Who was smoother than Luther Vandross? Well, former "American Idol" competitor Ruben Studdard would like to make his case. After all, he picked up the moniker "the next Luther" during that show's season two run.
Studdard, who famously defeated Clay Aiken in that TV talent show (whatever happened to Aiken?), will present his evidence at Jefferson Center on Nov. 12. His Vandross tribute tour hits the venue on Nov. 12. Tickets are, well, no one has released that information yet. We do know that they go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday to donors and series subscribers, and at 10 a.m. Friday to the rest of us mugs.
We're sure to hear "Superstar" and plenty more.
