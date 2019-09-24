It’s bonus concert time at Elmwood Park. Country singer Dustin Lynch is hitting the park’s amphitheater on Saturday.
The show was originally scheduled for Lynchburg’s Riverfront Park. But after what show promoter (and LOCKN’ Festival co-owner) Dave Frey called a “scheduling issue,” he moved the show to Roanoke.
That means country fans can hear such hits as “Cowboys & Angels,” “Small Town Boy” and five others that have cracked the Billboard country singles top 10 chart. He has had six, including “Hell of a Night” and “Mind Reader,” atop the radio airplay list, with the most recent, “Good Girl,” hitting the top in January.
His new single, “Ridin’ Roads,” is the title track of a new EP.
Lynch has been playing Southwest Virginia since about 2013, including dates at Roanoke’s Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Festival in the Park, the old Blue Ridge Music Festival in Salem and Radford University.
Frey has put on a series of shows in Lynchburg venues in recent months, under his City Auditorium umbrella. In February, he bought the Main Street, Lynchburg, structure, which was built in 1910, according to The News & Advance, in Lynchburg. Frey told that publication that the long-vacant City Auditorium building should be ready to open next year.
