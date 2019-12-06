"The more the merrier" is a phrase often associated with holiday gatherings. The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concert, Friday at Salem Civic Center, featured more musicians than the organization could fit onstage, with merriment to go around.
Seven choirs, including the RSO's own chorus, filled the stage behind the orchestra and a chunk of bleachers at stage right. Radford University Highlanders Pipes & Drums spent some time on stage. New York-based soprano Adrienne Danrich sang multiple tunes. In all, 325 performers entertained a crowd of about 3,100 on Friday, a number that RSO executive director David Crane said made it the biggest holiday concert in the commonwealth.
Surely something would go too wonky with that many people onstage, right? Not too wonky. Not on this night. The symphony and its cohort of singers held tight under Maestro David Stewart Wiley's baton. Near the end of the night, Wiley turned they baton toward the audience, with many among it joining to sing along on eight classic Christmas carols.
Lyrics dominated — and how could they not, with the Virginia Tech Choir, Roanoke Valley Children's Choir, Hollins University Chorus and groups from Patrick Henry High School, Lord Botetourt High School and James River High School in on the action. The symphony was the foundation, though, whether delivering with snap the the French carol "Masters in this Hall" or supporting Danrich with bittersweet spookiness on Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" (who knew that would fit as a Christmas song?). The symphony worked to replicate the classic "Wall of Sound" style behind Danrich's take on "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)," made famous by Darlene Love.
Even if that performance didn't make one forget about Love, Danrich's work on that and six other numbers showed consistent power and pitch control at the top of her range. She found the sweet spot between baroque and soul on "Mary Did You Know" and the sweet spot between baroque and Broadway on "My Favorite Things." On "Joy to the World," she worked her microphone to blend her voice with the choirs.
The children's choir got the spotlight for "Praise His Holy Name," with its director, Kimberly Ruse Davidson, taking the baton while Wiley moved to piano for a small band format that featured a few bars of blues-rock guitar from Michael Havens. The guitarist would don an elf costume after the intermission, breaking out another solo during a Mannheim Steamroller-style version of "Deck The Halls."
The Radford group — six pipers piping, three drummers drumming — blasted through "Highland Cathedral" and marched tightly off stage as the symphony pushed the first note of "Deck The Halls." Danrich returned for numbers including a unique arrangement from the RSO's conductor and musical director. Explaining a song he called "Snow Business: We're Taking Care of Christmas," Wiley told the audience that he started working on it just a couple of days after last year's holiday pops run ended. He said that he combined a Bachman Turner Overdrive classic rock favorite with shades of "Star Trek" and Mozart (he forgot to mention the role Irving Berlin and Earth, Wind & Fire would play in the song), like a holiday casserole he hoped would turn out good.
"Oh, it's good," Danrich said, then later sang that she was "taking care of Christmas, on this sleigh." The casserole had its share of cheese.
After hearing audience members sing carols including "Jingle Bells," "Silent Night," "Deck The Halls" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful," a beaming Wiley said, "The Salem Tabernacle Choir rides again."
The celebration was set to continue through Monday, albeit with different configurations in rooms unlikely to fit both audiences and choruses. On Saturday RSO plays to a sold-out Moss Arts Center, in Blacksburg. A Sunday matinee at Martinsville High School Auditorium and a Monday night performance at Covington High School were to follow.
