Quiana Lynell plays Jazz Club at Jefferson Center on Oct. 26

Jefferson Center

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Pat Bianchi Trio - $30  - 7pm & 9pm

 Friday, October 18, 2019 Nosferatu with the Peacherine Orchestra - $18 - 8pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 Silent Films with the Peacherine Orchestra - $15 (kids 12 & under: $5)  - 3pm

Saturday, October 26, 2019 Quiana Lynell - $30 - 7pm (SOLD OUT) & 9pm

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

2 – The Purple Xperience

3 – Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7

4 – Justin Townes Earle w/ Jesse Malin

5 – Chris Botti

8 – USAF Winds (7PM)

10 – Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham

11 – The Marshall Tucker Band

12 – The Cleverlys

13 – Steel Magnolias (3pm matinee)

15 – Jimmie Vaughan

18 – Frank Vignola's Hot Jazz Guitar Trio (Landing Pad)

18 – The Motet

19 – Jimmy Thackery

20 – Lee Ann Womack “Acoustic Tour”

22 – Jesse Cook

25 – The California Honeydrops

26 – Southern Culture On The Skids

Martin's Downtown

1 – GOTE

2 – Electric Kif

3 – Trae Pierce & The T-Stones

4 – Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour

4 – South Hill Banks

5 – The Snozzberries

8 – Empty Bottles

9 – Hey Monea

10 – William Matheny

11 – Coral Creek ft. Bill McKay of Leftover Salmon & Derek Trucks Band

12 – Empire Strikes Brass

15 – GOTE

16 – The Orange Constant

17 - Wild Adriatic

18 – The Company Stores

19 – The Wooks

22 – Empty Bottles

23 – Foggy May

24 – Jive Mother Mary

25 – April B & The Cool

26 – Halloween Street Party: My Posse in Effect – Beastie Boys Tribute, Drop it Like it's Yacht – Yacht Rock Tribute, Sublime Tribute by Shorefire, Half Who – Half Moon's Tribute to The Who

29 – GOTE

30 – Into the Fog

31 – Radiohead Tribute by Unaka Prong

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Friday, 10/5: REBIRTH BRASS BAND, GA $36 ADV / $40 DOS http://torchly.io/XIVnZiZTsm

Thursday, 10/10: JEREMY GARRETT w. Special Guest, GA $18 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/zppjsWxqip

Friday, 10/11: ERIC GALES w. Isaac Hadden, GA $18 ADV / $22 DOS http://torchly.io/SeUtm6YGcw

Saturday, 10/12: VIEUX FARKA TOURE w. Cheick Hamala Diabate, GA $25 ADV / $30 DOS http://torchly.io/u2PSpbqeKV

Monday, 10/14: PINK TALKING FISH, GA $18 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/RzobPZHhot

Thursday, 10/17: NIGHTS OF GRIEF & MYSTERY featuring Orphan Wisdom, GA $40 http://torchly.io/griefmystery

Thursday, 10/24: MELVIN SEALS & JGB featuring JOHN KADLECIK & JENNIFER HARTSWICK, GA $40 ADV / $45 DOS http://torchly.io/nuJI6bqr9C

Friday, 10/25: DHARMA BOMBS w. Chupacabras, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/OgLWxWvmKL

Saturday, 10/26: DEAD RECKONING HALLOWEEN, GA $15 ADV / $17 DOS http://torchly.io/rYd4gOGxCP

Sunday, 10/27: OUT OF BODY BURLESQUE PRESENTS TALES FROM THE STRIPPED, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/lXULiyOhCX

Thursday, 10/31: FREEKBASS HALLOWEEN FREEKSHOW, GA $15 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/Q5GPXC0WcL

The Spot on Kirk

October 3 A Performance by E. Patrick Johnson Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 PM FREE Admission! https://www.facebook.com/events/488703585290469/

October 4 That 1 Guy Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/175102496767126/

October 5 FIDDLIN' - An Old Time Country and Bluegrass Documentary Feature Film Doors at 7:30 / Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/379674329376634/

October 9 Music of Frank Zappa with Ike Willis & Radio Rebellion Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 https://www.facebook.com/events/647880202354955/

October 10 Heather Mae - Roanoke "Glimmer" Album Release Show Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 https://www.facebook.com/events/361644651171442/

October 11 Trey Burnart Hall CD Release Show with Lobo Marino Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/489890198440463/

October 18 Bazaar Presents: L.A. Dies Album Release Show with Pocket Vinyl and Doug Cheatwood Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/1091312631067558/

October 19 The New Habit Band with Eric Wayne Band Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/430127341044457/

October 26 Halloween Havoc Rap Fest with Poe Mack, Big Lo, AoK, Face Valyou Doors at 8:00 | Show at 8:30 https://www.facebook.com/events/482668875629288/

