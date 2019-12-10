Country music singer Tanya Tucker, her decades-long career newly resurgent, is coming to Roanoke.
Tucker, who received four Grammy Award nominations last month for her most recent album, "While I'm Livin,'" will hit Jefferson Center on May 13, 2020. Tickets for the "Delta Dawn" and "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane" singer go on sale to the venue's donors and subscribers at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and to the rest of us at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets are $65 (loge), $55, $45 and $35, plus fee.
Walker County opens the show.
"While I'm Livin,'" which dropped in September, is Tucker's first new work in 17 years, according to her publicity team. The album, which Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced, debuted in the Billboard Country Albums top 10, where it peaked at No. 8 — her tenth album on that list but the first debut there, according to a news release. "While I'm Livin'" went to No. 1 on the publication's Folk/Americana Chart, according to Billboard.com.
Check out the embedded video of "Bring My Flowers Now," featuring Carlile.
It will be Tucker's second recent date in Southwest Virginia. She played Harvester Performance Center in April.
