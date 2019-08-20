A pop music hit-maker is dipping her “toes” into the country music pool.
Colbie Caillat, who scored on the Billboard top 200 and adult contemporary charts with “Bubbly” — “It starts in my toes and I crinkle my nose,” she sang — has joined forces with a new band, Gone West. Caillat, a two-time Grammy Award winner, and her band mates will hit Sidewinders.
It’s a cozy combo. The band features Caillat’s “Bubbly” co-writer, Jason Reeves, and his wife, Nelly Joy, formerly of The JaneDear girls and an Academy of Country Music Awards nominee. Singer/songwriter and Hawaiian pop music star Justin Kawika Young is Caillat’s fiance.
Young and Caillat trade lead vocal parts on the band’s first single, “What Could’ve Been,” a song with lots of two- and four-part harmonies. Billboard called it a “stunning debut single.” See and hear a performance at youtu.be/YuFG-eWYhHg.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based band members have all been to Roanoke before. Caillat, a Southern California native, headlined at Elmwood Park in 2015, with Young on lead guitar and harmony vocals. Opening act High Dive Heart featured Reeves and Joy.
Gone West’s recent touring schedule included the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in California. It headlined on July 27. The following day, a gunman opened fire at the festival, killing three and wounding 13 others before turning the gun on himself. “We had beautiful, happy people in attendance and warm generous hosts,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “Sickened to hear of the shooting today. Our whole hearts are with you Gilroy.”