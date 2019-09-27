Jefferson Center
Saturday, October 12, 2019 Pat Bianchi Trio - $30 - 7pm & 9pm
Friday, October 18, 2019 Nosferatu with the Peacherine Orchestra - $18 - 8pm
Saturday, October 19, 2019 Silent Films with the Peacherine Orchestra - $15 (kids 12 & under: $5) - 3pm
Saturday, October 26, 2019 Quiana Lynell - $30 - 7pm (SOLD OUT) & 9pm
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
2 – The Purple Xperience
3 – Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7
4 – Justin Townes Earle w/ Jesse Malin
5 – Chris Botti
8 – USAF Winds (7PM)
10 – Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham
11 – The Marshall Tucker Band
12 – The Cleverlys
13 – Steel Magnolias (3pm matinee)
15 – Jimmie Vaughan
18 – Frank Vignola's Hot Jazz Guitar Trio (Landing Pad)
18 – The Motet
19 – Jimmy Thackery
20 – Lee Ann Womack “Acoustic Tour”
22 – Jesse Cook
25 – The California Honeydrops
26 – Southern Culture On The Skids
Martin's Downtown
1 – GOTE
2 – Electric Kif
3 – Trae Pierce & The T-Stones
4 – Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour
4 – South Hill Banks
5 – The Snozzberries
8 – Empty Bottles
9 – Hey Monea
10 – William Matheny
11 – Coral Creek ft. Bill McKay of Leftover Salmon & Derek Trucks Band
12 – Empire Strikes Brass
15 – GOTE
16 – The Orange Constant
17 - Wild Adriatic
18 – The Company Stores
19 – The Wooks
22 – Empty Bottles
23 – Foggy May
24 – Jive Mother Mary
25 – April B & The Cool
26 – Halloween Street Party: My Posse in Effect – Beastie Boys Tribute, Drop it Like it's Yacht – Yacht Rock Tribute, Sublime Tribute by Shorefire, Half Who – Half Moon's Tribute to The Who
29 – GOTE
30 – Into the Fog
31 – Radiohead Tribute by Unaka Prong
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Friday, 10/5: REBIRTH BRASS BAND, GA $36 ADV / $40 DOS http://torchly.io/XIVnZiZTsm
Thursday, 10/10: JEREMY GARRETT w. Special Guest, GA $18 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/zppjsWxqip
Friday, 10/11: ERIC GALES w. Isaac Hadden, GA $18 ADV / $22 DOS http://torchly.io/SeUtm6YGcw
Saturday, 10/12: VIEUX FARKA TOURE w. Cheick Hamala Diabate, GA $25 ADV / $30 DOS http://torchly.io/u2PSpbqeKV
Monday, 10/14: PINK TALKING FISH, GA $18 ADV / $20 DOS http://torchly.io/RzobPZHhot
Thursday, 10/17: NIGHTS OF GRIEF & MYSTERY featuring Orphan Wisdom, GA $40 http://torchly.io/griefmystery
Thursday, 10/24: MELVIN SEALS & JGB featuring JOHN KADLECIK & JENNIFER HARTSWICK, GA $40 ADV / $45 DOS http://torchly.io/nuJI6bqr9C
Friday, 10/25: DHARMA BOMBS w. Chupacabras, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/OgLWxWvmKL
Saturday, 10/26: DEAD RECKONING HALLOWEEN, GA $15 ADV / $17 DOS http://torchly.io/rYd4gOGxCP
Sunday, 10/27: OUT OF BODY BURLESQUE PRESENTS TALES FROM THE STRIPPED, GA $12 ADV / $15 DOS http://torchly.io/lXULiyOhCX
Thursday, 10/31: FREEKBASS HALLOWEEN FREEKSHOW, GA $15 ADV / $18 DOS http://torchly.io/Q5GPXC0WcL
The Spot on Kirk
October 3 A Performance by E. Patrick Johnson Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 PM FREE Admission! https://www.facebook.com/events/488703585290469/
October 4 That 1 Guy Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/175102496767126/
October 5 FIDDLIN' - An Old Time Country and Bluegrass Documentary Feature Film Doors at 7:30 / Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/379674329376634/
October 9 Music of Frank Zappa with Ike Willis & Radio Rebellion Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 https://www.facebook.com/events/647880202354955/
October 10 Heather Mae - Roanoke "Glimmer" Album Release Show Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 https://www.facebook.com/events/361644651171442/
October 11 Trey Burnart Hall CD Release Show with Lobo Marino Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/489890198440463/
October 18 Bazaar Presents: L.A. Dies Album Release Show with Pocket Vinyl and Doug Cheatwood Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/1091312631067558/
October 19 The New Habit Band with Eric Wayne Band Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/430127341044457/
October 26 Halloween Havoc Rap Fest with Poe Mack, Big Lo, AoK, Face Valyou Doors at 8:00 | Show at 8:30 https://www.facebook.com/events/482668875629288/
