New Jersey-based Americana Band Railroad Earth has been popular in Southwest Virginia, with several FloydFest appearances and one J.J. Redick Foundation Kickoff Concert gig on its itinerary.
But its last time in the valley was 2015, for the Redick kickoff. FloydFest hasn’t hosted the Americana roots-rockers since 2017.
That mini-drought ends Wednesday, when the band rolls up to Salem Civic Center.
New music should be on the playlist in Salem. The band’s 10th album, “All for the Song,” is due to drop soon. A soulful, horn-soaked single called “It’s So Good” went live on streaming and download sites in December. The song starts with a liquid, upright bass line from Andrew Altman, with the band joining in for a groove and melody that implies some island sweetness — another example of the band’s seamless style-meshing.
Railroad Earth, which can reel out a lot of musical styles yet always feel a little countrified (it does feature fiddle and mandolin, after all), is known for long jams on its songs, as well.
The band is 19 years old and retains core members Todd Sheaffer (songwriter, lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tim Carbone (violin, electric guitar, vocals), John Skehan (mandolin, bouzouki, piano, vocals) and Carey Harmon (drums, vocals). Altman joined in 2010. Railroad Earth tours with two auxiliary players — multi-instrumentalist Mike Robinson and keyboardist Matt Slocum. Co-founder and multi-instrumentalist Andy Goessling died in 2018.
— Tad Dickens
