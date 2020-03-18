Let's all pause and take a refreshing, healing breath, and imagine being out in a crowd again, rocking out with no need for social distancing, without a care in the world other than how long is the beer line.
That's the kind of vision that emerges when one thinks of Southern Culture on the Skids, an idiosyncratic, roots-rocking act with strong Southwest Virginia ties. Now, let's cast that vision forward to Sept. 17, when that very trio is scheduled to hit The Lyric Theatre, in Blacksburg.
By then, it might even be cool to catch and munch chicken pieces while dancing on stage (see attached video).
Tickets to hear the North Carolina-based combo are $25, $22, $18 and $15. They won't go on sale till summer (keep an eye on this website for further word), but at least we can save the date to rock with guitarist/singer Rick Miller and his Roanoke-native rhythm-section mates, Mary Huff and Dave Hartman.
