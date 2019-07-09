Thrash metal living legends Slayer, on a lengthy farewell tour, have scheduled a stop in Southwest Virginia.
The band's "The Final Campaign" tour hits Salem Civic Center on Nov. 5 (which also happens to be election day in the commonwealth). It's a packed bill, featuring Primus, Ministry and former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo's project Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals.
Tickets are $85, $45 and $65, with a $199 VIP package, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center box office (avoid pesky fees) or ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets via ticketmaster go on sale at 10 a.m Thursday to Salem Civic Center email club members.
According to a Salem Civic Center news release: Slayer’s Final World Tour began on May 10, 2018, with the band’s intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last Slayer show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wraps on Nov. 30, the band will have completed seven tour legs, plus a series of major summer festivals. In all the tour will include more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 states. The band is definitely going out with a bang. At most shows, Slayer’s pyrotechnics experts set-off 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of 99 percent isopropyl alcohol.