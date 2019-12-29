Five Mile Mountain Road

Five Mile Mountain Road

 Floyd Country Store photo

TUESDAY

Dogtown New Year’s Eve Dance Party: Music Road Co, Spoon Fight

The headliner has proven itself as world-funky a dance-sparker as any in the valleys.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com, spoonfightband.com

5th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road, Twin Creeks Stringband

Vintage mountain music, ragtime and swing for your late 2019 dancing pleasures.

Details: DINNER IS SOLD OUT. Dance-only tickets are still available online or at the door. Dance starts at 8 p.m. $12. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, fivemilemountainroadmusic.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

Nice Couch

With Parkers Pill Box

The Milk Parlor is seeing off the old year and seeing in the new with prog/funk/rock from the headliner, and blues/rock from the opener.

Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, nicecouch.net, facebook.com/ParkersPillBox

WEDNESDAY

The New Macedon Rangers

Floyd Country Store kicks off its weeknight music schedule with an Australian duo distilling deep knowledge of Appalachian music traditions into strong performances.

Details: 6 to 8 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers

THURSDAY

Hustle Souls

Check out the video for this Asheville, North Carolina, band’s “Black and Blue,” via {a class=”ytp-share-panel-link ytp-no-contextmenu” href=”https://youtu.be/hE3A291JS7U” target=”_blank”}youtu.be/hE3A291JS7U{/a}.

Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. hustlesouls.com

FRIDAY

David Francisco

Francisco’s musical variety includes outlaw country and southern rock.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free.

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show: Nobody’s Business, Justin Golden, Gate 10

Live music in a variety show format with skits and other fun. Richmond-based Golden is a vintage blues revivalist with his own twist.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. floydcountrystore.com/radio-show/listen, http://bit.ly/NobodysBusinessFB, justingolden.bandcamp.com, gate10band.com

Bob Chew

Hear old-school country, western swing and more from Chew.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. facebook.com/bobchewmusic

Tags

Load comments