Roanoke-based creative and studio team PUSH.audio, after a run of song placements in TV shows, commercials and movies, put down its first stake on the West Coast.
Scott Dudley, creative director for a company that last year put music on Apple Watch, GoPro and Xfinity commercials — and had tunes on Netflix’s “Insatiable” and MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings” — took his family in November to Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. Dudley looked to network and create there while compatriots including brother Kirk Dudley, George Trent, Corey English and Joshua Kimbrough kept things going in their Star City basement studio.
About the same time, though, the COVID-19 pandemic was emerging from China, and from there to the world, putting a halt to much of the music business. Other PUSH.audio team members had planned to make the move West, too, but that is on hold for now, Scott Dudley said.
“We were out here really getting some tread, some momentum,” Scott Dudley said. “Then we got plucked into our homes, but we’re still moving.”
The novel coronavirus’s continued presence has changed multiple formulations in the music and studio businesses, which often rely on group collaborations.
“I live really close to a lot of talented musicians,” he said. “But right now it’s like, dude, stay away … don’t come close to my mic.”
Musically, brands have shifted focus to heartwarming music over party content, Dudley said. That comes into play for PUSH, which focuses on getting its music into television commercials. For example, funky/breezy jam “Ba Dum Bum Bum,” the Dudley brothers’ collaboration with Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Kali J, has made a couple of different commercials, including a recent one for Ulta.
“It stopped airing,” Scott Dudley said. “For one thing, the commercial was for a mall sale, and malls are closing” for social distancing. “For another thing, it was a happy song.
“On television, all the brands and agencies are focusing on the people. What they’re asking for is like, I want stuff to really touch people’s heart. … It’s a crazy change, because before this, that was never in demand. You really don’t see that on commercials. But it just changes with the current state of things. So we just try to predict where it’s going.”
It requires a lot of musical flexibility, and it’s testing the PUSH crew’s skill sets. Dudley said he sees that as a positive.
“Most of us from Roanoke, we’re hip-hop based, and it’s wild because a lot of people have these talents that you don’t normally tap,” he said. “What we’ve been doing is, even though hip-hop can touch the heartwarming strings, we’re mixing it up as well.
“It’s just a whole new element where you might not have used this talent. But when it comes to songwriting, you’ve got to challenge yourself about bringing the world together and making the world a better place.”
Harold Thompson, who owns Blackwater Recording Inc., in Wirtz, comes at the studio work strictly from the engineering and production side. He typically records at least 15 bands a year at his Smith Mountain Lake-side studio, and does remote work for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and other classical ensembles.
“The phone lines are dead,” Thompson said. “The only calls I get are from telemarketers. I’ve got work lined up, but it keeps getting pushed further away.”
At Salem’s Flat 5 Studio, owner Tom Ohmsen said that recent projects that musicians are still working on require only one or two people to be around the studio at a time, so social distancing is not a problem.
“[One] thing I’m having to do that I didn’t have to do in the past: Every day, I clean the microphone wind screens, the pop filters, the music stands, all the head phones,” Ohmsen said. “I have a little ritual. I just go through and wipe all that down, the console, whatever might get touched.”
As of last week, business had dropped to about 80% of its recent norm, but Ohmsen said it’s not clear what the future will hold.
“April might be down to 50%,” he said. “Like everybody else, we’re waiting to see what this curve is going to be like.”
Ohmsen’s part-time employee, Byron “Poe” Mack, is better known as a rapper, writer, producer, beat-maker and promoter in Roanoke and beyond. Mack, who also works part time for Wells Fargo, said he typically puts in 80 hours a week to support his family. That time has been slashed.
Like the PUSH.audio team, Mack makes a lot happen in his home studio. Recently, he was selling up to 10 beats per week. Since March, that number is down to about three per week.
“Things have slowed down considerably, because I deal with a lot of independent businesses and business owners,” he said. “People then hold on to their wallets” in tough economic times.
Medically, he is at high risk in the pandemic, he said, so the bank has put him on paid leave. With music having ground to a standstill, the workaholic has found an unusual amount of free time on his hands. That has revealed one important advantage, he said: family time.
Mack suffered serious leg and ankle injuries a couple of years back from a pre-gig fall in Marion. He had more time, then, but couldn’t fully interact with his girlfriend and their baby daughter as he recuperated.
“Now that I’m healthier than what I was, I’ve really gotten to enjoy my family,” he said. “So that’s been a cool personal part of it, and honestly, has mentally kept me away from the anguish of what’s been done to the business.”
Web extras
It’s funny how life works. I have had a story on PUSH.audio on the back burner for a while, as one thing after another came up on the beat. Then the beat ended, and you’ve been reading my stories about how COVID-19 is affecting aspects of the music business.
Seemed to make sense to get these artists into the story above, as they have fingers on how to sell things with music. It was good to talk about some of that with Scott Dudley.
This is a pretty cool success story coming out of Roanoke, but it’s not an overnight thing by any stretch. Here’s some background.
Dudley, who raps under the name Chris Prythm, and his mates have been at this since the early 2000s, under the Ill-It records umbrella. The team rebranded to PUSH.audio about three years ago, and a year later the guys got a bite from Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
Dudley, brother Kirk (aka Speek Eazy) and Corey “Will Spitwell” English’s project, Ill-iteracy, had a song called “Hype Yaself,” and it got traction.
“It was just one song and we didn’t think anything of it,” Dudley said. “But [then] it was on a McDonald’s ad [the ‘golf cart grandma’]. It was everywhere on Netflix [‘Girls Incarcerated’]. We was like, we’re going to be able to quit our jobs. We’re googling how much a McDonald’s commercial pays [laughs].
“By the time the final check came, it was kinda like, whoa, this is not what we thought it would be.”
In other words, the take was split up multiple ways before it even hit the writer/performer/producer’s hands. Welcome to the music business, fellas.
They learned, and kept working. Since then, “Hype Yaself” has been heard elsewhere, including “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” on MTV. And that’s just the start of it.
A look at their Facebook page, facebook.com/PUSH.audioINC, shows songs licensed to WE TV’s “Waka & Tammy,” Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise,” a Pizza Hut commercial, a trailer for the movie “Human Capital,” VH1’s “Love & Hip-Hop: New York,” MTV’s “Siesta Key,” a TRESemme commercial, a Wyatt Cenac special on HBO — and that’s just a sample of the moves made this year.
“Back home, we still record in the same basement,” Scott Dudley said. “I’ve got a little studio set up out here that’s like the same thing. We do a lot of magic in places people wouldn’t think of.”
