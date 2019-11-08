Chouk Bwa

Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall is hosting a night of Haitian roots music. Chouk Bwa, a band of drums, vocals, cornet and dancers, plays music from the island nation’s Voudou tradition.

Chouk Bwa mixes traditional folk songs with originals. The music comes from an ancient source, transplanted from Africa and filtered through its home in the island nation that borders the Dominican Republic.

