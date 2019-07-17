Twenty years ago, Botetourt County eclectic underground rock band Swank released its internationally distributed album, “The Think for Yourself Movement,” on big-time indie label Fueled by Ramen.
This year, the band released a new disc, “Keeper,” on its own steam and without the hardcore touring that accompanied that long-ago record. It celebrates the new one Sunday, headlining a three-act bill at Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers.
Many seasons have passed since Swank, once considered a contender for wider success, has pursued the showbiz life together full time. The band broke up about a year after releasing “The Think for Yourself Movement,” and has reunited infrequently for one-off shows.
The music hasn’t suffered as a result, even if it has changed considerably.
The horn-powered outfit that combined jazz, funk, punk with reggae and ska in its heyday was never one to be pigeonholed. “Keeper” sounds like an extension of that, plus a couple of decades, but with plenty of remaining rock energy. The recording’s 10 cuts fly by.
“Keeper” was largely lead singer and guitarist Chad Smith’s baby, bassist Jason Garnett said. After he moved back to Roanoke from Gainesville, Florida, he mailed the rest of the band CD copies of an album’s worth of demos, in hopes of making a new Swank record.
“We all put our little spins on each song, but the foundation is all Chad, with the exception of two songs [‘Cicadas’ and ‘Echo(s)’] that were much more of a collaboration,” Garnett wrote in an email exchange.
Smith, Garnett, baritone sax man Dave Owen, guitarist Chad Hardin, drummer Bryan Stiglich and trumpeter John Stump participated in the sessions, with Smith and Stump co-producing.
Garnett wrote that the band members, who all went to Lord Botetourt High School, share a “musical language beyond words” that came into focus immediately upon beginning work on the new record.
“We’ve been playing shows since before we could drive,” he wrote. “We were able to pick right back up even after a 20-year hiatus and start playing together like we never stopped.”
