A popular jamgrass act that has headlined Rooster Walk has a take on rock music, and that project is coming to the festival on Memorial Day weekend.
phAb 6, led by Greensky members Paul Hoffman and Anders Beck, will put the jamrock spin on their regular band's favorite songs and some new numbers, according to a Rooster Walk news release. Rounding out the band are keyboardist Holly Bowling, Fruition guitarist Jay Cobb Anderson and drummer Tyler Thompson, and Railroad Earth bassist Andrew Altman, according to jambase.com.
That act's first East Coast show is atop the list of performers coming to the Martinsville-area festival, set for May 21-24 at Pop's Farm. Also announced this morning were The Floozies, Spafford, NO BS! Brass Band, Kitchen Dwellers, Cris Jacobs Band, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Crawford & Power, Sanctum Sully, Chamomile & Whiskey, Striking Copper, Jules & The Agreeables, PHCC Jazz Band and The Pirates of the Piedmont.
Previously announced for the festival's 12th incarnation are The Infamous Stringdusters, Melvin Seals & JGB, Fruition, BIG Something, Yarn, The Vegabonds, Big Daddy Love and Sexbruise?.
In other Rooster Walk news, event organizers have added an off-site RV camping area, after a record sell-out of on-site spaces, according to the release. The first-time lot is about a mile from the Pop's Farm entrance, and free shuttles will run on a continuous loop to the venue.
Get tickets and more info at roosterwalk.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.