Do you like Steely Dan? If so, take note: Steely Dan likes Pat Bianchi Trio.
Three days after Bianchi’s Hammond B3 organ-centric jazz combo plays Jefferson Center’s Jazz Club, it begins a tour as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steely Dan’s opening act. The dates feature a five-show run at New York’s famed Beacon Theatre and shows in Boston and Philadelphia through early November.
But first, the trio hits that Jefferson Center show. Keyboardist Bianchi and bandmates Paul Bollenback (guitar) and Byron Landham (drums) kick off the venue’s 2019-2020 Jazz Club season at Fostek Hall. If those sidemen’s names sound familiar to Western Virginia’s straight-ahead jazz fans, they should. Landham and Bollenback have performed in the region with another boss organist, Joey DeFrancesco, and both players have recorded with him.
Bianchi, like DeFrancesco, knows from the cats. Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear Bianchi’s trio move from a simmer to a full boil, then back, on Billy Strayhorn’s “Upper Manhattan Medical Group.”
The Jazz Club’s other dates will feature Quiana Lynell (Oct. 26), JD Allen Trio (Jan. 25, 2020), an Art Blakey Centennial Ceremony concert featuring drummer Ralph Peterson (Feb. 8, 2020), Stefon Harris (March 27, 2020) and Veronica Swift (April 4, 2020).
