Holly Bowling

Holly Bowling returns to 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Sept. 24

 5 Points Music Foundation photo

Jefferson Center

The Rad Trads Fostek Hall • September 21, 2019 - 8:00pm

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors Shaftman Performance Hall • September 28, 2019 - 8:00pm

Harvester Performance Center

5 – Gretchen Peters

6 – Devon Gilfillian

7 - BoDeans

13 – Kingston Trio/Brothers Four/The Limelighters

14 – Legacy Motown Revue

14 – Muscadine Bloodline (Landing Pad)

17 – Penny & Sparrow w/ Caroline Spence (Landing Pad)

17 – An Evening with Drive-by Truckers

20 – Popa Chubby

21 – Ray Wylie Hubbard

27 – Abbey Road LIVE!

28 – The Robert Cray Band

29 – The Weight Band

Martin's Downtown

3 – GOTE

4 – Roshambeaux

5 – Chris Rattie & The New Rebels

6 – Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour

6 – Kate's Birthday Celebration with DJ AL-D, Sharayah

7 – Endless Summer Jam (Street Party): Zach Deputy, The Ambassador, Mad Iguanas

10 – Empty Bottles

11 – Eric Wayne Band

12 – Shaun Peace Band

13 – AFTM

14 – Freeway Jubilee

17 – GOTE

18 – Sid Kingsley Duo

19 – Lord Nelson

20 – Cinematheque + Oomami

21- Half Moon Band

24 – Empty Bottles

25 – The Toasters + The Mallrats

26 – Higher Education

27 – Brian Rigby Band

28 – Yam Yam

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon

Sept 6 Tim Cote

Sept 7 Chris Moreno

Sept 13 Shelby Lee Lowe

Sept 14 Shelby Lee Lowe

Sept 20 Canaan Cox

Sept 21 Larry Frick

Sept 25 Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Hardy (WEDNESDAY)

Sept 27 Trey Calloway

Sept 28 Kyle Dills

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Sunday, September 1: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE 5-10p / PHISH SUMMER COUCH TOUR 10p

Thursday, September 5: NO QUARTER Led Zeppelin Tribute, GA $18 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/UnKKsE1McJ

Friday, September 6: THE FLOORBOARDS w. The Concerns, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/7BddOhqKpI

Sunday, September 8: JENNIFER HARTSWICK & NICK CASSARINO DUO, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/Dmm3E7Vt5O

Friday, September 13: ROOTS OF CREATION w. Signal Fire, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/25R61KFaL9

Sunday, September 15: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE 5-10p

Saturday, September 21: ANA POPOVIC Usher’s Syndrome Awareness Day, GA $30 ADV, $35 DOS http://torchly.io/5mg3WGubUS

Tuesday, September 24: AN EVENING WITH HOLLY BOWLING, GA $20 ADV, $22 DOS http://torchly.io/tqN0pgOPml

Saturday, September 28: BIG LICK CONSPIRACY, GA $10 ADV / $12 DOS http://torchly.io/4T5iJOzTRw

The Spot on Kirk

September 13 - Bazaar Presents: Dominy, The Lousy Ferns. https://www.facebook.com/events/520200778719408/

September 15 - Bazaar Roanoke 10 Year Anniversary Show: with OTMH, White Petals, Gaffer Project, Lost in Space Camp. https://www.facebook.com/events/461078977779497/

September 19 - Scott Mulvahill, with Szlachetka. https://www.facebook.com/events/853700108321989/

September 22 - Deschutes Kirkfest! https://www.facebook.com/events/2459746667402533/

September 27 - Willie DE Band, with Appalachian Soul. https://www.facebook.com/events/750531735365371/

September 28 - Roanoke (the band), with Katelyn Larson. https://www.facebook.com/events/2397031260573989/

Blue 5 Restaurant

9/6 - Biscuit Miller and the Mix

9/7 - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band feat. Little Rodger

9/13 - Monster Atlantic

9/14 - Soulacoustix 3rd Anniversary Party

9/20 - Randy Johnston 3

9/21 - **TO BE ANNOUNCED**

9/27 - Groova Scape

9/28 - Virginia Electric

Tickets at thespotonkirk.org

Third Street Coffeehouse

Sept 5 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle

Sept 6 Davey O. (Betsy Biesenbach opens)

Sept 13 Bob Schmucker (Wayne Willingham opens)

Sept 19 3rd Thursday All Open Mike

Sept 20 Dollar and Walker (4Random Notes open)

Sept 27 The Entwined (Professor Bill Stanton opens)

