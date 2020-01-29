New Orleans parade phenomenon Rebirth Brass Band is coming cross-country to get to Virginia on Friday. The band’s last stop was in Los Angeles, for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Rebirth, which plays 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Friday, was nominated in the best regional roots music album category, for its “Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.” Charleston, South Carolina, Gullah-fusionists Ranky Tanky (which performed in 2017 at Jefferson Center) won the trophy. Had Rebirth Brass taken the prize, it would have been remarkable in that it was only the second nomination for the horn band, which won it in 2012, the only other time it was nominated.
It’s mighty difficult to be nominated, much less win, said the band’s co-founder and bass drummer, Keith Frazier.
“We didn’t think we would get nominated, so we’re real excited,” Frazier said on Jan. 21 of the live record, which was released in May.
Expect to hear plenty of songs from that disc, including “Feel Like Funkin’ It Up,” “Shakin’ That Ass,” “Do Whatcha Wanna” and especially a new jam, “Bingo,” when the Big Easy heroes hit the 5 Points stage.
“We like it a lot,” Frazier said. “We play it as much as we can.”
He and his brother, Sousaphone-blowing Phil Frazier, formed the band in 1983 with players including trumpet master Kermit Ruffins. Keith Frazier is the only remaining original member, though the lineup has been mostly stable over the past few years.
Phil Frazier left the band last year, with the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic calling out for donations after he had suffered “severe health difficulties.” A new snare drummer, Jenard Andrews, joined in early 2018. Trumpeter Glenn Hall III is a cousin and sometime sideman to Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews.
“It takes us some time,” Keith Frazier said of tightening up with new players. “You have to play a lot, and in the course of playing, you kind of work things out. You just go from there, because a lot of it is improvised.”
At times, every horn man is blowing something free-form, but each player is listening to everyone else on stage, so things never get out of control. After all, the idea is to get crowds moving.
“We try to explain to people before we start, look, this is not something that you want to analyze,” Frazier said from his home in Dallas, where he moved after Hurricane Katrina and its subsequent flooding in 2005. “It’s all about dancing and energy. If you’re not moving, then you’re not understanding what we’re doing. It’s all about movement.”
The band plays about 150 shows a year on the road, spaced out enough that members can get back to New Orleans for other gigs with other bands. Rebirth plays plenty of its own gigs in its hometown, too, including The Maple Leaf, The Howlin’ Wolf, Tipitina’s and d.b.a., Frazier said.
Band members also participated in a tribute for Dr. John (aka Mac Rebbenack), who died in June 2019. The New Orleans brass band tradition is steeped in the “second line” culture of funerals.
“It was really very spiritual, because a lot of people from different genres of music just came out and marched on the streets of New Orleans in memory of Dr. John,” Frazier said. “Those who had horns brought their horns out. [Pianists, guitarists and singers] just came out and participated in the march.
“It was really good that everyone was sending him out in the New Orleans way.”
The tradition has grown to include other cities. Richmond now has at least two touring bass bands, No BS! Brass and Audacity Brass Band. The latter originated in Longwood and moved to the capital city. Frazier said that Dallas and Denver have brass bands these days, too.
Rebirth has a Richmond gig, at Capital Ale House on Thursday, before traveling to Roanoke’s 5 Points, the Paramount Center for the Arts, in Bristol, Tennessee, then Florida, New York and back to Louisiana.
Frazier is happy to see more cities picking up on the Big Easy tradition.
“I do get a chance to hear some of them, and I think it’s great, because when you think about it, the genre of brass bands is really not as big as people might think,” he said.
“The more brass bands are playing in different cities, the more people are exposed to it, so when we come to town, they’ve been exposed to what it is. Like, I know what kind of band this is. It’s like the band we have in Richmond, or in Denver or in Dallas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.