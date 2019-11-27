The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters

 Aaron Farrington photo

From the You Can't Take A Day Off On This Job file: 

Rooster Walk rolled out its 2020 "early bird band lineup" on Tuesday. Grammy Award-winning prog-grassers The Infamous Stringdusters, Grateful Dead-adjacent Melvin Seals & JGB, roots-rockers Fruition, pop/rock jammers BIG Something and Americana-country stalwart Yarn are among them.

Tickets have been on sale since yesterday at roosterwalk.com

The festival, set for May 21-24, 2020, at Pop's Farm, near Martinsville, also announced that The Vegabonds, Big Daddy Love and Sexbruise? will be performing. Ultimately, Rooster Walk will announce about 50 bands for its five stages. 

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

Load comments