For decades, Jimmie Vaughan has been rolling with a distinctive style of Texas blues. Creatively, he’s far from finished.
On tour after the release in May of his latest album, “Baby, Please Come Home,” Vaughan leads his band into Harvester Performance Center, for his debut appearance at the Rocky Mount venue.
It will be the first time in this part of Southwest Virginia in nearly a decade for Vaughan, who teamed with Lou Ann Barton in September 2010 to play the old Big Lick Blues Festival at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park.
Vaughan, whose staccato Stratocaster solos, undeniable grooves and hip accompanists have been a hallmark of his work since he first came to national attention with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, performed in September at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, in Vaughan’s hometown, Dallas (Vaughan, however, has lived in the state capital, Austin, for many years). He has played all six of the festivals, which Clapton has hosted intermittently since 1999.
That is as it should be for a guitar player who, along with his brother, the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, is so attached to American blues history.
Jimmie Vaughan keeps his part of the history going on “Baby, Please Come Home,” by putting his vintage-leaning stamp on some first-rate covers of Lloyd Price, T-Bone Walker, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown and Jimmy Reed numbers. The recording features the likes of drummer George Rains, keyboardist/singer Mike Flanigin and a battery of horn players.
Flanigin will join Vaughan onstage on Tuesday with a band comprised of upright bassist Billy Horton, rhythm guitarist Billy Pitman, drummer Jason Corbiere, baritone and tenor sax man Doug James and trombonist Michael Rinta.
