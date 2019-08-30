Jefferson Center
The Rad Trads Fostek Hall • September 21, 2019 - 8:00pm
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors Shaftman Performance Hall • September 28, 2019 - 8:00pm
Harvester Performance Center
5 – Gretchen Peters
6 – Devon Gilfillian
7 - BoDeans
13 – Kingston Trio/Brothers Four/The Limelighters
14 – Legacy Motown Revue
14 – Muscadine Bloodline (Landing Pad)
17 – Penny & Sparrow w/ Caroline Spence (Landing Pad)
17 – An Evening with Drive-by Truckers
20 – Popa Chubby
21 – Ray Wylie Hubbard
27 – Abbey Road LIVE!
28 – The Robert Cray Band
29 – The Weight Band
Martin's Downtown
3 – GOTE
4 – Roshambeaux
5 – Chris Rattie & The New Rebels
6 – Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour
6 – Kate's Birthday Celebration with DJ AL-D, Sharayah
7 – Endless Summer Jam (Street Party): Zach Deputy, The Ambassador, Mad Iguanas
10 – Empty Bottles
11 – Eric Wayne Band
12 – Shaun Peace Band
13 – AFTM
14 – Freeway Jubilee
17 – GOTE
18 – Sid Kingsley Duo
19 – Lord Nelson
20 – Cinematheque + Oomami
21- Half Moon Band
24 – Empty Bottles
25 – The Toasters + The Mallrats
26 – Higher Education
27 – Brian Rigby Band
28 – Yam Yam
Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon
Sept 6 Tim Cote
Sept 7 Chris Moreno
Sept 13 Shelby Lee Lowe
Sept 14 Shelby Lee Lowe
Sept 20 Canaan Cox
Sept 21 Larry Frick
Sept 25 Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Hardy (WEDNESDAY)
Sept 27 Trey Calloway
Sept 28 Kyle Dills
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Sunday, September 1: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE 5-10p / PHISH SUMMER COUCH TOUR 10p
Thursday, September 5: NO QUARTER Led Zeppelin Tribute, GA $18 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/UnKKsE1McJ
Friday, September 6: THE FLOORBOARDS w. The Concerns, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/7BddOhqKpI
Sunday, September 8: JENNIFER HARTSWICK & NICK CASSARINO DUO, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/Dmm3E7Vt5O
Friday, September 13: ROOTS OF CREATION w. Signal Fire, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/25R61KFaL9
Sunday, September 15: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE 5-10p
Saturday, September 21: ANA POPOVIC Usher’s Syndrome Awareness Day, GA $30 ADV, $35 DOS http://torchly.io/5mg3WGubUS
Tuesday, September 24: AN EVENING WITH HOLLY BOWLING, GA $20 ADV, $22 DOS http://torchly.io/tqN0pgOPml
Saturday, September 28: BIG LICK CONSPIRACY, GA $10 ADV / $12 DOS http://torchly.io/4T5iJOzTRw
The Spot on Kirk
September 13 - Bazaar Presents: Dominy, The Lousy Ferns. https://www.facebook.com/events/520200778719408/
September 15 - Bazaar Roanoke 10 Year Anniversary Show: with OTMH, White Petals, Gaffer Project, Lost in Space Camp. https://www.facebook.com/events/461078977779497/
September 19 - Scott Mulvahill, with Szlachetka. https://www.facebook.com/events/853700108321989/
September 22 - Deschutes Kirkfest! https://www.facebook.com/events/2459746667402533/
September 27 - Willie DE Band, with Appalachian Soul. https://www.facebook.com/events/750531735365371/
September 28 - Roanoke (the band), with Katelyn Larson. https://www.facebook.com/events/2397031260573989/
Blue 5 Restaurant
9/6 - Biscuit Miller and the Mix
9/7 - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band feat. Little Rodger
9/13 - Monster Atlantic
9/14 - Soulacoustix 3rd Anniversary Party
9/20 - Randy Johnston 3
9/21 - **TO BE ANNOUNCED**
9/27 - Groova Scape
9/28 - Virginia Electric
Tickets at thespotonkirk.org
Third Street Coffeehouse
Sept 5 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle
Sept 6 Davey O. (Betsy Biesenbach opens)
Sept 13 Bob Schmucker (Wayne Willingham opens)
Sept 19 3rd Thursday All Open Mike
Sept 20 Dollar and Walker (4Random Notes open)
Sept 27 The Entwined (Professor Bill Stanton opens)