October 27 Leftovers Presents: Winnebago Vacation, Foxy Dads, Saving Thoreau Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 https://www.facebook.com/events/2069927626647759/
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
>October 2019 Special Events:
Friday, 10/4/19 - 10:00am-10:30pm - Grand Opening of The Soda Fountain at The Floyd Country Store
Saturday, 10/5/19 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show with Dale Ann Bradley, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, and Jake Blount with Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus - $12 in advance / $15 day of show
Saturday, 10/12/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road - $8 admission at the door
Saturday, 10/19/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Springfield Exit with Sammy Shelor
Saturday, 10/26/19 - 7:30pm - Halloween Dance: Whitetop Mountain Band - $8 admission at the door
Sunday, 10/27/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Special Consensus
>The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30 PM:
10/4/19 - Family Sowell at 6:30, and Mountain Park at 7:30 and 9:00
10/11/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, The Black Twig Pickers at 7:30, and Hoot and Holler at 9:00
10/18/19 - The Farleys at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00
10/25/19 - Mark Templeton & Karen Webb at 6:30, with more to be announced
>Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
10/5/19 - The Wildcat Mountain Ramblers 12:00, and Family Sowell at 1:30
10/12/19 - American Roots at 12:00, Cheyenne and Wyatt Grantham at 1:00, and A Different Thread at 1:30
10/19/19 - Cocobolo at 12:00, Giri and Uma Peters at 1:00, and Franklin Station at 1:45
10/26/19 - John Wilson at 12:00, The Earlysville Bluegrass Boys at 12:45, and Wound Tight at 1:45
>Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
>Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
Monday, 10/7/19 - 6:00-8:00pm - Intermediate Live Sound workshop with Joseph "JoeBass" Dejarnette - $30
Saturday, 10/12/19 - 3:30-5:00pm - Merging Traditional Fiddle Styles: Intermediate Fiddle workshop with Billy Hurt -$30
Saturday, 10/26/19 - 5:00-6:00pm - Beginning Flatfoot Dance with Martha Spencer - $25
Monday, 11/4/19 - 6:00 - 8:00pm - Intermediate Live Sound (with electric instruments and drums) with Josephe "JoeBass" Dejarnette - $30
Saturday, 11/16/19 - 11:00am - 12:30pm - Vocal Duets wth Ashlee Watkins & Andew Small
Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
Fri Oct 4 – Unspoken Tradition – 8 pm - $5
Sat Oct 5 – Doctor Ocular – 8 pm - $5
Sun Oct 6 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Oct 11 – Alex Key & the Locksmiths – 8 pm - $5
Sat Oct 12 – Virginia Electric – 8 pm - $3
Sun Oct 13 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Oct 18 – Thrillbillyz – 8 pm - $5
Sat Oct 19 – Jared Stout Band – 8 pm - $5
Sun Oct 20 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Oct 25 – JP Harris – 8 pm – $12 advance at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering $15 day of show
Sat Oct 26 – Morgan Wade & the Stepbrothers with special guest Chris Ross & the North - $10 at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Sun Oct 27 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Thurs Oct 31 – Dogtown’s Annual Halloween Costume Dance Party and Costume Contest with Music Road Company – 8 pm - $8 advance at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering $10 day of show
Third Street Coffeehouse
Oct 3 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle
Oct 4 Mike Pearrell (Bob Schmucker opening)
Oct 10 Special Thursday Show: 14th Annual Feel Good Tour (no opener)
Oct 11 The Entwined (TBD opening)
Oct 17 3rd Thursday All Open Mike
Oct 18 Steve Smith (Beren and Luthien opening)
Oct 25 SVSA Showcase: Songwriters In The Round (no opener)
Parkway Brewing Co., Salem
Oct. 3 John Pence & Ben Arthur 6-8:30
Oct. 4 Mark Nicholson & The Distance 6:30-9:30
Oct. 5 Music Road Co. 6:30-9:30
Oct. 6 Thornrose 3-6pm
Oct. 10 The Phat Boyz Band 6-8:30
Oct. 11 Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30
Oct. 12 Becki & The Boom Booms 6:30-9:30
Oct. 13 Dan Carrell 2-5
Oct. 17 Hearts Gone South 6-8:30
Oct. 18 Matt Walsh and The Movers 6:30-9:30
