Fifty years ago, there weren’t a lot of bluegrass bands in the Roanoke music scene, Ricky Edwards remembers.
He was 16 at the time, a mandolin player for six years and a guitarist, too, used to picking with loosely formed combos at barber shop jams and fiddlers conventions. But six Roanoke Valley residents had come up with a scheme that was bound to change that dynamic. At a Berryville bluegrass festival, Marvin Nelson, his son Bill Nelson, Harvey Holland, Ferrell Aldridge, Paul Webb and Paul Jefferson had a collective idea: Let’s have a place back home to pick and chill. A few months later, the Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Club was born.
“There was very little structured playing in our type of music before the club,” Edwards said. “The fiddle and banjo club kind of made people find each other.”
On Saturday, the Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Club will host a 50-year celebratory shindig at Braeloch on Glenburn Farms, in Vinton. Club officers see Saturday’s event as an opportunity for younger bluegrass fans, particularly those in their teens and 20s, to see what the nonprofit is all about. After all, what was once a Roanoke phenomenon is now considered more like “Roanoke’s best kept secret,” the club’s secretary, Judy Boitnott, said.
The new club’s first meeting was at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, so long ago that the museum was at Wasena Park. The date was June 7, 1969. At its apex, the club drew hundreds to shows at what was then called the Roanoke Civic Center Auditorium. These days, the fiddle and banjo club meets the first Saturday of each month at the Woodmen of the World building, on Peters Creek Road.
None of the six founders is alive, Boitnott said. The membership is aging, and few young, new members are showing up, she said. There might even be some confusion about the word “club,” these days, she said. Yes, the organization does have officers, including its president, Bob Maiden. But the monthly meetings are, in fact, a bluegrass concert, and they are open to all, for a $7 donation.
“I’ve even suggested changing the name from ‘club,’ ” Boitnott, whose band Virginia-Carolina will be part of the lineup Saturday, said. “In some ways, the word ‘club’ can exclude people. But the whole time, it’s open to everybody, and it’s a show. They don’t know that. We do have a club, but it’s not a closed club.”
From the start, it was all about the music and the hang. Audiences could catch the likes of Charlie Monroe (brother of bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe) and his Kentucky Partners and Wayne Henderson.
“Most of the big names in bluegrass and gospel at one time played at the Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Club,” Bob Maiden, the club president, said.
The focus was strongest on local groups. Over the years, club organizers produced records and tapes, compiling the musical adventures there. Edwards said that he has been helping compile an album of highlights from those sessions. It will be available Saturday, along with plenty of live music, food, raffles, instrument repair techs and other family fun at the rain-or-shine event.
“I go back and listen to those records, and there’s some good music on it — better than what I remembered,” Edwards said.
A history of the club, written by one of its members, Richard Greer, celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary in 1999. Greer noted such local bands as The Conner Brothers, The Bluegrass Entertainers, The Virginia Mountaineers, Dreadful Snakes and the Bluegrass Colonels among the acts that sprung from those early, monthly sessions. By the time the club started up at the civic center, in 1973, after growing out of multiple venues in the valley, it could count on hundreds of people to show up.
The club had to leave the auditorium in 2003, when the civic center started charging to use it. That began a journey that included stops at two elementary schools and Northside High School, before the organization settled at the Woodmen building six years ago. Maiden said people love the space, but it also has made the meetings a bit more obscure.
“A lot of people say, ‘That’s still in existence? My grandpa used to take me down to the civic center,’ ” Maiden said.
Another hit to the club’s fortunes came when WSLC-AM dropped its classic country format in 2000. The station used to broadcast fiddle and banjo club shows, which provided valuable exposure.
“There’s not really a bluegrass station here in Roanoke that you can count on to get people interested in bluegrass,” Boitnott said.
Maiden said the club was “pretty well bankrupt” when he became president. He worked to shore up the finances, and brought on sponsors including Advance Auto.
“It grew and grew and grew, and ... I think it got top heavy,” Edwards said. “So many other things came and took people away from it, and now it’s kind of a shadow of what it once was. But there’s still a core, and there’s still a lot of good music being played at the fiddle and banjo club when we meet.”
The core includes the nine bluegrass and gospel bands playing Saturday. Maiden, a lead singer who plays mandolin and guitar, is part of one of those acts, The Southern Gentlemen. Boitnott, a bassist and singer, will be performing with her husband in Virginia-Carolina.
“We’ve got a lot of talent in this town, and we need to focus on that, rather than bring in big names that have already made it,” Maiden said. “We give local people the chance to shine and share their skills.”
Web extras: Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about Betty Waldron, one of the people who was there from the beginning, who died recently.