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
www.floydcountrystore.com/events | 540-745-4563
Upcoming 2019 Special Events:
Saturday, 9/7/19 - 7:30pm - Concert/Variety Show: The Floyd Radio Show Season Premiere - with The Crooked Road Ramblers, Kelley & The Cowboys, and Devon Sproule (celebrating 50 Years of Virginia is for Lovers) - tickets $12 in advance, $15 day of show ($90 season pass for all 9 shows + reserved seating)
Saturday, 9/14/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters - $8 admission at the door
Saturday, 9/28/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Twin Creeks Stringband - $8 admission at the door
Saturday, 10/5/19 - 7:30pm - Concert/Variety Show: The Floyd Radio Show - with Dale Ann Bradley, Jake Blount (with Jeff Clause & Judy Hyman), and The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters - $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Saturday, 10/12/19 - 7:30 - Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road - $8 admission at the door
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM ($8 admission):
9/6/19 - Janet Turner & Friends at 6:30, The Black Twig Pickers at 7:30, with more to be announced
9/13/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, and Gap Civil at 7:30 and 9:00
9/20/19 - Josh Blankenship at 6:30, Katie & The Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00
9/27/19 - Berachah Valley Gospel at 6:30, with more to be announced
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon (free):
9/7/19 - Sunshine Nights at 12:00, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats at 1:00 and Maggie Blankenship at 2:00
9/14/19 - Jake Retting at 12:00, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs at 12:45 and Leftover Biscuits at 2:00
9/21/19 - Root 2 Music at 12:00, with more to be announced
9/28/19 - Brackish Water Jamboree at 12:00 and Virginia Hollow at 1:30
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
Introduction to Live Sound with JoeBass Dejarnette Monday, September 9, 2019 6:00 - 8:00pm | $30
Intermediate Old Time Fiddle with Eddie Bond Saturday September 14, 2019 3:30 - 5:00pm | $30
Beginning Flatfoot Dance with Gina Dilg Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:30 - 6:30pm | $15
Intermediate Old Time Banjo with Jared Boyd Saturday September 28, 2019 3:30 - 5:00pm | $30
Merging Traditional Fiddle Styles with Billy Hurt (An intermediate fiddle workshop) Saturday, October 12, 2019 3:30 - 5:00pm | $30
Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
Sun Sept 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Sept 6 – Grand Ole Uproar – 8 pm - $3
Sat Sept 7 – Buddhagraph Spaceship – 8 pm - $5
Sun Sept 8 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Sept 13 – Jangling Sparrows (full band) – 8 pm - $3
Sat Sept 14 – Dead Reckoning – 8 pm - $8 advance at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering - $10 day of show
Sun Sept 15 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Sept 20 – Groova Scape – 8 p - $5
Sat Sept 21 – Dirt Road Breakdown – 8 pm - $3
Sun Sept 22 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Sept 27 – Jimothy – 8 pm - $3
Sat Sept 28 – 49 Winchester with Evan Mitchel – 8 pm - $5
Sun Sept 29 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Parkway Brewing Co.
Sept 1st: Jordan Harman 1-4pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 2nd: Open Mic Night 6-8pm | Food Truck TBD
Sept 3rd: Paint Night w/YAYMaker 5:30-8pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 4th: Trivia Night | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 5th: Empty Bottles 6-8:30pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 6th: Haus of Schmitt 6:30-9:30 | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 7th: Half Moon 6:30-9:30pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 8th: Steele y Dan 1-4pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 9th: DUO: Heather and Lynwood 6-8pm | Cookin’ with Greece
