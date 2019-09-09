Before we proceed with the good news of live music, let's pour one out for Martinsville's vaunted Rives Theatre, essentially razed last night. More to come, I'm sure.
Now for the concert news. Old Crow Medicine Show, the string band that rhymed Roanoke with big long toke, is coming to Rocky Mount. The "Wagon Wheel" boys and Grand Ole Opry members are coming to Harvester Performance Center on Nov. 12. Tickets are $72, $57 and $42 (plus fee) in advance and go on sale at 10 a.m. on lucky Friday the 13th.
It will be the first stop in Rocky Mount for Old Crow, but the second for its newest member, Charlie Worsham, who replaced onetime Floyd County resident Chance McCoy. Worsham opened for Brandy Clark there in April 2018.
The band's latest press pics (one is embedded here) do not include band co-founder Critter Fuqua, though the Old Crow press page still lists him as a band member.
