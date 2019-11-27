From the You Can't Take A Day Off On This Job file:
Rooster Walk rolled out its 2020 "early bird band lineup" on Tuesday. Grammy Award-winning prog-grassers The Infamous Stringdusters, Grateful Dead-adjacent Melvin Seals & JGB, roots-rockers Fruition, pop/rock jammers BIG Something and Americana-country stalwart Yarn are among them.
Tickets have been on sale since yesterday at roosterwalk.com.
The festival, set for May 21-24, 2020, at Pop's Farm, near Martinsville, also announced that The Vegabonds, Big Daddy Love and Sexbruise? will be performing. Ultimately, Rooster Walk will announce about 50 bands for its five stages.
