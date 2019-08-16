FRIDAY
Billy Crawford Band
The New River Blues Society presents Crawford, a stellar six-stringer from Bristol, Tennessee, with a resume that includes Deborah Coleman and Janiva Magness.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack (outdoor stage), Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, thebillycrawfordband.com
Into the Fog
String band from Raleigh, North Carolina, mixes up a variety of rootsy styles.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, intothefogmusic.com
Friday Night Jamboree: The Farleys, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer, Tune Town Old Time String Band
Cut loose on the dance floor to some high quality bands.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Third Annual Cirque Du Floyd
With Jared Stout Band (Friday), Music Road Co (Saturday) and more
Hooping, magic, belly dancing, drum circles, juggling, clowning, fire dancing — and some really good music, too — are part of this circus.
Details: 5 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday. Chantilly Festival Farm, Floyd. $38.77, $22.85 ages 4-12 Friday-Saturday; $17.55, $12.24 4-12 Friday; $28.16, $17.55 4-12 Saturday via bit.ly/2H2Tp49. chantillyfarm.com
SATURDAY
The Hot Seats
With Gap Civil
The headliner, a Richmond-based string band, has traveled intercontinentally with its music.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $15, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thehotseatsrva.com, facebook.com/gapciviloldtimeband
Newport Jamboree: Scott Fore, with County Connection
Flatpicking champeen Fore brings his skills to the jamboree. Bluegrasssers County Connection help end this season of Newport family shindigs.
Details: 7 p.m. 650 Bluegrass Trail, Newport. $5 donation requested, free 12-younger. bit.ly/2yR7pts (Fore’s Facebook), facebook.com/countyconnectionbluegrass
The Antecedents
Pulaski roots rockers with a playlist of good originals do their Dogtown debut.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/theantecedents