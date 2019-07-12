hr jojostockton 112218 p02

JoJo Stockton is one of Roanoke’s busiest musicians.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

FRIDAY

Mad Iguanas

Jamband originals and covers from the brothers Burton — Foster and Daniel — and an excellent supporting cast.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, themadiguanas.com

JoJo Stockton

Read more about Stockton in a December 2018 Roanoke Times article posted at bit.ly/2Jq2mX7.

Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com

SATURDAY

Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band

Rowan, a bluegrass titan who has signed on with Charlottesville-based Rebel Records, in 2018 released the album “Carter Stanley’s Eyes.” The disc is a combination of original music and covers learned from the likes of Carter and Ralph Stanley, A.P. Carter, Lead Belly and Bill Monroe. Rowan first made his name as guitarist and lead singer for bluegrass pioneer Monroe in the early 1960s, and his connections to first-generation ‘grassers shine through, even as he forges his own musical path.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30 in advance, $35 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, peter-rowan.com

Sam Reider & The Human Hands

With The Loose Strings Band

The Brooklyn, New York-based, accordion-led acoustic sextet headliner has played internationally.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $15, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amreidermusic.com/thehumanhands, theloosestringsband.com

Dixie Breeze Band

It’s a night of country and Southern rock in Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3.

Flip Shoemaker

Enjoy some quality solo jazz guitar during dinner.

Details: 6 p.m. Gillie’s Restaurant, Blacksburg. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 961-2703, gilliesrestaurant.net

Space Monkey

Hear funky blues-rock from a band with a cool name.

Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outdoor stage, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/spacemonkeyband

Blues Jam: Chicken Wings & Gravy

A new Blacksburg venue is hosting music.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tea & Jam, 1520 N. Main St., Blacksburg. Free. 739-3670, teajam.cafe, bit.ly/2Hq9McA (host act’s Facebook page)

SUNDAY

Souvenirs

Eclectic acoustic (and electric) trio plays for your wine tasting.

Details: Noon. Villa Appalaccia Winery, Floyd. Free. 593-3100, villaappalaccia.com bit.ly/2Ghns7a (band’s Facebook page)

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward, with Acid Cats

Hear soul, blues and jazz classics from 7-string guitarist Hunter and powerful singer Woodward, both veterans of Snarky Puppy’s “Family Dinner” series, and notable performers in their own right. With a drummer along to make it a trio, this show promises to be groove central. The opener will be playing sets at FloydFest later this month.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, charliehunter.com, lucywoodward.com, acidcatsmusic.com

Thursday Jams: John Paul White, with Caleb Elliott

Road trip alert: Headliner White, formerly half of The Civil Wars, returns to Abingdon to close this year’s Thursday Jams schedule. He played its sister series, January Jams, in 2018. White’s latest album, “The Hurting Kind,” dropped in April.

Details: 7 p.m. Abingdon Market Pavilion, Abingdon. Free. abingdonmusicexperience.com, johnpaulwhite.com, calebelliott.com

Open Mic

An every-Thursday happening gives you a chance to play.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tea & Jam, Blacksburg. Free.

