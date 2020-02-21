For a band that rips out some high-energy, bluegrass-fueled folk music, Trampled By Turtles seems to be in no apparent hurry.
The band, which hits Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Sunday for its first Southwest Virginia gig in five years, scored success with 2018 disc “Life Is Good on the Open Road.” That disc — which was No. 7 on the Americana/folk albums chart, according to Billboard.com — was its first in four years, and nearly two have passed since it dropped.
Meanwhile, lead singer and guitarist Dave Simonett has his own album, “Red Tail,” due next month. It is his first solo effort, though he has led another project, the rock-leaning Dead Man Winter, which features two other Turtles, Ryan Young and Tim Saxhaug.
Not that the Duluth, Minnesota, Turtles have been completely quiet. TBT last year dropped an EP of cover songs called “Sigourney Fever.” It includes covers of Neil Young’s “Pocahontas,” Bob Dylan’s “Keep Me in Your Heart” and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.”
The sextet, which played FloydFest in 2015 and, farther north, at Red Wing Roots in 2018, is making its first Rocky Mount appearance. High-octane “Wait So Long,” folky “Wildflowers” and a cool cover of The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” are among streaming favorites.
— Tad Dickens
