Folk, rock and soul were at the base of Citizen Cope’s career since his 2002 entry into the wider musical world, but the grooves and lyrics owed plenty to hip-hop.
His audience on Thursday at Harvester Performance Center will get a stripped-down version of his music. Citizen Cope, née Clarence Greenwood, is playing a solo, acoustic show. In other words, “Let the Drummer Kick” might be on the set list, but a drummer won’t be on stage.
Greenwood, who grew up in the D.C. area, moved to Brooklyn, New York. There, he bought and sold tickets for concerts and sports events, as his online bio puts it, while working on his music. He moved from roots to mainstream via his 2002 “Citizen Cope” album and the 2004 release, “The Clarence Greenwood Recordings.” The latter included a guitar performance from Carlos Santana, who once told Greenwood that to survive the music business, he needed to avoid “heroin and helicopters.”
Those words would become the title of his most recent album, last year’s “Heroin and Helicopters.” It was his first release in seven years, as he spent some time exchanging new musical creativity for focusing on his daughter, and dealing with the death of his abusive and estranged father, the bio reads. The album, released last March, topped the Billboard Americana/Folk albums chart at No. 3, according to Billboard.com.
Greenwood, whose lyrics are intriguingly conscious, donates $1 per ticket sale to his own foundation, which gives resources to youth pursuing the arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.