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

www.floydcountrystore.com/events | 540-745-4563

Upcoming 2019 Special Events:

Saturday, 9/7/19 - 7:30pm - Concert/Variety Show: The Floyd Radio Show Season Premiere - with The Crooked Road Ramblers, Kelley & The Cowboys, and Devon Sproule (celebrating 50 Years of Virginia is for Lovers) - tickets $12 in advance, $15 day of show ($90 season pass for all 9 shows + reserved seating)

Saturday, 9/14/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters - $8 admission at the door

Saturday, 9/28/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Twin Creeks Stringband - $8 admission at the door

Saturday, 10/5/19 - 7:30pm - Concert/Variety Show: The Floyd Radio Show - with Dale Ann Bradley, Jake Blount (with Jeff Clause & Judy Hyman), and The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters - $12 in advance, $15 day of show

Saturday, 10/12/19 - 7:30 - Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road - $8 admission at the door

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM ($8 admission):

9/6/19 - Janet Turner & Friends at 6:30, The Black Twig Pickers at 7:30, with more to be announced

9/13/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, and Gap Civil at 7:30 and 9:00

9/20/19 - Josh Blankenship at 6:30, Katie & The Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00

9/27/19 - Berachah Valley Gospel at 6:30, with more to be announced

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon (free):

9/7/19 - Sunshine Nights at 12:00, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats at 1:00 and Maggie Blankenship at 2:00

9/14/19 - Jake Retting at 12:00, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs at 12:45 and Leftover Biscuits at 2:00

9/21/19 - Root 2 Music at 12:00, with more to be announced

9/28/19 - Brackish Water Jamboree at 12:00 and Virginia Hollow at 1:30

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

Introduction to Live Sound with JoeBass Dejarnette Monday, September 9, 2019 6:00 - 8:00pm | $30

Intermediate Old Time Fiddle with Eddie Bond Saturday September 14, 2019 3:30 - 5:00pm | $30

Beginning Flatfoot Dance with Gina Dilg Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:30 - 6:30pm | $15

Intermediate Old Time Banjo with Jared Boyd Saturday September 28, 2019 3:30 - 5:00pm | $30

Merging Traditional Fiddle Styles with Billy Hurt (An intermediate fiddle workshop) Saturday, October 12, 2019 3:30 - 5:00pm | $30

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Sun Sept 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Sept 6 – Grand Ole Uproar – 8 pm - $3

Sat Sept 7 – Buddhagraph Spaceship – 8 pm - $5

Sun Sept 8 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Sept 13 – Jangling Sparrows (full band) – 8 pm - $3

Sat Sept 14 – Dead Reckoning – 8 pm - $8 advance at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering - $10 day of show

Sun Sept 15 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Sept 20 – Groova Scape – 8 p - $5

Sat Sept 21 – Dirt Road Breakdown – 8 pm - $3

Sun Sept 22 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Sept 27 – Jimothy – 8 pm - $3

Sat Sept 28 – 49 Winchester with Evan Mitchel – 8 pm - $5

Sun Sept 29 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Parkway Brewing Co.

Sept 1st: Jordan Harman 1-4pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 2nd: Open Mic Night 6-8pm | Food Truck TBD

Sept 3rd: Paint Night w/YAYMaker 5:30-8pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 4th: Trivia Night | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 5th: Empty Bottles 6-8:30pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 6th: Haus of Schmitt 6:30-9:30 | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 7th: Half Moon 6:30-9:30pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 8th: Steele y Dan 1-4pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 9th: DUO: Heather and Lynwood 6-8pm | Cookin’ with Greece

Sept. 11th: Trivia Night | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept 12th: Jesse Ray Carter 6-8pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go

Sept. 13th: Brave Holiday 4:30-6pm | Matt Walsh & The Movers 6:30-9:30pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go

Sept. 14th: iRon Lion Reggae Band 6:30-9:30pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go

