said Richard, come on, you made $49 off that last record," Rogers said, joking about the relatively small pay that songwriters receive from streaming services.
Bailey then bent over to speak into his banjo microphone, which would have been funny regardless of the context. "I'd like to thank Spotify for allowing me to go on a shopping spree at Dollar General," he said, as the audience cracked up. "It got me caught up on my paper products till probably the start of summer."
"Paper products are important," Fleming said.
"The are at my house," Bailey replied before rising to kick off the song.
There were plenty more streaming hits that have been going over big with SteelDrivers' fans from the Stapleton era, 2008-2010, and the following seven years, which featured Nichols. "Blue Side of the Mountain," "Ghosts of Mississippi," "Heaven Sent" and encore "Where Rainbows Never Die" have held up well, with mandolinist Brent Truitt, Rogers and Bailey delivering tasteful, toneful instrumental solos, and Damrell nailing the gritty essence of The SteelDrivers' lead vocal tradition.
A new era is well underway.