October 27 Leftovers Presents: Winnebago Vacation, Foxy Dads, Saving Thoreau Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/2069927626647759/

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

www.floydcountrystore.com

>October 2019 Special Events:

Friday, 10/4/19 - 10:00am-10:30pm - Grand Opening of The Soda Fountain at The Floyd Country Store

Saturday, 10/5/19 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show with Dale Ann Bradley, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, and Jake Blount with Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus - $12 in advance / $15 day of show

Saturday, 10/12/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road - $8 admission at the door

Saturday, 10/19/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Springfield Exit with Sammy Shelor

Saturday, 10/26/19 - 7:30pm - Halloween Dance: Whitetop Mountain Band - $8 admission at the door

Sunday, 10/27/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Special Consensus

>The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM:

10/4/19 - Family Sowell at 6:30, and Mountain Park at 7:30 and 9:00

10/11/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, The Black Twig Pickers at 7:30, and Hoot and Holler at 9:00

10/18/19 - The Farleys at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00

10/25/19 - Mark Templeton & Karen Webb at 6:30, with more to be announced

>Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

10/5/19 - The Wildcat Mountain Ramblers 12:00, and Family Sowell at 1:30

10/12/19 - American Roots at 12:00, Cheyenne and Wyatt Grantham at 1:00, and A Different Thread at 1:30

10/19/19 - Cocobolo at 12:00, Giri and Uma Peters at 1:00, and Franklin Station at 1:45

10/26/19 - John Wilson at 12:00, The Earlysville Bluegrass Boys at 12:45, and Wound Tight at 1:45

>Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

>Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

Monday, 10/7/19 - 6:00-8:00pm - Intermediate Live Sound workshop with Joseph "JoeBass" Dejarnette - $30

Saturday, 10/12/19 - 3:30-5:00pm - Merging Traditional Fiddle Styles: Intermediate Fiddle workshop with Billy Hurt -$30

Saturday, 10/26/19 - 5:00-6:00pm - Beginning Flatfoot Dance with Martha Spencer - $25

Monday, 11/4/19 - 6:00 - 8:00pm - Intermediate Live Sound (with electric instruments and drums) with Josephe "JoeBass" Dejarnette - $30

Saturday, 11/16/19 - 11:00am - 12:30pm - Vocal Duets wth Ashlee Watkins & Andew Small

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Fri Oct 4 – Unspoken Tradition – 8 pm - $5

Sat Oct 5 – Doctor Ocular – 8 pm - $5

Sun Oct 6 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Oct 11 – Alex Key & the Locksmiths – 8 pm - $5

Sat Oct 12 – Virginia Electric – 8 pm - $3

Sun Oct 13 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Oct 18 – Thrillbillyz – 8 pm - $5

Sat Oct 19 – Jared Stout Band – 8 pm - $5

Sun Oct 20 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Oct 25 – JP Harris – 8 pm – $12 advance at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering $15 day of show

Sat Oct 26 – Morgan Wade & the Stepbrothers with special guest Chris Ross & the North - $10 at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Sun Oct 27 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Thurs Oct 31 – Dogtown’s Annual Halloween Costume Dance Party and Costume Contest with Music Road Company – 8 pm - $8 advance at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering $10 day of show

Third Street Coffeehouse

Oct 3 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle

Oct 4 Mike Pearrell (Bob Schmucker opening)

Oct 10 Special Thursday Show: 14th Annual Feel Good Tour (no opener)

Oct 11 The Entwined (TBD opening)

Oct 17 3rd Thursday All Open Mike

Oct 18 Steve Smith (Beren and Luthien opening)

Oct 25 SVSA Showcase: Songwriters In The Round (no opener)

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

Oct. 3 John Pence & Ben Arthur 6-8:30

Oct. 4 Mark Nicholson & The Distance 6:30-9:30

Oct. 5 Music Road Co. 6:30-9:30

Oct. 6 Thornrose 3-6pm

Oct. 10 The Phat Boyz Band 6-8:30

Oct. 11 Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30

Oct. 12 Becki & The Boom Booms 6:30-9:30

Oct. 13 Dan Carrell 2-5

Oct. 17 Hearts Gone South 6-8:30

Oct. 18 Matt Walsh and The Movers 6:30-9:30

Oct. 19 Jeff Miller 6:30-9:30

Oct. 20 Mason Creek 2-5

Oct. 24 Zach Wiley 6-8:30

Oct. 25 Appalachian Soul 6:30-9:30

Oct. 26 People's Blues of Richmond, The Jive Exchange and Seph Custer Band at Parkway Pig Pickin' 12-8pm

