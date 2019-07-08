How about a beach music party at the lake? Mango’s Bar & Grill has one scheduled for Wednesday.
The Embers, whose shag mastery is such that they are in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, will take the stage at the Smith Mountain Lake institution. The band has been around since 1958, and although no original members are on stage these days, founding member (and ex-drummer) Bobby Tomlinson is still the band leader.
Onstage will be an all-star collection of shuffle- and soul-groove masters, including frontman Craig Woolard, a singer and saxophonist who won so many Carolina Beach Music Awards that he is in its hall of fame.
The rest of the band includes horns, keyboard and guitars from performers who have played with the likes of Ben E. King, The Catalinas and The Band of Oz.