The Avett Brothers will return to FloydFest for the first time in 15 years next summer, this time as a festival headliner.
Across the Way Productions, which organizes the summer festival, announced Monday that the North Carolina folk rock band will perform at FloydFest 21~Odyssey, scheduled for July 21-25, 2021. Tickets are now available to purchase at https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com.
The Avett Brothers previously played FloydFest in 2005 and 2006. Three years later, they released their major label debut, "I and Love and You," which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard top albums chart. Since then, the group has earned three Grammy nominations, including nods for albums "The Carpenter" in 2012 and "True Sadness" in 2016, and has been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. The ensemble's most recent performance in Southwest Virginia was a stop at the Berglund Center in November 2016.
The band's 10th studio album "Closer Than Together" was released in 2019. "Swept Away," a stage production featuring Avett Brothers music and starring John Gallagher Jr., was scheduled to debut this year at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California, but its premiere has been pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.
FloydFest organizers plan to announce more artists in mid-July, and the lineup will include some artists originally booked for FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest, which was canceled in response to COVID-19, according to a news release.
“’Odyssey’ is a befitting name for our next celebration of FloydFest, as it has been and will surely continue to be a new world to explore for the foreseeable future," said John McBroom, co-owner and chief executive officer, said in the release.
For more information, visit floydfest.com.