Oct. 27 Jazz-alachian Playboys 2-5

Oct. 31 Halloween Party w/ Lucid You, Suits for Ghosts, and Lost in Space Camp 6-10

Nov. 1 KaBodies Dance Party 6:30-10pm

Ippy's, Rocky Mount

4th Mended Fences $10

12th 220 South $5

18th Mended Fences $10

26th Huckleberry Jam $5, Halloween party, cash  prizes

The Coffee Pot Roadhouse

Oct 4 Eggs with Legs

5 Juice

11 Strange Brew Band

12 Gasoline Alley

18 Halloween metal show - A Metal Halloween presented by D.M.P., The Pot and Graveyard Disciples; SUGAR,the region's only System of a Down tribute band and more https://www.facebook.com/events/380303439310946/

19 Poe Mack

25 TBA

26 Glam'r Kiti

The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke

(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)

Oct. 4 & 5 Tyler Parrish

Oct. 11 & 12 Marie Anderson

Oct. 18 & 19 Adam Markham

Oct. 25 & 26 Steve Guidus

Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta

(Fridays & Saturdays 7:00-10:00pm)

Oct. 4 & 5 Tuck & Friends

Oct. 11 & 12 Steve Guidus

Oct. 18 & 19 Jim Canody

Oct. 25 & 26 Marie Anderson

Macado’s, Vinton

(every Thursday 7:00–10:00pm)

Thu. Oct. 3 Steve Guidus

Thu. Oct. 10 Tim Martin

Thu. Oct. 17 Tim Martin

Thu. Oct. 31 Tim Martin

Benjamin's, Forest

October 4th Craig Hanson & The Gypsy’s

11th L&H

18th Heat of The Night Band

25th The Porch Dogs

Fork in the Alley October

10/4 - 6pm Doug and Robin Trent

10/6 - Becki and the Boom Booms

FORKTOBERFEST - 10/11 - 6pm Pearl Snaps

FORKTOBERFEST - 10/12 - Daniel McBroom 330-5 and Surferific Dudes at 530 and then 10/13 - Possum

10/20 - Hoppie Vaughn and the Ministers of Soul

10/27 - Soulacoustix (4-piece) at 4pm

The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg

10/3 Bumping Uglies with Space Koi

10/7 comedy night (8-10)

10/10 The Dirty Grass Players

10/12 The Kind

10/19 Giles McConkey

10/31 Graveyard Funk ft Lo Ley, Spark Arrester & Pyrite

India Garden, Blacksburg

Live Music from 6pm to 8:30pm Tips appreciated for musicians!

Fri. 10/4: Ebru & Renate: Two women/ two guitars. Classical guitar duet plays classical & Spanish tunes

Sat. 10/5: Marc Baskind: Popular Roanoke guitarist, singer/songwriter plays jazz, swing, pop, rhythm & blues

Fri. 10/11: Karas Duo: Kristy's lovely voice and Rick's fine guitar accompaniment entertain with a mix of eclectic favorites & original tunes

Sat 10/12: Ben Slaughter: Talented pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style

Fri. 10/18; Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 &12-string guitars in diverse styles (jazz, pop, folk,rock) Select a song from her music menu

Sat. 10/19 Elliot Mills: Accomplished classical guitarist in diverse genres

Fri. 10/25: Cole Massey: Singer/songwriter playing popular tunes on guitar

Sat. 10/26: Kirsti Kaldrow: Celtic harpist plays beautiful mix of classical & popular music

Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg

4th Fri - Last Chance Band 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/2204840226293943/

5th Sat - Vinyl Tap 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/902603033436164/

11th Fri - Dirt Road Breakdown 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/626295717892371/

12th Sat - Travis Reigh, lead singer of Laymantown Ridge 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/396941794339178/

25th Fri - Jared Stout Band 7-10pm $5 entry fee. Beast of the Streets Pizza & Wings Food Truck https://www.facebook.com/events/2381037268779298/

Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill

10/4: One Man Dan Band (Daniel Burton)

10/5: Boonestoberfest — 1 pm. $5. 1 pm The New Habit, 3:30 pm The Thrillbillyz, 6:30 pm Ryan Greer, 8 pm Crawford & Power. Food trucks: Saucy Swino & Lazy Bulldog. Outdoor games, including corn hole. Rain or shine, bring your own chair

10/11: John McBroom & Will Overman

10/18: TBD

10/25: Harwell Grice

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway

10/4 Jake & Jess

10/5 The Howlin’ Mudbellies

10/11 Chris Shepard

10/12 Little Roger & the Cheap Thrills

10/18 Clint Roberts

10/19 The Guard

10/25 Surrender Dorathy (Red Headed Stranger)

10/26 Halloween Party w/ Groove Kontrol

