FRIDAY
Mad Iguanas
Jamband originals and covers from the brothers Burton — Foster and Daniel — and an excellent supporting cast.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, themadiguanas.com
JoJo Stockton
Read more about Stockton in a December 2018 Roanoke Times article posted at bit.ly/2Jq2mX7.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. $5. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com
SATURDAY
Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band
Rowan, a bluegrass titan who has signed on with Charlottesville-based Rebel Records, in 2018 released the album “Carter Stanley’s Eyes.” The disc is a combination of original music and covers learned from the likes of Carter and Ralph Stanley, A.P. Carter, Lead Belly and Bill Monroe. Rowan first made his name as guitarist and lead singer for bluegrass pioneer Monroe in the early 1960s, and his connections to first-generation ‘grassers shine through, even as he forges his own musical path.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30 in advance, $35 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, peter-rowan.com
Sam Reider & The Human Hands
With The Loose Strings Band
The Brooklyn, New York-based, accordion-led acoustic sextet headliner has played internationally.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $15, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amreidermusic.com/thehumanhands, theloosestringsband.com
Dixie Breeze Band
It’s a night of country and Southern rock in Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3.
Flip Shoemaker
Enjoy some quality solo jazz guitar during dinner.
Details: 6 p.m. Gillie’s Restaurant, Blacksburg. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 961-2703, gilliesrestaurant.net
Space Monkey
Hear funky blues-rock from a band with a cool name.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outdoor stage, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/spacemonkeyband
Blues Jam: Chicken Wings & Gravy
A new Blacksburg venue is hosting music.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Tea & Jam, 1520 N. Main St., Blacksburg. Free. 739-3670, teajam.cafe, bit.ly/2Hq9McA (host act’s Facebook page)
SUNDAY
Souvenirs
Eclectic acoustic (and electric) trio plays for your wine tasting.
Details: Noon. Villa Appalaccia Winery, Floyd. Free. 593-3100, villaappalaccia.com bit.ly/2Ghns7a (band’s Facebook page)
THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward, with Acid Cats
Hear soul, blues and jazz classics from 7-string guitarist Hunter and powerful singer Woodward, both veterans of Snarky Puppy’s “Family Dinner” series, and notable performers in their own right. With a drummer along to make it a trio, this show promises to be groove central. The opener will be playing sets at FloydFest later this month.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, charliehunter.com, lucywoodward.com, acidcatsmusic.com
Thursday Jams: John Paul White, with Caleb Elliott
Road trip alert: Headliner White, formerly half of The Civil Wars, returns to Abingdon to close this year’s Thursday Jams schedule. He played its sister series, January Jams, in 2018. White’s latest album, “The Hurting Kind,” dropped in April.
Details: 7 p.m. Abingdon Market Pavilion, Abingdon. Free. abingdonmusicexperience.com, johnpaulwhite.com, calebelliott.com
Open Mic
An every-Thursday happening gives you a chance to play.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Tea & Jam, Blacksburg. Free.