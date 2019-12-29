TUESDAY
Dogtown New Year’s Eve Dance Party: Music Road Co, Spoon Fight
The headliner has proven itself as world-funky a dance-sparker as any in the valleys.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com, spoonfightband.com
5th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road, Twin Creeks Stringband
Vintage mountain music, ragtime and swing for your late 2019 dancing pleasures.
Details: DINNER IS SOLD OUT. Dance-only tickets are still available online or at the door. Dance starts at 8 p.m. $12. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, fivemilemountainroadmusic.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
Nice Couch
With Parkers Pill Box
The Milk Parlor is seeing off the old year and seeing in the new with prog/funk/rock from the headliner, and blues/rock from the opener.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, nicecouch.net, facebook.com/ParkersPillBox
WEDNESDAY
The New Macedon Rangers
Floyd Country Store kicks off its weeknight music schedule with an Australian duo distilling deep knowledge of Appalachian music traditions into strong performances.
Details: 6 to 8 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. Free. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers
THURSDAY
Hustle Souls
Check out the video for this Asheville, North Carolina, band’s “Black and Blue,” via {a class=”ytp-share-panel-link ytp-no-contextmenu” href=”https://youtu.be/hE3A291JS7U” target=”_blank”}youtu.be/hE3A291JS7U{/a}.
Details: 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $5. hustlesouls.com
FRIDAY
David Francisco
Francisco’s musical variety includes outlaw country and southern rock.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free.
SATURDAY
The Floyd Radio Show: Nobody’s Business, Justin Golden, Gate 10
Live music in a variety show format with skits and other fun. Richmond-based Golden is a vintage blues revivalist with his own twist.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. floydcountrystore.com/radio-show/listen, http://bit.ly/NobodysBusinessFB, justingolden.bandcamp.com, gate10band.com
Bob Chew
Hear old-school country, western swing and more from Chew.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free. facebook.com/bobchewmusic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.