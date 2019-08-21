No bones about it, the Roanoke Wing Fest is a big deal. Well, actually, there are bones. And sauces, spices, beer, bands and cornhole.
The 10th annual Wing Fest, presented by Northwest Ace hardware stores, takes flight at Dr Pepper Park on Saturday, when local restaurants will vie for bragging rights as the best chicken-wing makers in the city.
The sauciness also includes an afternoon of live music from the Dr Pepper stage, a cornhole tournament and a drawing to win a gas grill, perfect for barbecuing wings at home.
The event is cash-only and admission is $5 at the gate with kids 12 and younger getting in for free. Prices for wings are set by the vendors, and usually range from one to six bucks for a serving of one to six wings. You can purchase larger quantities of your favorite recipes. Bring your own chair, if you’d like. Some tables will be available, but the spots fill up fast. You can rent a chair from the sponsors.
Fortunately, plenty of napkins are available, although licking your fingers is a more satisfying way to keep your hands clean.