Oct. 19 Jeff Miller 6:30-9:30
Oct. 20 Mason Creek 2-5
Oct. 24 Zach Wiley 6-8:30
Oct. 25 Appalachian Soul 6:30-9:30
Oct. 26 People's Blues of Richmond, The Jive Exchange and Seph Custer Band at Parkway Pig Pickin' 12-8pm
Oct. 27 Jazz-alachian Playboys 2-5
Oct. 31 Halloween Party w/ Lucid You, Suits for Ghosts, and Lost in Space Camp 6-10
Nov. 1 KaBodies Dance Party 6:30-10pm
Ippy's, Rocky Mount
4th Mended Fences $10
12th 220 South $5
18th Mended Fences $10
26th Huckleberry Jam $5, Halloween party, cash prizes
The Coffee Pot Roadhouse
Oct 4 Eggs with Legs
5 Juice
11 Strange Brew Band
12 Gasoline Alley
18 Halloween metal show - A Metal Halloween presented by D.M.P., The Pot and Graveyard Disciples; SUGAR,the region's only System of a Down tribute band and more https://www.facebook.com/events/380303439310946/
19 Poe Mack
25 TBA
26 Glam'r Kiti
The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke
(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)
Oct. 4 & 5 Tyler Parrish
Oct. 11 & 12 Marie Anderson
Oct. 18 & 19 Adam Markham
Oct. 25 & 26 Steve Guidus
Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta
(Fridays & Saturdays 7:00-10:00pm)
Oct. 4 & 5 Tuck & Friends
Oct. 11 & 12 Steve Guidus
Oct. 18 & 19 Jim Canody
Oct. 25 & 26 Marie Anderson
Macado’s, Vinton
(every Thursday 7:00–10:00pm)
Thu. Oct. 3 Steve Guidus
Thu. Oct. 10 Tim Martin
Thu. Oct. 17 Tim Martin
Thu. Oct. 31 Tim Martin
Benjamin's, Forest
October 4th Craig Hanson & The Gypsy’s
11th L&H
18th Heat of The Night Band
25th The Porch Dogs
Fork in the Alley October
10/4 - 6pm Doug and Robin Trent
10/6 - Becki and the Boom Booms
FORKTOBERFEST - 10/11 - 6pm Pearl Snaps
FORKTOBERFEST - 10/12 - Daniel McBroom 330-5 and Surferific Dudes at 530 and then 10/13 - Possum
10/20 - Hoppie Vaughn and the Ministers of Soul
10/27 - Soulacoustix (4-piece) at 4pm
The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg
10/3 Bumping Uglies with Space Koi
10/7 comedy night (8-10)
10/10 The Dirty Grass Players
10/12 The Kind
10/19 Giles McConkey
10/31 Graveyard Funk ft Lo Ley, Spark Arrester & Pyrite
India Garden, Blacksburg
Live Music from 6pm to 8:30pm Tips appreciated for musicians!
Fri. 10/4: Ebru & Renate: Two women/ two guitars. Classical guitar duet plays classical & Spanish tunes
Sat. 10/5: Marc Baskind: Popular Roanoke guitarist, singer/songwriter plays jazz, swing, pop, rhythm & blues
Fri. 10/11: Karas Duo: Kristy's lovely voice and Rick's fine guitar accompaniment entertain with a mix of eclectic favorites & original tunes
Sat 10/12: Ben Slaughter: Talented pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style
Fri. 10/18; Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 &12-string guitars in diverse styles (jazz, pop, folk,rock) Select a song from her music menu
Sat. 10/19 Elliot Mills: Accomplished classical guitarist in diverse genres
Fri. 10/25: Cole Massey: Singer/songwriter playing popular tunes on guitar
Sat. 10/26: Kirsti Kaldrow: Celtic harpist plays beautiful mix of classical & popular music
Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg
4th Fri - Last Chance Band 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/2204840226293943/
5th Sat - Vinyl Tap 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/902603033436164/
11th Fri - Dirt Road Breakdown 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/626295717892371/
12th Sat - Travis Reigh, lead singer of Laymantown Ridge 7-10pm $5 entry fee https://www.facebook.com/events/396941794339178/
25th Fri - Jared Stout Band 7-10pm $5 entry fee. Beast of the Streets Pizza & Wings Food Truck https://www.facebook.com/events/2381037268779298/
Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill
10/4: One Man Dan Band (Daniel Burton)
10/5: Boonestoberfest — 1 pm. $5. 1 pm The New Habit, 3:30 pm The Thrillbillyz, 6:30 pm Ryan Greer, 8 pm Crawford & Power. Food trucks: Saucy Swino & Lazy Bulldog. Outdoor games, including corn hole. Rain or shine, bring your own chair
10/11: John McBroom & Will Overman
10/18: TBD
10/25: Harwell Grice
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway
10/4 Jake & Jess
10/5 The Howlin’ Mudbellies
10/11 Chris Shepard
10/12 Little Roger & the Cheap Thrills
10/18 Clint Roberts
10/19 The Guard
10/25 Surrender Dorathy (Red Headed Stranger)
10/26 Halloween Party w/ Groove Kontrol