Sept 15th: Mason Creek 1-4pm | Stacey’s Grill 2 Go

Sept. 16th: Big Lick Conspiracy Improv 6-8pm | Cookin’ with Greece

Sept. 17th: Paint Night w/YAYMaker 5:30-8pm | Lazy Bulldog Food Truck

Sept. 18th: Trivia Night | Saucy Swine-O BBQ

Sept 19th: Blue Mule 5:30-8p | Saucy Swine-O BBQ

Sept 20th: Appalachian Soul 6:30-9:30p | Saucy Swine-O BBQ

Sept. 21st: James Lagueux Band 6:30-9:30

Sept. 22nd: Swampcandy 1-4p | Saucy Swine-O BBQ

Sept 23rd: Open Mic Night 6-8pm | Cookin’ w/Greece

Sept 25th: Trivia Night | Oi Polloi Food Truck

Sept 26th: Medicinal Americana 6-8:30p | Oi Polloi Food Truck

Sept 27th: CBDB: Strings & Things 6:30-9:30p | Oi Polloi Food Truck

Sept 28th: Shorefire 6:30-9:30p | Oi Polloi Food Truck

Sept 29th: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4p | Oi Polloi Food Truck

Sept 30th: Open Mic Night 6-8pm | Cookin’ with Greece Food Truck

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

9/3: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

9/6: Charissa Morrison 7:30-9:30

9/7: Amanda Bocchi 7:30-9:30

9/10: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

9/13: Crockett & McSherry 7:30-9:30

9/14: Steele Y Dan 7:30-9:30

9/17: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

9/19: Lobo Marino 7:30-9:30

9/20: Jordan Harman 7:30-9:30

9/21: Jonah Carden 7:30-9:30

9/24: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

9/27: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30

9/28: Corey Hunley 7:30-9:30

Schooners

September 5 Tyler Parrish

September 6 Frank Arnold Duo $5

September 7 TBA

September 12 Frank Arnold

September 13 Ol # Seven $5

September 14 Jared King

September 19th Randy Childress and Nick

September 20 Mended Fences $10

September 21 Shed Jams $5

September 26 Jerry Wimmer

September 27 STF Trio $5

September 28 BRIDGES $10

The Front Row

6 The Lightweight Champs 21+ / $5

7 Good Cat, Bad Cat , Dread State, Dover and The Elevators 21+ / $5

13 Goth Night Friday The 13th special w/ Tragic Impulse & DJ Night Terror 21+ / $5

20 FAMZ & The Hooligans

27 & 28 Metal weekend blowout Friday & Saturday night tons of great metal bands ranging from death & black metal to doom metal. $5 each night 21+

Big Lick Brewing Co.

Friday, 9/6: Walk Talk

Saturday, 9/7: Monster Atlantic

Saturday, 9/14: Jonah Carden

Saturday, 9/21: BLBC 5 Year Anniversary Party: The Remarks (2:30 - 5:30 pm), Wake The Sun (6:30 - 9:30 pm)

Saturday, 9/28: Radio Rehab (3 - 5:30 pm) and The Thrillbilliez (6:30 - 9:30 pm)

All live music is from 6:30 - 9:30 pm unless otherwise noted. Thanks!

Olde Salem Brewing Co.

Friday, the 6th: Daniel Burton

Saturday, the 7th: Betsy Kelderhouse

Saturday, the 21st: Dave Porter

Friday, the 27th: Wyatt Law

Saturday, the 28th: Marie Anderson

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co.

9.6 Chris Shepard

9/7 Little Rodger & The Cheap Thrills

9/13 Jody Ensor

9/14 Gasoline Alley

9/20 Cliff Beach

9/21 Jake & Jess

9/27 The Willies

9/28 Crawford & Power

9/29 Open mic with Josh Grice

Vinton Macado’s

(every Thursday 7:00–10:00pm)

Thu. Sept. 5 Tim Martin

Thu. Sept. 12 Tim Martin

Thu. Sept. 19 Steve Guidus

Thu. Sept. 26 Tim Martin

Snowshoe Mountain Resort

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Weekend:

Fri. Sept. 6 PalmPalm (J. Roddy Walston’s group)

Sat. Sept. 7 Walk Talk (members of Pimps of Joytime), Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Mango’s Bar & Grill

(Fridays & Saturdays 7:30pm–11:30pm; Sundays 2:00–6:00pm)

Sun. Sept. 1 Fuzzy Logic

Fri. Sept. 6 Ryan Perry Band

Sat. Sept. 7 Mended Fences

Sun. Sept. 8 Marie Anderson

Fri. Sept. 13 Tim & Brian

Sat. Sept. 14 Uptown! Band

Sun. Sept. 15 Sean Bera

Fri. Sept. 20 Terry & Jerry

Sat. Sept. 21 Apple Butter Soul

Fri. Sept. 27 Five Dollar Shake

Sat. Sept. 28 Fuzzy Logic

Party in Elmwood Beach Music Thursdays

(Elmwood Park; doors 5:30pm, show 6:00pm)

