A rash of shows has been postponed and all offices are closed to the public at Salem Civic Center.
The venue will only do business by phone or email until at least May 4, and as always, ticket vendor ticketmaster.com is online 24/7.
Only one concert, Town Mountain with I Draw Slow, had to cancel. Salem Civic Center general manager Wendy Delano said that band and shed couldn’t find the right open date. If you bought tickets at the box office, you can get your money back about May 4.
The annual spring home show was canceled. Venue and event will celebrate 50 years in spring 2021, according to a news release from the city.
Here are the rescheduled dates:
>Roanoke Valley Family Expo – June 6.
>Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Showcase is June 8.
>Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s “Every Breath You Take” – The Music of Sting & The Police will be June 19.
>Kansas plays June 20.
>for King & Country is reset for June 21.
>2020 Senior Fun & Health Fair Day is Aug. 19.
>Hank Williams Jr. performs Oct. 24.
>Kazim Shrine Circus returns Oct. 30-Nov. 1
