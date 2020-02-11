Some of the greatest vintage bluegrass music has been getting a high-class new ride in recent years, courtesy of The Earls of Leicester.
Dobro man Jerry Douglas, singer/guitarist Shawn Camp and their band mates’ takes on Lester Flatt’s and Earl Scruggs’ catalog have dropped this mid-20th-century music freshly into the new millennium. The band returns to Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center for a Friday night show.
The band formed in 2013 with a mission to preserve and extend that legacy, which meant playing songs recorded between 1954 and 1965. A Grammy for the Earls’ self-titled debut (Leicester, btw, is pronounced “Lester,” completing Douglas’ play on words) and multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards have followed.
While the performances are true to what Flatt, Scruggs and their Foggy Mountain Boys were laying down, individuality shines through. Douglas is, of course, a unique presence on his instrument, and he regards his band mate Camp as one of the best bluegrass singers “in the whole wide world,” as he told his audience on the band’s 2018 release, “Live at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame.” The act has a blood tie to their classic forebears. Foggy Mountain Boys’ fiddler Paul Warren’s son, Johnny Warren, saws his own fiddle with the Earls. Bassist Barry Bales, banjo man Charlie Cushman and mandolinist Jeff White complete the sextet.
By the way, that live album might be the best way to take in The Earls of Leicester’s classic music — aside from catching it in concert.
