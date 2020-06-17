Road life came to a halt for country band Crawford & Power on March 5. The Roanoke Valley-based country act had opened a show in Kentucky for friends The Marshall Tucker Band, then headed home.
“The following weekend, we were en route to a show in Florida, and that was kinda when [it] started hitting the fan,” the band’s Dobro player, Ethan Power, said. “It actually got canceled halfway on our way down there.”
There haven’t been any more live shows in the coronavirus pandemic for a band that has been building experience and a songbook of originals over the past few years.
That changes Thursday.
Crawford & Power is playing Salem Civic Center’s inaugural Drive-In Concert. The show, set for the parking area behind the venue and beside Salem Memorial Ballpark, will have space for 200 vehicles, each of which can carry as many people as it has seat belts.
Power and singer/rhythm guitarist Jacob Crawford will lead their backing band — drummer Chris “TK” Wimmer, guitarist Eric Gress and bassist Alex Alcantara — at the 8 p.m. show.
“We’re definitely excited to get back to it,” Crawford said. “We actually started rehearsal again earlier in the week, and it felt good to start knocking the rust off.”
Officials at Salem Civic Center, which had to cancel multiple events after the COVID-19 onslaught, spent time working on ideas for a way to get live music to audiences, venue manager Wendy Delano has said. The drive-in event is a first in the civic center’s 53-year history.
The event headliner wasn’t sure what to make of the idea at first.
“If I’m being 100 percent honest, at first I don’t think either one of us were big fans of the idea,” Crawford said in a phone call last week. “Then after we saw people buying tickets really quickly and things going good, I think it changed our mind.”
The show sold out on Saturday, Delano said. That’s an encouraging sign, as she hoped that this show would be the first in a series.
The venue encouraged ticket buyers to sit in front of their rides, or if the heat is too much, to sit inside their air-conditioned vehicles. The civic center will supply an FM radio signal. The band will set up on a portable stage, with large screens on either side.
Franklin County natives Power and Crawford, both 25, have been moving up ever since 2017, when they entered a contest at Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon to open for then up-and-coming country star Luke Combs. Venue owner Scott Howard noticed the duo and suggested that Kent Martin, who puts together the popular Sidewinders Concert Series shows, check out the strong tenor singer and the wailing slide guitarist who already had a couple of compelling original songs.
Martin signed them and set them up with Nashville, Tennessee, connections. Soon, they signed with international talent bookers APA Agency.
Crawford & Power has played high-profile shows in Salem twice in recent years. Last year, the act, with its all-Southwest Virginia band, opened for headliner Cody Johnson at the civic center. The group was impressively in sync while entertaining a crowd of 3,356 with originals including “Moonshine,” “She Likes to Get High,” “I’d Like a Shot” and “Dancing Alone.”
The year before, Crawford & Power had opened for Maddie & Tae at the city’s annual Star-B-Q. In Roanoke, the duo opened in 2018 at Elmwood Park for Gary Allan and sat in for much of the Marshall Tucker Band’s set opening for Travis Tritt at Berglund Center.
Crawford joked that by now, his Dobro-slinging partner is probably an official Marshall Tucker Band member. The South Carolina country/rock/jam act scored hits with “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song” and “Fire on the Mountain” years before either of them were born.
“The first few times it was pretty nerve-wracking, but now it’s really really really fun,” Power said of their frequent sit-ins.
The two fit in seamlessly with the Marshall Tucker Band in the Berglund Center show. The elder group, which has played Harvester Performance Center frequently, took the new guys under its collective wing, Crawford said. Now the acts talk and text weekly, he said.
Along the way, they have impressed headliners including Willie Nelson and Three Dog Night, they said.
“That means a whole lot, because looking up to acts like that, they’ve been there and done it,” Crawford said. “To have people like that tell you to keep doing it, keep your nose to the ground and keep rolling, I mean, that’s kind of what drives us at this point to never stop.”
And to start back up, drive-in style, after a pandemic-enforced break.