Sept. 11th: Trivia Night | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept 12th: Jesse Ray Carter 6-8pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go
Sept. 13th: Brave Holiday 4:30-6pm | Matt Walsh & The Movers 6:30-9:30pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go
Sept. 14th: iRon Lion Reggae Band 6:30-9:30pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go
Sept 15th: Mason Creek 1-4pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go
Sept. 16th: Big Lick Conspiracy Improv 6-8pm | Cookin’ with Greece
Sept. 17th: Paint Night w/YAYMaker 5:30-8pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck
Sept. 18th: Trivia Night | Saucy Swine-O BBQ
Sept 19th: Blue Mule 5:30-8p | Saucy Swine-O BBQ
Sept 20th: Appalachian Soul 6:30-9:30p | Saucy Swine-O BBQ
Sept. 21st: James Lagueux Band 6:30-9:30
Sept. 22nd: Swampcandy 1-4p | Saucy Swine-O BBQ
Sept 23rd: Open Mic Night 6-8pm | Cookin’ w/Greece
Sept 25th: Trivia Night | Oi Polloi Food Truck
Sept 26th: Medicinal Americana 6-8:30p | Oi Polloi Food Truck
Sept 27th: CBDB: Strings & Things 6:30-9:30p | Oi Polloi Food Truck
Sept 28th: Shorefire 6:30-9:30p | Oi Polloi Food Truck
Sept 29th: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4p | Oi Polloi Food Truck
Sept 30th: Open Mic Night 6-8pm | Cookin’ with Greece Food Truck
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
9/3: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
9/6: Charissa Morrison 7:30-9:30
9/7: Amanda Bocchi 7:30-9:30
9/10: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
9/13: Crockett & McSherry 7:30-9:30
9/14: Steele Y Dan 7:30-9:30
9/17: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
9/19: Lobo Marino 7:30-9:30
9/20: Jordan Harman 7:30-9:30
9/21: Jonah Carden 7:30-9:30
9/24: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
9/27: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30
9/28: Corey Hunley 7:30-9:30
Schooners
September 5 Tyler Parrish
September 6 Frank Arnold Duo $5
September 7 TBA
September 12 Frank Arnold
September 13 Ol # Seven $5
September 14 Jared King
September 19th Randy Childress and Nick
September 20 Mended Fences $10
September 21 Shed Jams $5
September 26 Jerry Wimmer
September 27 STF Trio $5
September 28 BRIDGES $10
The Front Row
6 The Lightweight Champs 21+ / $5
7 Good Cat, Bad Cat , Dread State, Dover and The Elevators 21+ / $5
13 Goth Night Friday The 13th special w/ Tragic Impulse & DJ Night Terror 21+ / $5
20 FAMZ & The Hooligans
27 & 28 Metal weekend blowout Friday & Saturday night tons of great metal bands ranging from death & black metal to doom metal. $5 each night 21+
Big Lick Brewing Co.
Friday, 9/6: Walk Talk
Saturday, 9/7: Monster Atlantic
Saturday, 9/14: Jonah Carden
Saturday, 9/21: BLBC 5 Year Anniversary Party: The Remarks (2:30 - 5:30 pm), Wake The Sun (6:30 - 9:30 pm)
Saturday, 9/28: Radio Rehab (3 - 5:30 pm) and The Thrillbilliez (6:30 - 9:30 pm)
All live music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm unless otherwise noted. Thanks!
Olde Salem Brewing Co.
Friday, the 6th: Daniel Burton
Saturday, the 7th: Betsy Kelderhouse
Saturday, the 21st: Dave Porter
Friday, the 27th: Wyatt Law
Saturday, the 28th: Marie Anderson
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co.
9.6 Chris Shepard
9/7 Little Rodger & The Cheap Thrills
9/13 Jody Ensor
9/14 Gasoline Alley
9/20 Cliff Beach
9/21 Jake & Jess
9/27 The Willies
9/28 Crawford & Power
9/29 Open mic with Josh Grice
Vinton Macado’s
(every Thursday 7:00–10:00pm)
Thu. Sept. 5 Tim Martin
Thu. Sept. 12 Tim Martin
Thu. Sept. 19 Steve Guidus
Thu. Sept. 26 Tim Martin
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Weekend:
Fri. Sept. 6 PalmPalm (J. Roddy Walston’s group)
Sat. Sept. 7 Walk Talk (members of Pimps of Joytime), Big Sam’s Funky Nation
Mango’s Bar & Grill
(Fridays & Saturdays 7:30pm–11:30pm; Sundays 2:00–6:00pm)
Sun. Sept. 1 Fuzzy Logic
