Citizen Cope

Citizen Cope

 Alex Elena photo

Folk, rock and soul were at the base of Citizen Cope’s career since his 2002 entry into the wider musical world, but the grooves and lyrics owed plenty to hip-hop.

His audience on Thursday at Harvester Performance Center will get a stripped-down version of his music. Citizen Cope, née Clarence Greenwood, is playing a solo, acoustic show. In other words, “Let the Drummer Kick” might be on the set list, but a drummer won’t be on stage.

Greenwood, who grew up in the D.C. area, moved to Brooklyn, New York. There, he bought and sold tickets for concerts and sports events, as his online bio puts it, while working on his music. He moved from roots to mainstream via his 2002 “Citizen Cope” album and the 2004 release, “The Clarence Greenwood Recordings.” The latter included a guitar performance from Carlos Santana, who once told Greenwood that to survive the music business, he needed to avoid “heroin and helicopters.”

Those words would become the title of his most recent album, last year’s “Heroin and Helicopters.” It was his first release in seven years, as he spent some time exchanging new musical creativity for focusing on his daughter, and dealing with the death of his abusive and estranged father, the bio reads. The album, released last March, topped the Billboard Americana/Folk albums chart at No. 3, according to Billboard.com.

Greenwood, whose lyrics are intriguingly conscious, donates $1 per ticket sale to his own foundation, which gives resources to youth pursuing the arts.

Tags

Load comments