In the music world, performers are the stars, and the venues are their showcases. We hear their songs and see the lights shining. Yet we often take for granted the people at sound and light boards who make it look and sound good, much less the laborers who built the stages.
In the Roanoke Valley — Southwest Virginia’s performance production hub — the behind-the-scenes people took an immediate and drastic hit with the cancelation of public events due to the spread of COVID-19. While musicians streamed live content in hopes of picking up some donations, sound techs, light operators, gaffers and others had little to no related work.
About 250 people are out of a job, including members of the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees local 55, production and rental houses, and venues, said union member and self-employed production manager Will Kesler. Nationwide, the IATSA union counts 120,000 out of work, not counting non-union contractors, said Kesler, whose jobs include management at FloydFest and Sprint Pavilion, in Charlottesville.
“This also affected a large number of film workers, truck drivers, bus drivers, etc.,” Kesler said in an email exchange. “Our industry is built on large crowds and as soon as they started setting limits on crowd sizes, it ground to a halt.”
The two largest production-related businesses in Roanoke, Lee Hartman & Sons and Stage Sound, have had to lay off multiple employees.
“Over the last week we have had almost 30 cancellations of concerts, conferences and other events,” Robert Wells, rental and events coordinator at Roanoke-based Lee Hartman & Sons, wrote in a message exchange two weeks ago.
Even as he wrote, he was receiving commencement cancellations, and by Tuesday, Lee Hartman & Sons, which Wells said does the majority of the region’s high school and college graduations, had seen all of its May business canceled.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Wells wrote. “Roanoke is not that big of a place. Everyone works everywhere. If one company doesn’t have the work another does. If none of the companies have the work, there is the problem.”
The only busy segment at Stage Sound is the design and installation department, where the work includes putting sound systems into such venues as Jefferson Center, Harvester Performance Center and churches. Susan Gibson, a sound technician who works in that department, said that the company recently installed a P.A. in a church that had planned its grand opening on Sunday. Instead, the service will be streamed, she said.
Recent work in that department has been hampered by related supply chain troubles, she said.
“We don’t have anything new on the books,” said Gibson, whose last live show was March 4, when she was house sound tech at Jefferson Center, for the Squirrel Nut Zippers and Dirty Dozen Brass Band concert.
In Rocky Mount, the town-owned venue Harvester Performance Center has a full-time and contract staff that continues working daily, but a crew of at least 18 men and women who help load in and load out the shows. Since the Harvester had to postpone or cancel multiple shows, venue CEO and assistant town manager Matt Hankins looked for ways to help them.
“It’s obviously a pretty big cut for them, from what they’re used to working,” Hankins said.
The Harvester found opportunities in closing, though. Painting, floor cleaning and repairs are among the tasks that require some extra help.
“It’s hard to get some things done when you know you’re going to have a crowd, like some spots on the floor that require a concrete finisher that takes 7 days to cure,” he said. “We’re going to try to have it looking even better when we have it open up, but we certainly hate that we’re having to do it this way.”
There is some help available elsewhere. Variety magazine online reported that the federal stimulus bill passed last week included grants and loans available to gig economy workers of all sorts, including the music business’s self-employed workers, “from producers to roadies.” Earlier versions of the relief package offered little to those who work for themselves.
Meanwhile, production companies are moving to get work for their crews and create income streams for themselves. Wells said that Lee Hartman geared up streaming services, only to find out that FM transmitter rentals were in demand for the first time in more than a decade.
Kesler, the indie production manager, said that he quit counting his lost gigs after 100. Now, he’s spending his days working to persuade federal, state and local agencies that the entertainment industry is geared to help solve problems outside its usual purview. He said he has had a better reception from state and local authorities.
“My entire job is built on finding solutions to problems,” he wrote. “This experience has been infuriating, humbling and surreal.”