Thu. Sept. 5 Jim Quick & Coastline

Thu. Sept. 12 Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band

Thu. Sept. 19 The Entertainers

Wed. Sept. 25 The Kings *note that this last Party in Elmwood is on a Wednesday, due to the Foreigner concert on Thursday

The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke

(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)

Sept. 6 & 7 Steve Guidus

Sept. 13 & 14 Marie Anderson

Sept. 20 & 21 Ron Downing

Sept. 27 & 28 Dave Porter

Roanoke College (Fridays on the Quad, 4:30pm–6:30pm)

Fri. Sept. 6 Annabelle’s Curse

Fri. Sept. 13 Solazo

Fri. Sept. 20 Swampcandy

Fri. Sept. 27 Thornrose

Benjamin's, Forest

6th The Bryan Knowles Band

13th The Pete Turpin Band

20th Mathew Howard Duo

27th Powers & Brown

Tea & Jam, Blacksburg

Jazz Jam Sept 7th 7:30-9:30pm

Blues Jam Sept 21st 7:30-9:30pm

Gillies, Blacksburg

Music for Dining 6:30-8:30pm

Sept 6th Justin Craig Guitar solo

Sept 7th Melissa McSherry piano

Sept 13th Justin Craig Guitar solo

Sept 14th Flip Shoemaker Jazz guitar

Sept 20th Justin Craig Guitar solo

Sept 21st Furious Jones-local singer/songwriter

Sept 27th Justin Craig Guitar solo

Sept 28th Wine & Roses Jazz

Mountain Lake

Jazz in the Dining Room 6-9pm

Sept 6th Brian Peters solo vibraphone

Sept 7th Kris Hale solo guitar

Sept 13th Nick Romantini-bass, Bill Ray-drums, Paul Deck-piano

Sept 14th Lew Woodall-guitar, Margaret Holz-flute/vocals, John Sharpe-bass

Sept 20th Flip Shoemaker-guitar & Neal Wyms-bass

Sept 21st Lou Madsen-sax, Paul Deck-piano

Sept 27th Lou Madsen-sax, Nick Romantini-Bass, Tom Floyd-piano

Sept 28th Justin Craig guitar solo

India Garden, Blacksburg

Fri. 9/6: Karas Duet

Sat. 9/7: Ed Bridge & Dr. John Hassler

Fri. 9/13: Ebru & Renate: Two women/two guitars

Sat 9/14: Leslie Brooks

Fri 9/20: Elliot Mills

Sat. 9/21: Kirsti Kaldro

Fri. 9/27: Alex & Andrew

Sat. 9/28: Cole Massey

Fatback Soul Shack

No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.

Friday, Sept 6th - NRBS Blues Friday Jam - 6:30-9:30 - hosted by McFadden & Friends w/opening set by Issac Hadden

Saturday, Sept 7th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Jimothy

Friday, Sept 13th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies

Saturday, Sept 14th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Suede Basement

Friday, Sept 20th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Soul Shine Band

Saturday, Sept 21st - Soul'd Out Saturday - Outside Stage - 7:00-10:00 - The Kind - $5 Cover

Friday, Sept 27th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Strange Meeting

Saturday, Sept 28th - Soul'd Out Saturday - Outside Stage - 7:00-10:00 - Sonic Camel - $5 Cover

Due South BBQ

Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.

Sunday, Sept 1st - Dale Cash

Thursday, Sept 5th - Chris Spradling

Friday, Sept 6th - John Gilie Jr

Sunday, Sept 7th - Joker's Wild

Thursday, Sept 12th - One Eyed Jack

Friday, Sept 13th - David Francisco

Sunday, Sept 15th - Joker's Wild

Thursday, Sept 19th - Jim Korb

Friday, Sept 20th - Whitney Lewis

Sunday, Sept 22nd - Jim Korb

Thursday, Sept 26th - Dean Trimble

Friday, Sept 27th - Dan Dunlap

Sunday, Sept 29th - Dale Cash

Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg

5th Thu - Karaoke 6-9pm

6th Fri - Java Brothers 7-10pm $5 entry fee. The Traveling Table Food Truck

13th Fri - Jared Stout Band 7-10 pm $5 entry fee. Slider Kings Food Truck

20th Fri - Dirt Road Breakdown 7-10pm No entry fee. The Traveling Table Food Truck

27th Fri - Becki and the Boom Booms 7-10pm $5 entry fee.

28th Sat - The Worx 7-10pm $10 entry fee.

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

For the past decade, Tad Dickens has been writing about music. For now, it remains sunshine and rainbows.