Fri. Sept. 6 Ryan Perry Band
Sat. Sept. 7 Mended Fences
Sun. Sept. 8 Marie Anderson
Fri. Sept. 13 Tim & Brian
Sat. Sept. 14 Uptown! Band
Sun. Sept. 15 Sean Bera
Fri. Sept. 20 Terry & Jerry
Sat. Sept. 21 Apple Butter Soul
Fri. Sept. 27 Five Dollar Shake
Sat. Sept. 28 Fuzzy Logic
Party in Elmwood Beach Music Thursdays
(Elmwood Park; doors 5:30pm, show 6:00pm)
Thu. Sept. 5 Jim Quick & Coastline
Thu. Sept. 12 Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band
Thu. Sept. 19 The Entertainers
Wed. Sept. 25 The Kings *note that this last Party in Elmwood is on a Wednesday, due to the Foreigner concert on Thursday
The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke
(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)
Sept. 6 & 7 Steve Guidus
Sept. 13 & 14 Marie Anderson
Sept. 20 & 21 Ron Downing
Sept. 27 & 28 Dave Porter
Roanoke College (Fridays on the Quad, 4:30pm–6:30pm)
Fri. Sept. 6 Annabelle’s Curse
Fri. Sept. 13 Solazo
Fri. Sept. 20 Swampcandy
Fri. Sept. 27 Thornrose
Benjamin's, Forest
6th The Bryan Knowles Band
13th The Pete Turpin Band
20th Mathew Howard Duo
27th Powers & Brown
Tea & Jam, Blacksburg
Jazz Jam Sept 7th 7:30-9:30pm
Blues Jam Sept 21st 7:30-9:30pm
Gillies, Blacksburg
Music for Dining 6:30-8:30pm
Sept 6th Justin Craig Guitar solo
Sept 7th Melissa McSherry piano
Sept 13th Justin Craig Guitar solo
Sept 14th Flip Shoemaker Jazz guitar
Sept 20th Justin Craig Guitar solo
Sept 21st Furious Jones-local singer/songwriter
Sept 27th Justin Craig Guitar solo
Sept 28th Wine & Roses Jazz
Mountain Lake
Jazz in the Dining Room 6-9pm
Sept 6th Brian Peters solo vibraphone
Sept 7th Kris Hale solo guitar
Sept 13th Nick Romantini-bass, Bill Ray-drums, Paul Deck-piano
Sept 14th Lew Woodall-guitar, Margaret Holz-flute/vocals, John Sharpe-bass
Sept 20th Flip Shoemaker-guitar & Neal Wyms-bass
Sept 21st Lou Madsen-sax, Paul Deck-piano
Sept 27th Lou Madsen-sax, Nick Romantini-Bass, Tom Floyd-piano
Sept 28th Justin Craig guitar solo
India Garden, Blacksburg
Fri. 9/6: Karas Duet
Sat. 9/7: Ed Bridge & Dr. John Hassler
Fri. 9/13: Ebru & Renate: Two women/two guitars
Sat 9/14: Leslie Brooks
Fri 9/20: Elliot Mills
Sat. 9/21: Kirsti Kaldro
Fri. 9/27: Alex & Andrew
Sat. 9/28: Cole Massey
Fatback Soul Shack
No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.
Friday, Sept 6th - NRBS Blues Friday Jam - 6:30-9:30 - hosted by McFadden & Friends w/opening set by Issac Hadden
Saturday, Sept 7th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Jimothy
Friday, Sept 13th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies
Saturday, Sept 14th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Suede Basement
Friday, Sept 20th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Soul Shine Band
Saturday, Sept 21st - Soul'd Out Saturday - Outside Stage - 7:00-10:00 - The Kind - $5 Cover
Friday, Sept 27th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Strange Meeting
Saturday, Sept 28th - Soul'd Out Saturday - Outside Stage - 7:00-10:00 - Sonic Camel - $5 Cover
Due South BBQ
Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.
Sunday, Sept 1st - Dale Cash
Thursday, Sept 5th - Chris Spradling
Friday, Sept 6th - John Gilie Jr
Sunday, Sept 7th - Joker's Wild
Thursday, Sept 12th - One Eyed Jack
Friday, Sept 13th - David Francisco
Sunday, Sept 15th - Joker's Wild
Thursday, Sept 19th - Jim Korb
Friday, Sept 20th - Whitney Lewis
Sunday, Sept 22nd - Jim Korb
Thursday, Sept 26th - Dean Trimble
Friday, Sept 27th - Dan Dunlap
Sunday, Sept 29th - Dale Cash
Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg
5th Thu - Karaoke 6-9pm
6th Fri - Java Brothers 7-10pm $5 entry fee. The Traveling Table Food Truck
13th Fri - Jared Stout Band 7-10 pm $5 entry fee. Slider Kings Food Truck
20th Fri - Dirt Road Breakdown 7-10pm No entry fee. The Traveling Table Food Truck
27th Fri - Becki and the Boom Booms 7-10pm $5 entry fee.
28th Sat - The Worx 7-10pm $10 entry fee.
