A documentary centered on the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax has been making the film festival rounds and gaining critical love. Audiences in Roanoke and Blacksburg will get to see it this weekend.
“Fiddlin’” is scheduled for two screenings: Saturday at The Spot on Kirk in Roanoke, and on Sunday at The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg.
Both nights will feature a Q&A session with one of the filmmakers. Vicki Vlasic, one of two sisters who shot the doc near their old hometown, Hillsville, will be at The Spot on Kirk, along with upright bassist Karen Carr, who is featured in the 92-minute film. Vlasic will make the trip to Blacksburg for Sunday’s showing, which is scheduled to feature live music from guitar flatpicking champion Scott Fore.
Producer/writer Vlasic and her sister, director/writer Julie Simone, got permission from the Galax Moose Lodge to shoot their footage when lodge members learned that the sisters are local natives whose grandfather they knew, according to information provided at the documentary’s website. They shot most of the footage in 2015, but returned in 2018, and shot more footage at 2018’s HoustonFest, Simone told the Galax Gazette.
The Virginia Film Festival awarded its first-ever Commonwealth Award for Best Virginia Feature Film to “Fiddlin,’” according to the Virginia Folklife Program’s website. It is full of familiar faces, including Wayne Henderson, Presley Barker, Dori Freeman, Eddie Bond, Martha Spencer and Willard Gayheart. Spencer is featured on the documentary’s publicity poster.
The “Fiddlin’” website boasts 15 film festival awards, including seven audience choice awards from such events as Madrid (Spain) International Film Festival, San Luis Obispo (California) International Film Festival and BreckFilmFest (Breckinridge, Colorado).
See the trailer at youtu.be/NoOq1Kph85Q.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.