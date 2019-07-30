Arts, crafts, family fun, festival food, downtown Blacksburg merchant sales and more than 25 musical performances in multiple styles highlight Steppin’ Out. The 39th annual version is set for Friday and Saturday.
Atop the main stage musical bill on Friday is the blues, rock, funk and jam of Travers Brothership. On Saturday, indie-folksters The 502s headline the main stage. Blacksburg-based Liam “Old Man” Kelly and his band, The Streetsweepers, top the Friday acoustic stage bill. Saturday’s acoustic stage headliner is another Blacksburg act, Crossties, a Steppin’ Out staple.
Belly dancers, cloggers, stand-up comics, Irish-style dancers, music school students and science fun are part of the community stage.
Enjoy food from local restaurants with adult beverage selections or partake in street food — or both — while perusing art, crafts and clothing lining downtown streets.