A vintage jazz and funky march affair is in the offing at Jefferson Center midweek.
The Squirrel Nut Zippers, whose recent incarnation behind band co-founder Jimbo Mathus has seen it leaning into some New Orleans-style grooves, is headlining the Wednesday night show at the venue’s Shaftman Performance Hall. A stalwart act originating in New Orleans, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, is kicking off the festivities.
The Zippers, formed in North Carolina, have seen a big lineup overhaul since they released debut album “The Inevitable Squirrel Nut Zippers” 25 years ago. Guitarist and singer Tom Maxwell, who wrote the band’s signature song, the Calypso-flavored “Hell,” left soon after the band broke out in 1996. Katharine Whalen, who sang “Put a Lid On It” and “Danny Diamond,” hasn’t performed with the Zips since about 2009, as part of some reunion dates.
When Mathus put a lineup together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the jazz-and-blues-swinging album “Hot” — from which both “Hell” and “Put a Lid On It” sprang — he hired New Orleans-based players. Along for the show will be wildly inventive violinist Justin “Dr. Sick” Carr (who played Roanoke years ago with Asylum Street Spankers), singer Cella Blue and six other players, including a three-piece horn section.
In addition to older Zippers music, expect tunes from the new lineup’s album, “Beasts of Burgundy,” which had dropped when the band hit Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center, in September 2018. Two years previously, the “Hot” anniversary tour had played The Lyric Theatre, in Blacksburg.
In a 2018 chat, Mathus described the new outfit as “like ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau’ meets Bob Hope.”
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, which this year will open for The Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour, mixes bebop, funk and R&B into its internationally beloved second line march sound. Such players as trombonist “Big” Sam Williams, guitarist Jamie McLean and drummer Terence Higgins have passed through the septet in a history of more than 40 years.
